50 Things Under $25 On Amazon That Are Straight Fire

If you're bougie but don't quite have the bank account to support your taste for high-quality goods, I feel you. I am you. Luckily, we’re in an age of innovation that has allowed some dope products to hit the market at reasonable price points. In fact, while perusing the online retailer, I came across quite a few things on Amazon that are straight fire and under $25.

I've found items that truly run the gamut — from tank tops with built-in bras you'll want to wear every day, to mascara that leaves you with lashes so full they look like extensions, and one of my absolute favorite finds — this fabric shaver. When I say that it’s a game changer, I promise it isn’t hyperbole. This little device gently removes pilling, lint, and fuzz from clothing and upholstery, leaving them looking as good as new. Whether you’re preserving pricey knitwear or simply want to bring your more affordable pieces back to life, this fabric shaver can make it happen.

And if you’re devoted to a self-care practice, you’ll appreciate this set of facial sheet masks that comes in multiple formulations to target all kins of skin goals. Just as important, reviewers can’t get enough of them. Keep scrolling for plenty more fire finds that are all under $25.

1 A Rock Star Mascara That Volumizes Lashes essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon With more than 100,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this mascara is a well kept secret of the beauty world that's finally seeing the light of day. Affordable and highly effective, it defines, separates, and volumizes lashes to a falsie effect. The cruelty-free mascara lasts all day and won’t flake with wear. One reviewer wrote, “Read a blog on it and figured why not try it for $5 and to my surprise it’s just as good if not better than the $20 mascara I’ve been using!”

2 The Callus Remover With Over 20,000 Reviews Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking to treat yourself to an at-home pedicure? Soak your feet in this professional-grade callus remover for super soft results. The solution works in just three to seven minutes, and then you can rinse and scrub away the dry, rough skin. “Best foot callus remover I have ever used,” shared one reviewer. “My feet were the softest they have ever been.”

3 This Fabric Shaver That Gently Removes Fuzz Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon A fabric shaver is a device you didn’t know you needed but will use all the time. The game-changing product breathes new life into tired knits and upholstery by gently removing fuzz, pills, and lint. It has an adjustable head that can be tweaked to take on different fabrics (even delicate ones), and the removable lint catcher makes for easy cleaning. Note: Batteries are sold separately.

4 A Workout Tank With Built-In Support icyzone Workout Tank Top with Built-In Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Comfort is king while working out, a fact this tank top understands very well. The lightweight top has a stylish strappy back and built-in sports bra for added support. (There are pads you can remove or keep in as needed.) It’s available in a handful of colors and prints, including soft green, fireworks, and pale blush Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 The Scalp Massager That Transforms Shampoo Sessions HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This soft silicone brush is basically a slice of heaven that makes the hair washing process more enjoyable. Waterproof and suitable for all hair types, it gently massages the scalp as it helps lather up your shampoo. It's lightweight, and the ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold.

6 These Satin Pillowcases You'll Wish You Had In Your Life Sooner Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon The reviews are in, and a jaw-dropping 90,000 fans have awarded these satin pillowcases a five-star rating. They're more durable than silk, but feel equally soft and luxurious, and they also help protect against hair breakage and pillow creases while you sleep. You can snag them in plenty of colors, too — think: airy blue, beige, and light plum. Available sizes: 20x26, 20x30, 20x40

7 These Disposable Face Masks With 3-Way Filters SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Step up your protective gear with these disposable face masks. The pack includes 50 surgical-style face coverings made from three-layers of fabric, along with nose wires for a snug fit. They're lightweight, breathable, and available in black, blue, or a multicolor pack.

