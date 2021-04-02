While there are legitimate charms about real-life shopping (smelling expensive perfumes for example... even if you’re not going to buy one), online shopping is arguably superior. First and foremost, you don’t have to search for parking. Second, you have access to so many options, which means you can truly find the best of the best out there. Even better, it’s easy to compare prices, so you don’t have to put a dent in your wallet unless you really want to. So in honor of online shopping, I’ve rounded up a bunch of cool stuff on Amazon under $25.

I’ve taken advantage of the fact that Amazon is essentially a one-stop-shop by curating a list that covers all the bases. That means you’ll find a little bit everything, like a fan-favorite mascara that costs only $5, scented candles that don’t break the bank, and a cleaning gel that gets the dust out of your car vents.

The other benefit of Amazon being a one-stop-shop? You don’t have to pay for shipping from multiple stores. In fact, if you’re a Prime member, you don’t have to pay for shipping at all, which makes the whole shopping ordeal a pretty streamlined experience. See? Definitely better than spending your time searching for parking.

1 A 7-Pack Of Sheet Masks That Reviewers Love FaceTory Facial Masks (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star overall rating from Amazon reviewers, these sheet masks are a beauty home run. The set comes with seven hydrating masks, all infused with different ingredients, so you can take on any skin-care task. Sneak peek? There’s vitamin C for brightening, tea tree for acne, and charcoal to purify your pores.

2 This Cold Therapy Roller That Soothes Sore Muscles Sub-Zero Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re sore after a workout or just have tight shoulders from hunching over your computer, this cold therapy massage roller can help. The spinning sphere is filled with a cooling liquid, and when you keep it in the freezer, it’ll maintain its temperature for up to three hours, so you can soothe inflammation and massage your tension away.

3 The Hair Finishing Stick That Smooths Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy way to smooth flyaways, check out this hair finishing stick. The mascara-like wand makes it easy apply the lightweight gel formula, and it won’t leave strands looking stiff, sticky, or weighed down. Use it on your part when your hair is down, or use it to create a ballerina-grade bun.

4 This Overflow Drain Cover That Lets You Take Deeper Baths SlipX Solutions Bath Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $11 See On Amazon Want a deeper bath so you can fully submerge yourself in the water? This bath tub drain cover is the way to get it. It slides over the overflow drain, giving you extra inches of water, so you’ll get a spa-grade soak, even if you have a standard-grade tub.

5 These Dish Gloves With Built-In Bristles Laixp Dish Gloves Amazon $7 See On Amazon Streamline post-dinner cleanup with these dish gloves that have flexible bristles on the fingers and gloves — so no sponge or scrub brush required. They’re made from silicone, which dries quickly to help prevent germ growth. Hot tip: Buy an extra pair that you can use to scrub the shower or give your dog a relaxing bath.

6 The Hair Rinse That Gives You Silky Shine — In Just 8 Seconds L'Oréal Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you think it isn’t possible to transform you hair in a mere eight seconds — think again. L’Oréal’s Wonder Water is a fast-acting rinse that uses lamellar technology to smooth the surface of your strands, leaving you with the shiny, silky hair that you thought only existed in shampoo commercials. And it actually works — one reviewer wrote, “I don't know what kind of sorcery this stuff is, but I'll definitely be buying bottle after bottle.”

7 A Portable Fan With A Wraparound Tripod Comlife Mini Fan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stay cool wherever you go with this portable mini fan. The rechargeable fan has four speed settings and a 360-degree rotating head. Plus, it comes with a flexible tripod, so you can set it on a desk or wrap it around your bed frame for tons of convenience.

8 This Infuser Water Bottle That Makes Hydration Delicious Sporlont Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $10 See On Amazon Listen, the flavor of water isn’t super exciting, so if you’re looking for some encouragement in the hydration department, you might want to add this water bottle with a built-in infuser to your Amazon cart. It’s easy to add cut-up citrus, cucumbers, or strawberries to the infuser, and the leakproof lid keeps spills at bay. Plus, at 32 ounces, you’ll be halfway to your 8 cups a day.

9 The Disposable Face Masks In Chic Black akgk Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If surgical blue isn’t your jam, you might want to opt for these disposable face masks in basic black. They’ve earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 12,000 (!) reviews, and wearers report they’re “able to breathe well” in them. The three-layer masks feature stretchy ear loops for comfort and a nose wire for a firm fit. Choose from packs of 50, 100, or 200.

