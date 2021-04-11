60 Things Under $35 That Make Your Home Way Nicer

The only way I can get through the task of organizing my place is promising myself I can get some cool new stuff that’ll make it so much better— like these inexpensive things under $35 that make your home way nicer.

First off, any designer will tell you that lighting is one of the most impactful (and affordable) ways to give your home a little upgrade, and this list is full of options to do just that. For example, I’ve included path lights that illuminate your backyard or front walkway, and since they’re solar-powered, you don’t have to deal with any complicated wiring. (In fact, you can just stick the spike ends into the ground, and you’re good to go.) Or, you might want to add some museum-grade lighting to your bookshelves or inside your closet, which is exactly what these stick-on LED lights are designed to do. They install easily with the built-in magnets or included adhesive, and they even have optional motion sensors, so they turn on and off when they detect activity.

If lighting isn’t your thing, there are so many other ideas on this super-sized list, like memory foam bath mats, cooling gel pillows, and hangers specifically designed for tank tops and bras. I’m sure you’ll find more than a few genius finds that are right up your alley.

1 This 2-Compartment Hamper For Sorting Clothes Simple Houseware Rolling Hamper Amazon $27 See On Amazon With two heavy-duty canvas compartments, this hamper lets you sort your clothes as soon as you take them off, so you never have to deal with a white T-shirt that turns pink again. The bags hang on a solid metal frame, which features four casters, so you can easily roll the whole thing to the washing machine.

2 The Bed Skirt That Makes Any Room Look Finished MEILA Bed Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in 11 colors, this bed skirt is a quick and easy way to make any bedroom look polished. With three fabric sides and one elastic side, it goes on easily and won’t budge, either. Plus, the microfiber material is machine-washable and more durable than cotton.

3 A Cleaning Kit That Conquers Even Glass Cooktops Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaning Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have a glass cooktop, you know what a pain it is to clean — until you have this kit. It comes with a cleaning solution and a specially designed scrubber thats safely removes stains and grease. For cooked-on messes, the kit also includes a scraper that safely removes layers of gunk without damaging your cooktop or your hands.

4 This Soap Dispenser That Adds Luxury To Your Sink JASAI Clear Glass Soap Dispenser Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of always buying a soap that comes in its own plastic dispenser, refill this soap decanter for an upmarket look. The vintage-inspired bottle holds a generous 18 ounces (so you won’t have to refill often) and features a rust-proof stainless steel dispenser mechanism.

5 The Organizer That’s Perfect For So Many Things In The Kitchen YouCopia Lid and Pan Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make sense out of kitchen chaos with this organizer that’s ideal for pots, pans, lids, cutting boards, and baking sheets. It’s equipped with 10 adjustable steel dividers and nonslip feet to keep it in place in your cupboard or on your countertop.

6 These Solar Lights For Your Backyard Or Front Walkway GIGALUMI Solar Lights (16-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon There was a time when only the fanciest houses had outdoor lighting, but now just about anyone can illuminate their walkway or backyard with these solar-powered path lights. This set includes 16 warm white lights in durable stainless steel casing, and they provide up to 10 hours of light on a full charge. Plus, the spikes on the bottom mean you can just stick them in the ground.

7 These TV Backlights For A Theatre Experience At Home Nexillumi LED TV Backlights Amazon $27 See On Amazon Engineered to attach to the back side of your TV with 3M adhesive, these LED lights give you a true cinematic experience every time you watch a movie (or reality TV, for that matter). They come with a remote control, so you can toggle between colors, adjust brightness, and even set the lights to fade on and off.

8 The Stain & Odor Spray That’s A Must For Pet Owners ANGRY ORANGE Enzyme Stain Cleaner & Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this spray, you can put the power of science to work the next time you’re dealing with pet stains. The formula uses enzymes to dissolve stains and odor, while leaving behind a pleasantly fresh citrus scent. It’s safe to use on all kinds of surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, upholstery, and even clothes.

9 A Key Holder That’s Shaped Like A Cloud TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Sure, you store your data on the cloud, but now you can store your keys on a cloud too, thanks to this magnetic key holder. The powerful magnet does away with the need for hooks, and the sky-inspired design is downright dreamy. The cloud adheres to your wall with strong adhesive and can hold up to half a pound.