8 A Sports Bra Tank With A Built-In Bra Lemedy Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Be sure to add this sports bra tank top to your workout and loungewear wardrobe. The crop top strikes the perfect balance between performance and style and can be worn for yoga, pilates, or other low-impact workouts, and then teamed with a cardigan and sweats while you're hanging at home. Made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, it has removable pads for adjustable comfort and comes in colors like olive green and smoky red. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 This Memory Foam Pillow That's Height-Adjustable homentality Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This uber-comfortable pillow is filled with shredded memory foam, so if it's too puffy for your liking, you can take some out and get just the right amount of height. The hypoallergenic pillow offers adjustable support, and it's machine-washable, so you can keep it fresh and clean. "My neck is so happy," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: queen, king

10 The Touch-Up Razors That Painlessly Remove Unwanted Hair Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Razors (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Keep these touch-up razors in your cosmetic bag for quick and easy removal of any unwanted hair. They can also be used as dermaplaning tools to gently exfoliate the skin for a smooth-to-the-touch feel, and are also super helpful when it comes to shaping eyebrows. The best part? They're slim and portable, so you can take them anywhere for grooming on the go.

11 These Reusable Silicone Stretch Lids That Will Save You Lots Of Cash On Cling Wrap i-Kawachi Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Take the sustainable route to food storage with these reusable silicone stretch lids. They're an eco-friendly and pocket-friendly alternative to plastic cling wrap, and they're equally as effective at keeping food fresh. The pack includes six lids in varying sizes that can be pulled over containers and bowls to preserve leftovers.

12 The ChunkyHoops Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About PAVOI 14K Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add these chunky 14-karat gold hoops to finish off your look with an extra pop of style. The timeless earrings are available in three sizes (so you can go subtle or bold) and they're extremely versatile — wear them with a casual look every day or a flirty dress for date night. They come in three finishes — rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold — and they're hypoallergenic and lead- and nickel-free.

13 A Liquid Eyeliner With A Built-In Eraser For Mistakes Mistake Erase Liquid Eyeliner and Corrector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Love the look of liquid eyeliner but can't quite nail the application? This "Mistake Erase" eyeliner is here to ease your woes. One end of the eyeliner applicator features a corrector tip that immediately erases stray makeup, allowing you to try again on fresh lids. Plus, the eyeliner side features a brush that makes it a breeze to create bold or thin lines with precision. "I’ve never been very good at applying top eyeliner and this stuff makes it so easy," wrote one reviewer. "And on the plus side, any mistake that is made can be easily erased with the other end."

14 This Detangling Brush That Helps Exfoliate The Scalp COLORCASA Detangling Brush for Curly Hair Amazon $9 See On Amazon This detangling brush is a godsend for curly hair. It has a soft head with separate bristles that gently work their way through knotted locks without causing damage and breakage. The brush can be used wet or dry, and it's a dream for curly, wavy, and textured hair. Even better, it'll exfoliate the scalp for a clean, fresh feel. It's available in a handful of cute colors.

15 A Pillow Mist Infused With Calming Essential Oils Muse Apothecary Pillow Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon To prep yourself for sleep, try spraying this pillow mist for an extra helping of tranquility. Scented with natural lavender, the cruelty-free formula is packed with plant-based ingredients and soothing essential oils that calm the senses. It can be used on pillows, comforters, blankets, and sheets for deep relaxation.

16 The 8-Second Hair Rinse For Next-Level Shine L'Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add silkiness and shine to dull, damaged hair with L'Oréal's Wonder Water treatment. The silicone-free formula is jam-packed with moisturizing ingredients and amino acids that work to strengthen and seal hair for bounce and shine. It's suitable for a range of hair types and works in just eight seconds. (Really.)

17 The OPI Nail Dry Formula That Works In 1 Minute OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly smudging your mani, invest in the OPI Drip Dry formula and watch as the magic (quickly) unfolds. The solution makes nails dry-to-the-touch in 60 seconds and completely dry in five minutes, and since it's formulated with nourishing jojoba oil and vitamin E, it strengthens and moisturizes, too. One content reviewer wrote: "This product is liquid gold! I wait about 2 minutes after polishing my nails then apply it. It dries very quickly and I don't have to worry about messing up my nails."

18 The Exfoliating Washcloths That Leave You With Soft Skin Exfoliating Bath Washcloths (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For skin that's never been softer, use these exfoliating washcloths when you're fresh from the shower or bath. Similar to the exfoliating towels used in Korean spas, they deep-clean skin and remove any rough layers, and reviewers report that they're "magical."