10 These Stretchy Avocado Pods That Prevent Browning Joie Stretch Pods for Avocados (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep the other halves of your avocados as green as the hills of Ireland with these stretchy avocado savers. Just place your avocado on one of the pods (cut side down), then use the stretchy cover to create a tight seal that’ll prevent oxidation and browning.

11 A Rechargeable Candle Lighter That Never Runs Out Of Fluid SUPRUS USB Arc Candle Lighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Most candle lighters eventually run of out fluid (frustrating), but this USB-rechargeable lighter never will, since all you need to do is just plug it in from time to time. And since it’s flameless, you’ll also have zero trouble lighting candles in the wind.

12 This Rose Quartz Roller Your Skin Will Thank You For Deciniee Rose Quartz Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Another money-savvy buy, this rose quartz roller is an affordable investment that costs less than most one-use skin-care products, but it’s just as helpful. The smooth rolling stone can tighten pores, reduce under-eye puffiness, and help promote lymphatic drainage. Plus, it comes with a gua sha tool, so you can target the contours of your face, like your jaw and next to your nose.

13 An Outlet Extender With 26,000 Reviews POWRUI Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon This outlet extender is proof that even mundane products can gain a loyal following if they’re extremely well designed. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 26,000 reviews, the extender features two USB ports and six AC outlets that are angled for plugging in from any direction. But it gets better: There’s also a built-in night light, so you can see just where to plug in, even if it’s dark.

14 The Wine Opener That’s Actually Easy To Use Wine Ziz Amazingly Simple Wine Opener Amazon $11 See On Amazon If it takes you longer to crack open a bottle of wine than it takes to finish a glass, then you need this easy-to-use wine opener. Just insert the needle into the center of the cork and pump the handle until it pops out. You even get a foil cutter to make quick work of the seal.

15 This Power Scrubber That Saves Your Wrist Rubbermaid Power Scrubber Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you procrastinate cleaning because you’re too lazy to scrub (raises hand), you’re going to love this power scrubber that somehow manages to make the chore fun. The battery-operated tool features a powerful head that oscillates 60 times per second to deep-clean fixtures, tile, and more, and reviewers are obsessed — one wrote, “11/10 would recommend.”

16 These Compression Braces That Support Your Arches Copper Compression Arch Support Braces (1 Pair) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you run, work on your feet, or just deal with foot pain, these arch compression braces are a must. They lift your arches to reduce muscle strain and tension and offer compression to stimulate circulation. They’re also infused with antimicrobial copper fibers, which help fend off germs and odor, and you can wear them on their own or with shoes.

17 The Cult-Favorite Game With A 4.8-Star Rating Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Amazon $10 See On Amazon If Amazon could officially certify cult-favorite games, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza would qualify — it’s earned a 4.8-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews. The deceptively simple card game requires you to repeat those five words over and over while you place cards face-up on the stack. If a card matches the word said, you’re going to want to slap that pile ASAP. It’s fast, simple, and seriously fun.

18 A Purse Organizer That Makes It Easy To Find Your Keys Lmeison Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Locate your lip balm, keys, and earbuds in an instant with this purse organizer that has a place for everything. Even better, the insert is easy to lift out, so you can switch purses without having to reorganize everything. The organizer is available in three sizes and nine colors, like soft pink, black, and cherry red,

19 A Self-Help Book With The Most Honest Advice Ever The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re currently maxed out on self-help books that are all about positive vibes and manifesting your dreams, The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck will be a refreshing read. In this New York Times Bestseller, author Mark Manson argues that the key to happiness actually lies in being honest about the fact that, in his words, “sh*t is f*cked.” And once you learn to live with that fact? You might just find a little peace.

20 The Fan-Favorite Mascara That Won’t Break The Bank essence False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Perhaps one of the best kept secrets on Amazon, essence’s False Lash Effect mascara gives you dramatic length and volume... and for just $5. The formula won’t fade or flake, and it’s cruelty-free. This absolute gem of a find is approved by yours truly, but more importantly, you can trust the word of the 98,000 buyers who have given it a five-star rating.

21 These Hair Tools That Make The Prettiest Styles Teenitor Topsy Tail Hair Tools (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Thanks to these hair loop tools, you don’t have to be a trained stylist to achieve intricate styles. The set comes with four tools of different sizes, and all you have to do is pull a section of hair through the loop, then use the pointy end to thread it through. Use them to upgrade simple ponytails, or use them create delicate braided styles.