10 The Shower Caddy That Expands To Hold All Your Stuff Zenna Home Expandable Over-The-Shower Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shower caddy hangs over your shower head and features four separate shelves that slide in and out, so you can customize the storage to fit even taller shampoo and body wash bottles. Made from sturdy steel, it’s available in two finishes: bronze and chrome.

11 The Ice Tray That Makes Oversized Spheres Housewares Solutions Silicone Ice Ball Maker Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from flexible, BPA-free silicone, this ice tray makes oversized spheres that melt more slowly than regular cubes, which means they’ll chill your cocktail or lemonade without watering it down. You can add lemon peel, mint, or other herbs when they’re partially frozen for an extra kick of flavor.

12 A Bedside Organizer To Hold All Your Stuff GoCoral Large Bedside Caddy Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you don’t have space for a nightstand, this bedside organizer will keep all your essentials handy, and the panel slips right under your mattress to hold it in place. Made from sturdy felt, it features a slew of pockets to store your phone, tablet, remote control, and more.

13 This Hanger For Bras & Strappy Tops DOIOWN Cami & Bra Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This hanger has room to hang up to eight bras or tank tops, giving you extra space on your closet rod while also helping to prevent wrinkling or crumpling — which can happen in overcrowded drawers. Each hook is angled and has a rubber tip on the end to keep everything securely in place.

14 A 3-In1 Vacuum That Won’t Break The Bank Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon For tons of versatility, this three-in-one vacuum cleaner is convertible, so you can use it as a hand vacuum, stair vacuum, and traditional upright stick vacuum — and you won’t even have to pay an arm and a leg for it. It offers plenty of suction for dirt, pet hair, and small messes, and only weighs 4 pounds.

15 This Smart Bulb That Lets You Tailor Your Lighting Kasa Smart Light Bulb Amazon $17 See On Amazon With more than 16 million color-changing options, this smart bulb lets you set the mood any way you like. Plus, there’s a free app you can download that allows you to control the light from anywhere in the world — you can even adjust brightness or set it on a schedule so that your home is lit up when you arrive. You can also sync it to Alexa or Google Assistant to utilize voice commands

16 The Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Appliances From Anywhere Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Another tech-savvy home upgrade, these smart plugs allow you to use Alexa, Google Assistant, or a phone app to control any appliance that’s plugged in. That means you can set your coffee maker on a schedule or turn on the TV when you’re not at home, which just might be a good way to deter intruders.

17 These Air Fresheners Made With Bamboo Charcoal HOUSE EDITION Bamboo Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These air-purifying bags are filled with activated bamboo charcoal, which just might be nature’s most powerful odor eliminator. The fragrance-free bags also absorb moisture (so no damp smell) and you can hang them wherever you need them, whether that’s inside your closet, in the car, or in the bathroom.

18 A Corner Shelf That Makes Extra Storage In The Kitchen Ollieroo Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $35 See On Amazon Crafted from bamboo with sturdy stainless steel supports, these storage shelves add extra storage on your countertop for spices, stemware, and even cute succulents. The nonslip feet keep it firmly in place, and the hooks on the side let you hang cooking utensils and potholders.

19 The Baskets That Are Great For Use Under Your Sink madesmart Slide-Out Baskets Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ideal for use under your kitchen or bathroom sink, this storage unit features two baskets that slide out so that you can easily reach what’s inside each one. Plus, the two-tier design increases vertical storage space, which means you can ultimately fit more in your cabinet.

20 This Preserved Eucalyptus That Freshens Up Your Space De La Terre Preserved Eucalyptus Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you don’t have a green thumb but don’t dig fake plants, this preserved eucalyptus is for you. Grown and preserved in California, one reviewer wrote that it “smells incredible and looks even better.” Plus, the bunch is available in red, green, and multicolor options.

21 An Organizer For All Your Tea Packets Mind Reader Tea Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re a hot tea drinker, this organizer is a terrific way to keep the packets sorted, so you can always find the chamomile or Earl Grey when you want it. The organizer is available in colors like red, black, and white, and each of the six sections can be pulled out for easy access.

