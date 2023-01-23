Target’s Future Collective Gets Buoyant With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Fashion
Target’s latest collaboration is joyful and bright, thanks to fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
Target’s quest for making style accessible continues with its second Future Collective collection, this time with New York City-based fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
Karefa-Johnson’s Future Collective collection is inspired by her maximalist personal style, featuring abstract prints, unique textures, and bright pops of color across 100 items over three seasonal refreshes.