22 The Yoga Socks That Keep Your Feet Warm During Your Practice Ozaiic Yoga Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your toes cozy in downward dog with these clever yoga socks. Along with stretchy ballet-style elastic straps, the low-cut socks feature grips on the bottom that keep you firmly rooted in every pose. They’re one-size-fits-most and come in colors like gray, black, and watermelon red. Available sizes: One (fits women’s shoe sizes 5.5 — 11)

23 The Tea Bag Holders That Look Like Cute Snails SOSUO Tea Bag Holders (10-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Your cup of chamomile just got a lot cuter, thanks to these tea bag holders shaped like tiny snails. Each colorful holder is made from heat-resistant silicone, and you can wrap the string around it to keep your bag from dipping back into the water.

24 A Soothing Night Light Made From Himalayan Salt Syntus Himalayan Salt Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Himalayan salt rocks are semi-magical — they release negative ions, which can promote positive feelings, and they even purify the air of microbes. Plus, the warm glow from this Himalayan salt night light adds coziness to any space, and since it plugs into the wall, it’s totally unobtrusive.

25 This Eyelash Comb With Ultra-Fine Teeth MSQ Eyelash Comb Amazon $5 See On Amazon The teeth on this eyelash comb are ultra-fine, which means they can actually work their way through mascara clumps to separate your lashes. Even better, the curved comb is designed to to mimic the natural shape of your eyes, so you won’t end up combing your lashes in stray directions.

26 The Dry-Erase Sticky Notes You Can Post Anywhere mcSquares Dry-Erase Sticky Notes (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Leave notes, reminders, or to-do lists anywhere — without wasting paper — with these dry-erase sticky notes. Each square is washable and reusable, and the micro-suction technology lets you post them on any surface, without leaving residue behind. Pick up an affordable eight-pack of dry-erase markers while you’re at it.

27 The Bath Bombs That Moisturize Skin & Relax Muscles LuxSpa Bath Bombs (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Soaking in the tub can sap your skin of moisture, but these extra-large bath bombs are infused with shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E to leave you with long-lasting hydration. They’re exceptionally relaxing too — they have Dead Sea salt to soothe tense muscles and aromatherapeutic scents like lavender and rosemary to ease the mind.

28 A Scented Cuticle Oil Infused With Real Flowers Blossom Scented Cuticle Oil Amazon $6 See On Amazon Honestly, there’s no good reason your cuticle oil shouldn’t smell like a summer garden. Infused with real flowers and essential oils, the formula moisturizes, softens, and repairs cuticles. Choose from delicate scents like rose, strawberry, honeysuckle, and apple blossom.

29 These Stretchy Lids That Make Food Storage A Breeze i-Kawachi Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Forget about dedicating an entire cupboard to food storage containers, and opt for these stretchy silicone lids instead. The set of six includes different sizes, and the lids can stretch over plates, bowls, glasses, and even half melons. Just like regular storage containers, they create a tight seal that preserves freshness.

30 This Cleaning Gel That Lifts Dirt From Tight Spaces TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon This flexible cleaning gel makes it possible to thoroughly clean tight spaces, like your car air vents, computer keyboard, and the corners of drawers and shelves. The sticky, residue-free gel lifts away dust and dirt, and you can keep reusing it until it turns a dark color.

31 A Car Trash Can That Fits In The Cupholder Hotor Car Trash Can Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep the inside of your ride in pristine condition with this car trash can. Sized to fit in your cupholder, it features a lid that opens when you press it, and it comes with 30 trash bags. Tip for those who live in rainy climates: Buy a two-pack, and you can use one for garbage and the other to hold wet umbrellas.

32 The Brush That Cleans Your Hair Brush Denman Hair Brush Cleaning Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s not super pleasant to think about, but dust, dried oil, and styling residue can build up on your hair brush... and then you can end up brushing all that back onto your hair. This hair brush cleaner solves that problem. It has a pointed end to work out hair strands and two sets of stiff bristles to brush away dust and residue.

33 An Exfoliating Facial Brush For Skin That Practically Glows icolorfuled Facial Cleaning Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re after a soft, bright, and squeaky clean complexion, this facial cleaning brush will do the trick. The waterproof, battery-operated brush operates on two speeds and comes with seven attachments that do everything from exfoliating to massaging to deep-cleaning pores — there’s even a pumice you can use on your feet. Plus, the brush comes in nine colors so you can customize your bathroom.

34 The Suction Tool That Prevents Bug Bite Reactions Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Bit by a mosquito or stung by a bee? Bug Bite Thing to the rescue. This clever tool suctions out venom, saliva, and other irritants to stop a reaction in its tracks, which means less itching, swelling, and redness for you. Keep it in your first aid kit, or stash it in your bag for outdoor adventures. (One note: If you’re allergic to stings or bites, this doesn’t replace your EpiPen.)

