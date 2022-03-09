If the runways and social feeds are any indication, spring 2022 beauty trends are here to turn up the volume. From the hair color of the moment to playful makeup looks, bright colors, cool textures, and fresh (not spackled) skin are about to steal the spotlight. Not only are they perfect for self-expression, but they also match the warmer, sunnier, in-bloom vibes of spring. And maybe the best part? There’s an option for everyone, whether you prefer a more low-maintenance look or dedicate a half-hour every morning to your makeup routine. Either way, adding a little something-something — be it a sweep of color along the crease, a shimmer on the inner corners of the eyes, or a highlight to the usual blush — is all you need to take part in these spring-ready trends. Here’s what the top makeup pros are talking about.

Expression, Not Perfection

To say that the last few years have been rough would be an understatement. “All the anxiety, uncertainty, grief, anger, and fear has led to a lot of inward-gazing, self-discovery, and self-acceptance,” says Robin Black, makeup artist and founder of Beauty Is Boring. “This spring, we will see unconventional explorations of self through experimental makeup looks that are more about individual expression than achieving perfection — think bursts of exuberant color, painterly applications, asymmetrical designs, and lots of coloring outside the lines.” For instance, scribbling liner over the lids or drawing eyeshadow up so it floats over the crease are both fair game.

Iridescent Eye Makeup

Courtesy of Jaleesa Jaikaran

Look for inspiration on the small screen. “Euphoria has caused waves in beauty,” says makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran. “This trend will continue, because I really believe people have been a little bored with the repetition of the same looks.” One of her favorites is iridescent eye makeup, since it’s as appropriate with a full glam look as it is with a minimalist look. A holographic shadow formula works, as do actual rhinestones. “An easy way to wear this trend is to use eyelash glue to hold the rhinestones,” she says. “I particularly like Clear Duo with the wand as opposed to the tube. Just be sure to take your time.”

Otherworldly Glow

Skin care became a priority during the pandemic, and there’s no sign of that slowing down. Combine that with advancements in formulations and a collective eye on the future, and you’ve got a trend of hyper-glowing skin. “I recommend using skin care to get this look,” says makeup artist Jamie Dorman. “Use a plumping product with hyaluronic acid that will improve the texture of skin instantly with long-term benefits. I like Alpyn Beauty Bearberry & Vitamin C Glow Serum for its robust amount of beneficial ingredients.” Niacinamide, found in Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, is also a derm favorite for its brightening effect. Finally, don’t forget eye cream “to ensure smooth application of concealer,” says Dorman, who likes Westmore Beauty Magic Effects Powder-To-Cream Concealer for the latter.

Skincare-Makeup Hybrids

Time is money, and you can save both with a makeup product that offers skin-care benefits. It’s one of Black’s favorite tricks. “Why use a regular eyeliner when you can apply one with lash-enhancing peptides — or a basic sunscreen when there are plenty of hydrating, tinted, skin-perfecting formulas to choose from?” she asks. “Skin-care ingredients are making their way into every makeup category.” With this trend, not only can makeup conceal, enhance, or emphasize in the short-term, but it can also offer lasting benefits, too — a true win-win.

Grown-Up Glitter

“I have seen a return to glitter with the resurgence of late 90s/early 2000s trends,” says Dorman. “This image is from a music video I did with Betta Lemme, inspired by music videos of this era. She saw this trend coming first of all my clients. When doing a glitter look, use either loose glitter with strip lash glue or a specialized product with glitter. I like Lemonhead LA Spacejam Ultraluxe Glitter Balm with a flat synthetic brush like Kari Gran Eye Brush.”

Barely-There Makeup

Jaikaran predicts fresh, clean skin with natural-looking makeup will take center stage this season. “The best way to achieve this look is to ensure your skin-care routine is consistent,” she says. “At the bare minimum, that’s moisturizer, sunscreen, and lip balm.” She then loves to enhance it with a cream blush, such as Danessa Myricks Beauty Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette, and then pair it with a liquid highlighter, like Live Tinted Hue Glow. “Tap this into a C-shape at the top of the cheekbones, overlapping the blush so it creates a seamless finish,” she advises. Then, use a lightweight powder to set it.