19 A Flexible Tripod For Capturing Picture-Perfect Memories UBeesize Flexible Phone Tripod Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mini tripod stand is about to become your new best friend. It has flexible legs that can be adjusted to just the right angle to capture stunning images, and nonslip feet that keep it securely in place. The tripod stand is compatible with smartphones up to 3.54 inches wide and digital cameras.

20 These Genius Reusable Bamboo Towels That Replace Your Paper Towels Kitchen + Home Reusable Bamboo Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon What if I told you this one roll of bamboo towels can replace up to six months' worth of regular paper towels? Well, believe it. They're a heavy-duty and highly absorbent solution to messes, and they also happen to be good for the environment. Each sheet can be ripped off, machine-washed, and reused up to 120 times before having to be tossed out.

21 An Anti-Fog Spray That Keeps Your Glasses Clear Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray for Lenses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of having your mask fog up your glasses? Try this anti-fog spray to keep your lenses clear and streak-free. Just spritz one pump onto clean glasses, wipe it across with a cloth, rinse, and let dry before heading out. "I've tried a few anti-fog solutions, and so far this one is my favorite," shared one reviewer. "Goes on like regular glasses cleaner, but does a nice job of limiting fog-up with a face mask on."

22 This Lavender Bath Foam With Soothing Epsom Salts Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon With over 25,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating, it's safe to say this lavender foaming bath formula is a bona fide hit. It's formulated with soothing Epsom salt to relax the muscles, along with nourishing essential oils that instantly transform your bath into an at-home luxury spa experience. It produces long-lasting bubbles, too, so feel free to soak to your heart's content.

23 A Handheld Milk Frother That Comes With 16 Latte Art Stencils ACT FIRE Handheld Milk Frother with Stencils Amazon $14 See On Amazon Save some cash and make your own lattes, cappuccinos, and more at home with this handheld milk frother. The electric device is designed with high-quality stainless steel and whips up thick foam in a matter of seconds. To make your afternoon caffeine fix even more fun, it comes with 16 reusable stencils for creating stunning latte art designs.

24 The Face Mask Set For Purifying, Hydrating, & Brightening I DEW CARE Peel Off Face Mask Set (Set of 3) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This face mask set is ready to tackle all of your skin-care concerns. It comes with three convenient peel-off masks: one to illuminate skin, one to add deep hydration, and one to unclog pores and keep your T-zone clear. Plus, they're all formulated with natural powerhouse ingredients, like rose water, hyaluronic acid, sapphire powder, and volcanic ash to nourish skin and bring out your inner glow.

25 The Facial Sheet Masks Reviewers Swear By Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Look no further than these facial sheet masks for skin that glows. The 12-pack includes sheets infused with nourishing ingredients like tomato to brighten skin, tea tree to soothe breakouts, and peppermint to purify pores. And according to reviewers, they're gentle. One wrote, "I have sensitive skin that's especially finicky when it comes to facial masks. These don't irritate my skin, and I actually saw a noticeable improvement after just a couple uses."

26 These Divider Sticky Notes To Organize Your Thoughts Redi-Tag Divider Sticky Notes Amazon $4 See On Amazon A pack of these divider sticky notes and a pen are all you’ll need to jot down important reminders and to-do lists, or to keep your thoughts organized in class. It includes 60 notes in a variety of color options, and they have index tabs, so you can quickly flip through to find what you need. Plus, the adhesive won't leave residue behind.

27 A Humidifier That's Small Enough To Put On Your Nightstand MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mini humidifier may be small, but it gets the job done. It can quietly run for up to 12 hours on continuous mode and up to 18 hours on the intermittent setting, and the auto-shut off function powers it down when the water gets low. Plus, it small enough to fit on your nightstand and comes in colors like pink, gray, and mint green.

28 This Outlet Extender With A Built-In Night Light POWRUI USB Wall Charger with Night Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon The benefits of this outlet extender are two-fold: It’s designed with six AC sockets and two USB charging ports, so you can power up appliances and devices, but it also features a night light strip that adds subtle illumination to dim rooms. Here’s to no longer stumbling in the dark to charge your phone.