35 This Microwave Popcorn Popper With A Built-In Butter Melter Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Level up your Saturday night Netflix marathon with this microwavable popcorn popper. The popper doesn’t require oil (and since it doesn’t come in a bag there are no mysterious chemicals), and it comes in three sizes, including a family size if you’re with a crew and a snack size if you’re flying solo. Want extra flavor? The lid is designed with perforations for melting butter.

36 A Mouthwash That Eradicates Odor-Causing Germs TheraBreath Fresh Breath Rinse (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The genius of this minty oral rinse lies in the fact that it doesn’t just mask the smell of your breath, but it actually eliminates the germs that cause odors in the first place. As if that weren’t enough, it keeps working for up to 24 hours. It was created by a dentist, and reviewers say it works — one wrote, “Miraculous! If I could give 6 stars I would!”

37 The Bamboo Paper Towels That Can Be Reused Up To 6 Months AM NOLIMIT TRADE Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels Amazon $7 See On Amazon Go green in the kitchen with these reusable bamboo paper towels. The replace three to six months’ worth of regular paper towels, and they’re durable, highly absorbent, and easy to clean in a washing machine. This reviewer is sold: “I used to go through at least 10-15 paper towels in a day. Now I'm using the same reusable one for 2-3 days!”

38 These Luxury Scented Candles At A Non-Luxury Price Benevolence LA Premium Bergamot & Jasmine Candle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you give it as a gift or keep it for yourself, this scented candle is a luxury buy that won’t break the bank. Made with soy wax and scented with essential oils, each candle offers up to 35 hours of burn time. Choose from eight elevated scents like bergamot with jasmine, pine, and rose with sandalwood.

39 A Hand Cream Set That Smells Like Heaven Body + Earth Shea Butter Hand Cream Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon These argan oil and shea butter hand creams smell so good, you might end up reapplying again and again, just so you can sniff your hands. The set includes six creams — vanilla, coconut, pink sugar, ocean, cherry blossom, and unscented — and the travel-sized tubes are perfect for purses, desks, and car glove compartments.

40 These Shower Steamers For Aromatherapy While You Shampoo Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon While bath bombs are perfect for an evening devoted to self care, these aromatherapy shower steamers make any old shower feel relaxing and rejuvenating. The set comes with six steamers infused with real essential oils; try lavender to relax, eucalyptus to clear your sinuses, or grapefruit to jump-start your day. (There’s even watermelon, so you can conjure summer at any time of year.)

41 The Moscow Mule Mugs That Upgrade Your Home Bar Copper-Bar Moscow Mule Mugs (Set of 2) $24 See On Amazon Made with 100% hammered copper, these Moscow Mule mugs are about to level up your rum and ginger beer game. (But let’s be real — they’re perfect for lemonade, iced tea, and other cocktails, too.) Boasting an impressively high 4.7-star overall rating, the mugs come with a stirrer, shot glass, and two copper straws.

42 These Waterproof Post-Its That Won’t Budge, No Matter What Post-It Extreme Notes (12 Pads) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The one drawback of sticky notes is the fact that they don’t always stick. Enter Post-It Extreme notes, which are made with extra-durable paper and ultra-strong adhesive. In fact, these heavy-duty, waterproof notes can withstand temperatures as low as 0 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit (so Juneau and Palm Springs residents alike, listen up). Choose from 4 by 6-inch or 3 by 3-inch sizes.

43 A Waterproof Picnic Blanket With A Carrying Strap VonShef Picnic Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon This just might be the perfect picnic blanket. Measuring 4.8 by 6 feet, it features soft fleece on one side and waterproof backing on the other, so you never have to worry about wet grass. What’s more, it come with a faux leather carrying strap, so you can roll it up and carry it on your wrist. The stripes are classic, but it also comes in khaki, blue, and green herringbone designs.

44 This Neon Sign That Adds An 80s Splash To Your Space Passion Love Neon Sign Amazon $12 See On Amazon Channel the best of the ‘80s with this “Love” neon sign. The perfect cherry-on-top to any space, it comes in three colors — pink, blue, and warm white — and operates via USB or two AA batteries.

45 A Timeless Crossbody Bag In Dozens Of Colors Deluxity Crossbody Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon A purse that looks like you spent a paycheck on it but which costs less than a bouquet of flowers? Yes, please. This crossbody bag features length-adjustable straps, gold details, and a zip closure on front that lets you easily access of your phone and keys. Plus, it comes in dozens of colors, like cognac, coffee, and peacock blue.