22 A Magnetic Drawer Bar To Organize Metal Objects Storage Technologies Bamboo Magnetic Drawer Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Even the messiest junk drawer is no match for this clever magnetic bar that organizes small metal objects, like hair clips and bobby pins in your vanity, or paperclips in your desk drawer. The bar itself is made from bamboo and features adhesive on the reverse for easy mounting inside the drawer.

23 This Fuzzy Rug That Transforms Any Room LOCHAS Faux Fur Rug Amazon $29 See On Amazon Available in 18 colors, like blush, cobalt, and champagne, this rug is crafted from faux fur and features a sponge layer that makes it incredibly cushiony. Backed with nonslip dots, it’s great for adding dimension to hardwood floors, but also looks great layered on carpet. Available sizes: 2

24 The Mugs That Keep Hot Drinks Warm eparé Glass Coffee Mugs (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your coffee or tea hot long after you pour with these double-insulated mugs that help maintain temperature. Made from durable borosilicate glass, they also create a cool visual effect that makes it look like your coffee is suspended in space. The set comes with two mugs that are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

25 These Throw Pillow Covers That Update Your Couch Top Finel Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Available in a rainbow of 23 colors, these throw pillow covers feature adorable pom-poms to offer your couch a playful upgrade. They’re made from a soft velvet fabric that’s both fade- and stain-resistant, and you can use them on your existing pillows or get some inserts and start anew. Available sizes: 7

26 An Olive Oil Dispenser That Looks Like A Sculpture Rachael Ray Oil Bottle Dispenser With Spout Amazon $18 See On Amazon Elevate your cooking to pure artistry with this olive oil dispenser that looks like modern art. Made from glazed ceramic with a stainless steel spout, it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and comes in more than 20 colors, like marine blue, matte burgundy, and sea salt gray.

27 This Turkish Cotton Towel That’s Softer With Every Wash Smyrna Turkish Cotton Towel Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from 100% organic Turkish cotton, this towel is incredibly soft and highly absorbent. Available in 28 colors, it’s thinner than your standard terrycloth towel, so it takes up less space on your towel rod and in your linen closet. Best of all, it only gets softer after each wash. Available colors: 29

28 The Tablet Holder That Mounts To The Wall CTA Digital Tablet Stand Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you want a permanent tablet stand, this one can be mounted to the wall and features a padded clamp to hold your tablet steady without scratching it it. The stand pivots, so you can always find the best viewing angle, and it lies flush against the wall when you’re not using it.

29 These Bags That Sort Your Recycling ANUANT Recycling Waste Bin Bags (Set of 4) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sort your recycling before dropping it off with these recycling bags. The set includes bags for plastic, glass, paper, and cans, and they attach to each other with Velcro, then detach when you’re ready to haul them.

30 The Pantry Rack That Increases Kitchen Space ClosetMaid Adjustable Storage Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon Designed to hook over your pantry door, this rack is outfitted with eight baskets that are perfect for condiments, boxed goods, and food storage supplies. Plus, the baskets are height-adjustable, so you can move them to fit tall and small items alike. No pantry door? You can also mount this to the wall.

31 These LED Strip Lights For Under Your Cabinets DAYBETTER LED Strip Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a touch of illumination under your cabinets or bookshelves with these LED strip lights. They use adhesive to stick to any flat surface, and they’re controllable via the included remote — switch between thousands of colors, including classic warm white, and use the dimmer to adjust the brightness.

32 A Laptop Stand That Converts To A Standing Desk HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand Amazon $35 See On Amazon Get a standing desk for your work-from-home setup (without investing in a whole new desk) with this adjustable laptop stand. At lower heights, it can also be used as a regular stand on your desk, and it’s even steady enough to use while working from bed. Crafted from lightweight aluminum, it features two inline cooling fans to keep your laptop from overheating.

33 These Hanging Baskets For Your Produce DecoBros Hanging Basket Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your fruits and veggies a place to hang out (literally) with these hanging baskets. A great way to free up counter space, the baskets also unclip for use separately, and the open design allows air to circulate to keep your produce fresh.

