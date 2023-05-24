Culture
The Surf Lodge’s Summer 2023 Concert Series Has A Stacked Lineup
The Montauk destination venue celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.
Tucked into eastern Long Island in Montauk, the Surf Lodge is the “if you know you know” of summer concert series.
In the last decade and a half since the hotel and small beach venue opened its doors, everyone from Solange Knowles to Courtney Love have performed. This summer promises to another slew of performers that will make the Hampton Jitney ride worth it.
Aloe Blacc, Busta Rhymes, ARIZONA, DJ Cassidy, Blondish, Lauv, DJ Pee Wee of Anderson Paak, Fisher, Lauv, and more are confirmed for this year’s Surf Lodge lineup, the venue announced on May 24. The concert series runs as long as the unofficial Hamptons season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, or May 26 through September 4.
“We are thrilled to bring such a wonderful and talented group of musicians to The Surf Lodge and Montauk community this summer,” Says Jayma Cardoso, Founder and Creative Director of The Surf Lodge Brands. “Music is deeply rooted in our DNA, and I am excited to welcome back many of our favorite returning acts along with several new ones while we celebrate our 15th Anniversary.”
Below is the complete line-up for the summer music festival. You can purchase tickets here.
- Friday, May 26 — Fisher
- Saturday, May 27 — Hayden James
- Sunday, May 28 — Purple Disco Machine
- Friday, June 2 — SG Lewis
- Saturday, June 3 — Coco & Breezy
- Sunday, June 4 — Corinne Bailey Rae
- Friday, June 9 — Le Youth
- Saturday, June 10 — LP Giobbi
- Sunday, June 11 — Lauv
- Friday, June 16 —Disco Lines
- Saturday, June 17 — Busta Rhymes
- Sunday, June 18 — Jake Wesley Rogers
- Sunday, June 25 — Ry X
- Sunday, July 2 — DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic ft. Special Guests
- Friday, July 7 — Moojoo
- Saturday, July 8 — St Lucia
- Monday, July 10 — John Craigie
- Saturday, July 15 — Thomas Jack
- Sunday, July 16 — Anna of the North
- Friday, July 21 — Aloe Blacc
- Saturday, July 22 — Bob Moses
- Friday, Aug 4 — Monolink
- Saturday, Aug 5 — DJ Pee Wee of Anderson Paak
- Sunday, Aug 6 — Donavon Frankenreiter & Devon Allman
- Saturday, Aug 12 — Night Tales
- Sunday, Aug 13 — Emotional Oranges
- Friday, Aug 18 — Snakeships
- Saturday, Aug 19 — Cassian
- Saturday, Aug 26 — Elderbrook
- Sunday, Aug 27 — ARIZONA
- Saturday, Sept 2 — Blondish
- Monday, Sept 4 — Quinn XCII