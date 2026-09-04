Steve Aoki has never been known for taking it easy.

The Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, entrepreneur, and longevity enthusiast has spent decades operating at a speed that would make most of us crave a nap just reading his schedule. So naturally, his latest obsession is figuring out how to make the whole thing last.

“I have my own AI doctor that I talk to a lot,” Aoki tells me. As a late-night artist and dad to one-year-old son Rocky 77, his longevity routine these days looks a bit different — including his skincare. Aoki has been a dedicated NIOD devotee, relying on the science-forward brand for his grooming essentials and as a part of a bigger philosophy to stay sharp, live healthy, and appear crowd-ready. Because when your job involves late nights, international flights, and throwing cakes, a basic moisturizer isn’t going to cut it.

“If you look at a video game character and it’s all the different levels, I never want to be low on something. I want to top up my character so we’re running full blast,” Aoki says of his rigorous supplement regimen. “I’m doing 210 shows a year at this point, and I give 110% at my shows,” he adds. “I’m big on longevity, I’m big on health and wellness – but sleep is still the thing I have to figure out how to get more of in my schedule.”

Ahead, Aoki shares his longevity secrets, travel must-haves and the skincare routine that makes it look like he’s clocked a full night’s sleep.

Dave Lang

How much sleep are you getting on an average night?

I can clock six or seven hours of sleep – not regularly though. I constantly look at my Whoop data. I am always tracking everything.

Does tracking everything ever give you anxiety?

I just see it as data. At one point, I had a Whoop on my wrist, a Garmin on my ankle, an Apple watch and my Oura ring. I also wear this brain tracking device at home. I had to take the one off my ankle.

Like a house arrest monitor?

Yea, it was strange. I think it fell off while I was diving.

What’s your secret to looking like you’ve slept?

Quality skincare. NIOD is a part of my regimen, and I keep their CAIS 3 1:1 in my pocket wherever I go.

Are you an in-flight skincare loyalist?

Absolutely. Planes are really dry, and NIOD is one of those lines where it’s one-and-done. I put on an eye mask, face mask, and two pairs of noise-cancelling headphones. I’m fully locked in.

How many steps are in your current skincare routine?

Two steps. I’m a minimalist. I use the NIOD wash in the morning and evening, one layer of NIOD serum, and I’m done. It has to be simple so that I do it everyday. For example, we played Mykonos and finished at six in the morning, and hopped on a flight to hours later, arrived [home] in Vegas, and I still kept up with the routine. It’s important to me that I don’t look half-dead when I arrive on stage. I don’t want people to be like, “is this guy even awake?”

Do you listen to your own tracks while you’re getting ready?

Definitely not. Before a song comes out, I’ve heard it about 1000 times in the studio. Once a song is released, it’s no longer your track.

Dave Lang

What is your best-kept longevity secret?

Hot-cold therapy. We have five cold plunges at the house, and a group cold plunge that holds 15 people. That one’s fun, because we have all of our friends over and jump in and suffer together. Then, we do the sauna and go back and forth. It’s the best.

What’s your cold plunge time?

I’m a five minuter.

What is your most high maintenance ritual?

Vitamins. I take about 50 every day.

Last question: would you ever use cake frosting as a skincare ingredient?

I was hoping NIOD would make a Steve Aoki Cake Exfoliant. A lot of my fans in the front row are getting caked.