34 This Organizer Attaches To Your Fridge Magnetically XIAPA Magnetic Fridge Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get extra storage space in your kitchen with this magnetic organizer that attaches to the side of your refrigerator. It features two shelves that you can use for spices, medications, and other kitchen regulars, as well as two rods for paper towels, cling wrap, or aluminum foil. Plus, those super strong magnets can hold up to 45 pounds.

35 A Diffuser For All Your Favorite Scents InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Running for up to eight hours at a time, this essential oil diffuser is a great way to add your favorite aromatherapy scents to the air. The compact size is perfect for nightstands and desks, and it has two misting modes and an automatic shut-off function for safety. There’s even a built-in LED with eight color options, so you can use this as a soothing night light.

36 These Cable Clips That Wrangle All Your Cords SOULWIT Cable Holders (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Ideal for your desk or entertainment center, these cable clips keep your cords organized and out of your way. The clips are backed with adhesive, so they stick onto any flat surface, and each clip has flexible slots for up to five cords. Choose from four colors: white, black, gray, and pink.

37 This Sheet Set That’s One Of Amazon’s Most Famous Products Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon With more than 150,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this sheet set is well-loved — and for a very good reason: They’re made from soft microfiber, and buyers say they offer a “luxury feel” at a “super affordable” price. Available in a wide range of colors and patterns, these sheets will have you feeling like you’re sleeping in a hotel bed for less than the price of a pedicure. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full ,queen, king, California king, split king (deep pocket options available)

38 The Silk Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Hair & Skin ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Crafted from organic mulberry silk, this pillowcase can actually help prevent hair breakage and face creases. Unlike rougher materials such as cotton, the smooth, slippery texture allows skin and hair to glide across the surface. It’s available in nearly 30 colors, like pale blue, silver, and cool white. Available sizes: standard, queen, king, toddler, European

39 A Cozy Bath Mat Made From Cushiony Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Crafted from memory foam with a velvety microfiber top, this bath mat is the coziest way to step out of the shower while avoiding that always-chilly bathroom floor. Boasting a 4.5-star rating after 35,000 reviews, it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning and comes in lots of colors. Available sizes: 8

40 These Under-Bed Lights That Guide You At Night Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed to guide you in the dark, these motion-sensor LED lights attach to the underside of your bed and turn on when they detect movement — perfect for late-night bathroom trips. You can set the lights to automatically turn off anywhere between 30 seconds to 10 minutes after inactivity.

41 The Stick-On Lights For Closets, Bookshelves & More RXWLKJ Stick-on LED Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Wherever you’re missing some illumination at home, whether that’s inside your closet, or under your bookshelves and kitchen cabinets, these stick-on LED lights can help. The rechargeable lights can be attached to any surface via the built-in magnets or included adhesive, and there’s no wiring required. They feature a motion-sensor setting as well as a simple on/off switch.

42 This Highly Rated Down-Alternative Comforter That’s “Like A Cloud” LINENSPA Hypoallergenic Down-Alternative Microfiber Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an all-season comforter that’s affordable and won’t trigger your allergies, this one is a great bet. With an impressively high 4.6-star rating, it’s made from microfiber down-alternative, and reviewers say it’s “fluffy” and “like sleeping with a cloud.” Box-stitching keeps the fill in place, and the loops at each corner let you add a duvet cover. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king

43 An Outlet Extender That Has 2 USB Ports POWRUI USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon With two USB ports and six AC outlets, this wall charger has space for powering up a total of eight devices and appliances. Inline surge protection keeps all your electronics protected, and the built-in night light has a dusk-to-dawn sensor, so you can see where to plug in, even when it’s dark.

44 This Dual Shower Head That’s Pure Luxury AquaDance Shower Head and Handheld Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon Get a hotel-like shower experience at home with this dual shower head. It features an extra—large waterfall shower head as well as a smaller high-pressure shower head that’s detachable for handheld use. Each one features multiple settings: power rain, rain massage, rain mist, power mist, and pulsating massage. Choose from three finishes: chrome, brushed nickel, and oil-rubbed bronze.

