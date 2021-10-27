‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is In The Works

Squid Game is the most successful Netflix series of all time — overtaking even Bridgerton since its premiere in September. The hype has simply not stopped: There are pop-up giant scary dolls across the world, cities are holding their own (non-deadly) Squid Games, LeBron James has his own opinions on it, and it’s only going to continue with a slew of tracksuit, stag mask costumes coming out for Halloween. (Unless you’re in New York City schools, where the costumes were banned due to the show’s “violent message.”) In the words of Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in a new interview with The Guardian, “We are living in a Squid Game world.” Scary, but true! Dong-hyuk also confirmed he’s been in talks for Season 2 — but he’s got other priorities too: There’s a film he wants to make.

“Of course there is talk. That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it,” he said. “I have a very high-level picture in my mind but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first.”

But we could get more from the director soon: Hwang has made three films in the last decade he’s now lobbying Netflix to screen. One of his films, The Crucible, also known as Silenced, became a major story in Korea in 2011. The film is based on a true story about a school for the deaf where students were sexually abused by teachers and administrators and inspired lawmakers to pass a bill abolishing the statute of limitations for crimes against minors and the disabled.

Hwang also did a little clap back at James’ criticism of the show. (He didn’t like the ending.) “Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Hwang said. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Despite Hwang’s success, he’s not sitting on a Squid Game-level jackpot, and the stress of making the show caused him to lose six teeth, he said in the interview. And despite the show boosting subscriber figures by $4.4 million, Netflix paid him according to the original contract. “It’s possible that I have to do season two to become as rich as Squid Game’s winner,” he said.