29 The Fan-Favorite Leggings With Pockets Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These high-waisted yoga pants are a hit with reviewers, boasting a 4.7-star rating overall. They're made from a soft-to-the-touch blend of polyester and spandex and feature two handy side pockets and a wide waistband. You can snag them in over two dozen colors and prints including smoky green, sky blue, and heather brown. "I got a tip online that these were dope leggings, saw good reviews and figured $30 wasn't too much of a risk," wrote one reviewer "And oh my it paid off, these are so buttery soft..." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Doesn't Require Cleanser Or Water MS. DEAR Dry Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Dirty makeup brushes don't just muddy your work, they can cause breakouts. Luckily, this dry brush cleaner quickly removes residue and remaining color from even the most highly pigmented eyeshadows. The best part is that it doesn't require any liquids, so you can quickly clean a brush before switching pigments, without skipping a beat.

31 The Wireless Charger That Won't Clutter Your Space With Cords Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $10 See On Amazon This wireless charger allows you to power your devices on one convenient pad, which frees you from tangled cords and wires. It has universal compatibility and works equally as great with Android and iOS devices, so you can charge your smartphones and earbuds with ease. It's available in black, white, and navy.

32 A Protein Hair Treatment That Revitalizes Damaged Tresses Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Treatment Amazon $10 See On Amazon This K-beauty collagen hair treatment is here to rescue your fried strands by strengthening and hydrating them with protein and ceramides. And all you have to do? Apply it and leave on for five to 20 minutes before rinsing. The deeply-nourishing formula is a proven way to return processed hair to its former glory. One reviewer wrote, "The brightness and softness that this product gave to my hair is excellent..."

33 These Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks That Leaves Your Heels Silky Smooth Aliver Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Turn to these exfoliating foot peel masks for remarkably soft feet. The treatment consists of soothing lavender, olive oil, chamomile, and other plant extracts that peel away hard, callused skin. Wear the socks for 50 to 90 minutes, then rub in the remaining formula. You'll begin to see results within two weeks.

35 The Cleaning Sponges That Erase Practically Everything STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Few things in life have amazed me as much as these magic cleaning sponges. And yes, just as the name suggests, they magically remove spots with just a little water, so you can get to scrubbing fast. What's more, you can use them on a variety of surfaces including (but not limited to) marble, leather, steel, and paint. (You can even use them to get scuffs off your walls.)

36 These Adorable Tea Bag Holders That Are Too Cute To Resist SOSUO Silicone Snail Tea Bag Holders (10-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These silicone tea bag holders are proof that sometimes it's the little things that make a world of difference. Fashioned to resemble tiny snails, the holders are key to preventing your tea bags from slipping into the liquid abyss of your mug. Not to mention, they're cute to look at and easy to clean.

37 A Soothing Stick That Refreshes Tired Eyes TONYMOLY Panda's Dream So Cool Eye Stick Amazon $11 See On Amazon Destined to become your new go-to beauty item, this hydrating stick is formulated with pearl extracts, bamboo sap, and brightening peptides to de-puff and refresh tired eyes. As if that weren't enough, the treatment is packaged in a compact tube that can be easily applied on the go. (Plus, hi, it looks like a cute panda.)

38 A Moldable Glue That's So Much Easier To Use Than Liquid Formulas Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $17 See On Amazon This glue you can mold with your hands you has officially ascended to cult status, having gained more than 16,000 fans. You can mold the glue for handicrafts or to seal frayed cords, reinforce wires, or you can even fashion it into a hook that can hold up to 4.4 pounds. The waterproof formula is resistant to heat and cold, so you can even use it for outdoor fixes, and it's easy to apply and won't leave behind a runny mess.

39 This Spa Pillow That Makes Baths Exponentially Better Epica Luxury Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sit back and soak for hours with this luxury spa bath pillow. It's a game-changing accessory that makes the bath-time experience more enjoyable, thanks to double layers of foam padding (hooray for neck support). The pillow is also designed with strong suction cups that keeps it firmly in place, so you don't have to readjust while you chill.