45 A Wood Conditioner That Makes Your Furniture Shine Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with carnauba wax and beeswax, this wood conditioning oil repairs damage, adds shine, and helps protect furniture from damage or drying out. Also perfect for use on wooden doors, it leaves behind a pleasant light orange scent as it brings out the natural grain of the wood.

46 These Furniture Markers That Hide Scratches & Damage Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Conceal stains, scratches, water rings, and heat marks with this furniture repair kit. It includes markers and crayons designed to match a wide variety of woods, like cherry, oak, and maple. They’re simple to use, and you’ll finally get to achieve your childhood dream of coloring on the furniture.

47 This Cordless Whisk That Makes Barista-Quality Foam Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whip up a foamy cappuccino or latte at home with this milk frother. Available in five different colors, the battery-powered frother is cordless for convenient use, and you can also use it to whip foam for cocktails, or to mix powdered supplements into your drinks.

48 A Charging Station For All Your Smart Devices Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from natural bamboo, this charging station provides a home for all your electronics while they power up. Designed to be used with a multi-port USB charger (which can be housed underneath), it has four slots for phones and tablets, as well as a stand for earbuds and a smartwatch. The station comes with three Apple-compatible cables and two micro-USB cables.

49 This Curtain Of Lights That Makes Any Space Magical Twinkle Star Curtain Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether it’s used in your bedroom or on the patio, this curtain of lights can make any space feel special. Measuring approximately 10 by 6.6 feet, the lights feature eight settings, including twinkling, waves, steady, and more. Choose from warm white or a multicolor option.

50 These Fan-Favorite Pillows Made With Plush Gel Fibers Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Good bedding can cost a small fortune, but this set of two pillows is wallet-friendly and super highly rated by reviewers who say they’re a “10 out of 10” and “the most comfortable pillows ever.” Made from plush gel fibers, they offer a balance of softness and support and stay cool all night long. Plus, they’re machine-washable and hypoallergenic.

51 The Organizer For All Your Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get a handle on all your food storage lids with this organizer that keeps them all straight and in order — so helpful when you’re putting away leftovers at the end of the night. With four adjustable dividers, you can sort your lids by size, so you can always find the one that matches the container in your hand.

53 A Tray For Lounging In The Bathtub Handmaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $36 See On Amazon Designed to fit over your tub, this tray is designed to hold your body wash, tablet, loofah, and even a glass of wine (yep, there s a space for that) while you soak. Made from water-resistant bamboo, it extends to fit tubs of most sizes.

54 These Boxes That Hide All Your Cables Chouky Cable Organizers (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give any room a more finished look with these cable management boxes that hide any tangle of cords lurking by your desk or next to your TV. Available in black and white, this three-pack allows you to cure your cable problems in more than one space.

55 The Tablets That Clean Your Washing Machine Affresh Washing Machine Tablets (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Drop one of these tablets in your washing machine once a month to keep it clean, fresh, and residue-free. Safe for all septic systems, the foaming formula removes grime and odors from your machine, and all you have to do is wipe the washer down after running a cycle.

56 This Silverware Organizer That Maximizes Space Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon With space to hold up to 24 pieces of cutlery, this organizer takes up less space than a traditional organizer since it uses a nesting design that lets you store spoons, forks, and knives on top of each other. This is an easy way to free up space for other cooking utensils.

57 The Wall Clock That Works With Your Amazon Echo Amazon Echo Wall Clock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep an eye on your timers and alarms at a glance, with this wall clock that syncs with your Amazon Echo. The analog clock is easy to set up and comes with the mounting hardware and four AA batteries.

58 An Oil Sprayer For Misting Pans & Food PUZMUG Oil Sprayer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Perfect for spraying pans before frying or for adding a sheen to finished food, this oil sprayer is made from durable glass with a stainless steel spraying mechanism. It looks good enough to display on your counter and comes with a funnel for easy filling,

59 The Fur Roller That Makes Pet Hair Disappear ChomChom Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon A must-have for pet parents, this fur remover has earned a 4.6-star rating after more than 50,000 reviews. It features a velveteen-style roller that picks up hair with just a few passes — no sticky sheets required — and the fur is collected in an easy-to-empty receptacle.