An Exhaustive Timeline Of Taylor Swift & Matty Healy’s Relationship

Fresh off the heels of her breakup with Joe Alwyn and what appeared to be a single night out (or just a well-staged pap moment) with her girls, Taylor Swift might be in a new relationship. Her new alleged man is Matty Healy of The 1975, who is most famous for his contrived stage antics like eating raw meat, which of course has become popular on many a FYP on TikTok. (And also for his music.)

Celebrity relationships, like TikTok stars, seem like they come out of thin air, but like with anything, there’s usually a history, albeit a short or shrouded one. Ahead, we break down what we know of the timeline of Swift and Healy’s relationship — which actually sparked a decade ago.

November 2014: Swift and Healy meet

Healy and Swift meet after she attends one of his band’s shows. “We exchanged numbers,” he tells the Australian radio show Shazam Top 20. “I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation; I wouldn’t say no!” Days later, she’s seen wearing a 1975 shirt and he’s seen wearing 1989 merch. Gaylor fans will also note that the photo of Swift and Karlie Kloss allegedly kissing was at a 1975 concert in December 2014.

March 2016: Healy says it would have been “emasculating to date Taylor Swift”

First of all, get a life! In an interview with the apparently now-defunct magazine Q, Healy said it would have been “emasculating” to date Swift: “She wasn’t a big impact on my life. If I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘Fucking hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You know, ‘F*ck. That.’ That’s also a man thing, a demasculinating, emasculating thing.”

March 2016: He clears his name and says he would date Taylor Swift

Shortly after the interview, Healy spoke to Elle to clarify his comments and assure that he “is not a misogynist.”

“I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet,” he said. “I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?"

May 3, 2023: The Sun enters the chat

The tabloid The Sun is the first to report of a possible Healy-Swift relationship. Per a source, “[Swift] and Matty are madly in love...It’s super-early days, but it feels right.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting,” a source said. “But she cannot wait to see him again.”

May 4, 2023: The 1975 adds the song “She’s American” back into their set

Healy plays “She’s American” during a performance in the Philippines, telling the crowd: “She sure is!” before launching into the song. As we said, he’s known for contrived stage antics. Apparently during one of the shows in the Philippines, fans report he mouthed something like, “This one’s about you, you know who you are. I love you.”

May 5, 2023: Healy attends Taylor’s Nashville show

Everyone and their mother is attending Taylor’s Eras tour. That’s not the weird part; the weird part is that she appears to be mouthing the same words he mouthed in the Philippines.

May 6, 2023: They’re photographed in the back of a car

When dating rumors are afoot, even the most innocuous of activities become fodder. Following Taylor’s Nashville show, which Healy performed in with Phoebe Bridgers and Boygenius, Swift and Healy are photographed in the back of a car reportedly on their way to her Nashville condo, according to The Daily Mail.

May 8, 2023: They “like” each other

Okay middle school crush-speak! Entertainment Tonight reports that sources confirm that they “like each other.” Apparently, they were also “reconnected” Jack Antonoff, Hollywood’s busiest man.

Stay tuned for more Swift-Healy updates.