40 The Classic Adidas Slides You'll Never Want To Take Off Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandals Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pay homage to the '90s with these classic Adidas slide sandals are just the thing you need to complete your cozy 'fit. The brand's DNA is rooted in comfort, so you can rest assured that the thick, molded soles will protect your feet from harsh impact. Plus, you can grab them in over a dozen colors including black, dust pink, and glow blue. Available sizes: women's 5 — 11

41 The Bananagrams Word Game That Has A Near-Perfect Rating Bananagrams Word Game Amazon $15 See On Amazon Look no further than this word game for a fun night that doesn't require leaving home. The goal of the anagram game is to race against competitors to build crossword grids, an endeavor that reviewers say is "super fun" and "a better alternative to Scrabble." The game has an outstanding 4.9-star rating, and the pieces come in a cute, compact banana case that's ripe for traveling.

42 A Moon Lamp That Will Add Style & Ambiance To Your Space BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp Amazon $23 See On Amazon This moon lamp was designed with NASA data to resemble the real thing. Not only does it bear a striking resemblance to the lunar surface, but it utilizes touch-control technology, so you can adjust colors and brightness with the tap of your hand. Most importantly, it emits a warm, soothing light that truly elevates the ambiance of any room.

43 This Lightweight Tablet Mount With A Flexible Arm Bentley Universal Tablet Wall Mount Amazon $24 See On Amazon This universal tablet mount is designed with a retractable arm that can extend as far as 13.5 inches from the wall, so you can get a close-up view of the screen. Compatible with tablets up to 11 inches, it also allows your tablet to rotate a full 360 degrees. "Install was very easy and very sturdy," shared one reviewer. "Now we have our family calendar, recipes and music all in one place and easily accessible in the kitchen."

44 A 5-Year Diary That Challenges You To Write 'One Line A Day' Chronicle Books 'One Line a Day' Memory Book Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you find the prospect of a full-fledged journal to be overwhelming, try this memory book instead. It challenges you to write down a single thought or idea every day for five years (which sounds like a long time, but stay with me here), but since you only need to jot down one line, it's totally doable. The best part is that you can revisit what happened in previous years with each new entry. It doesn't hurt that the book is compact and has an elegant canvas cover.

45 The Thick & Cozy Socks That Will Keep You Warm On The Coldest Days Of The Season Yoicy Super Thick Wool Socks (3 Pairs) Amazon $26 See On Amazon There is no better way to stay warm on a frigid day than with these cozy wool-blend socks. The soft and heavyweight knitted fabric is perfect for keeping the chill at bay, while the stretch and elasticity ensures optimal comfort. Treat yourself to a pack or two. You won't regret it. Available colors and patterns: 6

46 These Fuzzy House Slippers With Waterproof Soles Fuzzy House Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon It doesn't get more luxurious than these fuzzy house slippers. The plush slides feature criss-cross uppers, cozy footbeds, and anti-slip waterproof soles. "Love the look and feel of these super comfy slippers," wrote one reviewer. "They fit well on my feet and don’t slip." Choose from classic black or options like neon yellow and leopard print. Available sizes: women's 4.5 — 10

47 The Nourishing Sheet Masks Made With Snail Extract LAPCOS Escargot Sheet Masks (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Strange was they may seem, these escargot sheet masks deliver big time. The secret to their success is snail extract that works to nourish and brighten the complexion. The masks are also packed with spirulina and chamomile to calm sensitive skin and protect against free radicals. One reviewer shared, "These masks are literally the best! No joke! I’ve had facial upon facial and the first time I used the Escargot mask, my face was soft, smooth and my redness was gone." Even better? You can choose from nine other (non-snail) formulations, too.

48 An Electric Wine Opener That Pops Bottles In Seconds Zupora Electric Wine Opener Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you haven't quite mastered a manual wine opener just yet, this electric option will be a welcome relief. The cordless, rechargeable device can pop a bottle in as little as seven seconds, features a cool LED light, and even includes a foil cutter that's a whiz at removing seals.

49 A Cake Pop Maker That Will Have You Baking Like A Pro Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whip up tasty desserts with this mini cake pop maker. It can make nine pops at once and features nonstick baking plates, a latching handle, non-skid rubber feet, and a cord wrap. You can also use it to create savory bites like hush puppies, wontons, meatballs, and more.