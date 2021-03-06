49 Cool Things Under $30 On Amazon That Are Smart As Hell

Online shopping is fun, but it’s even better when you end up with something that’s pure genius. I’m talking the kind of “genius” that makes your jaw drop, or the kind that makes you wonder why you haven’t bought that product sooner. Luckily, there are countless amounts of cool things on Amazon that are smart as hell — just like those — and they all serve useful purposes. Plus, the ones included on this list are under $30, which means you don’t have to break the bank in order to fill your cart.

Case in point? The cupholder designed for your bathtub. Not only does it easily adhere to tile and other smooth surfaces, but it can also fit everything from beer cans to wine glasses. But if you're looking for an even smarter purchase, there's also an alarm clock with a built-in wireless charger so you don’t have to fumble around for a power cable as you drift to sleep. Oh, and I can’t forget about the strap that’ll help you do two-person stretches by yourself. It’s genius, right?

So what are you waiting for? Saving money has never been easier than when you're shopping all the smart products available on Amazon — especially when they’ve all got an affordable price tag.

1 This Cooling Bamboo Blanket That's Perfect For Hot Sleepers Kpblis Cooling Bamboo Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for a blanket that won't leave you overheating at night? Search no further than this lightweight option. It's made from breathable bamboo microfibers that feel silky against your skin. Plus, they can even help wick away moisture — just in case you get a little warm.

2 A Bathtub Cupholder For Sipping While You Soak SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with a strong suction cup that can hold up to 7 pounds, this cupholder easily attaches to your shower or tub wall. It's large enough to fit everything from wine glasses to beer cans — and unlike some, this one is made from mold-resistant ABS plastic.

3 These Reusable Makeup Remover Pads That Don't Need Cleanser Green Estate Reusable Cotton Pads (14-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You don't have to rely on wasteful cotton balls to cleanse your face — just use these pads. They're reusable as many times as you like, and each one is made from soft microfiber that removes makeup without any cleanser necessary.

4 A Spray That Eases Wrinkles Out Of Clothes Cold Iron Plant Based Wrinkle Release Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tired of busting out that ironing board every week? Allow this spray to help erase wrinkles from your clothes with a few simple spritzes. The plant-based formula is safe to use on most fabrics, and many reviewers raved about how it "really works."

5 This Alarm Clock With A Built-In Wireless Charger Seneo Alarm Clock with Wireless Charging Pad Amazon $19 See On Amazon Lay your Qi-enabled device on top of this alarm clock, and the built-in charger will begin to power it up — no cables necessary. The clock brightness is also adjustable, as well as the alarm volume. The best part? There's also a USB port in the back, just in case you want to charge two devices.

6 A Strap That Helps You Perform Deep Stretches OPTP Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book Amazon $16 See On Amazon Some stretches require help from a second person — or, you could just use this strap. It features 10 loops that allow you to choose how deep of a stretch you're doing, and they're made from tough nylon that's resistant to tears. Plus, each order also comes with a guide to help you get started.

7 This Electric Lighter That’s Completely Flameless REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike some lighters, this reusable electronic one can be recharged more than 300 times to help you save money. When fully powered, it can light more than 60 candles — and it’s completely flameless. The best part? It comes in fun colors, including gold, blue, rose, and more.

8 These Refreshing Packets Filled With Dried Lavender Lavande Sur Terre Lavender Drawer Sachets (16-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add a few of these packets to your closets, drawers, or any other place you think is in need of a quick refresh. Each one is filled with dried lavender flowers to help mask unwanted odors — and unlike some odor removers, these packets can last for months.

9 The Comb That Removes Lint From Sweaters The Laundress Portable Lint Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Got a few sweaters that are looking a little worse for wear? This comb can help breathe new life into them. The fine teeth are designed to removed pills and lint from delicate garments, including ones made from cashmere, merino, mohair, and more.

10 These Magic Erasers That Are Extra-Thick STK Extra Thick Cleaning Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon My dog likes to leave scuffs and marks on the walls in my home, which is why I keep a pack of magic erasers — like these ones — underneath my sink. They gently remove scratches, marker, and more from your walls using just water. They’re also thicker than usual.

11 A Foot Rest That Can Help Ease Fatigue At The Desk HUANUO Adjustable Under Desk Footrest Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep this foot rest underneath your workstation, and the ergonomic design can help keep your legs from becoming fatigued as you sit. Both the height and angle are adjustable, while the textured surface helps keep your feet from sliding off. Plus, it's even ready to go right out of the box.

12 An Ice Roller That Reviewers Love For Headaches ESARORA Ice Roller for Face Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep this ice roller in your refrigerator, and it'll be ready to help soothe away pain from headaches or migraines at a moment's notice. You can also use it to help ease inflammation in your face, or even to soothe aching muscles after a heavy workout. "It’s super soothing for headaches," wrote one reviewer. "If you have sensitive skin or use any face treatments that can irritate skin, you absolutely need this!"

13 These Makeup Brushes That Are Super Travel-Friendly Ms.Wenny Travel Makeup Brush Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon There's no need to pack all of your makeup brushes the next time you're traveling — just use this portable set. The three smaller brushes fit neatly into the underside of the kabuki brush, and both ends come with caps to help your bristles stay pristine. Choose from three colors: pink, black, or green.

14 The Bedside Caddy That Helps You Save Space Hyness Bedside Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you don't have room for a nightstand or you need a little extra storage space, this bedside caddy is a must-have. The felt material threads underneath your mattress to keep it in place, and there are multiple pockets where you can store your belongings — everything from magazines to reading glasses.

15 A Jojoba Oil-Infused Cream That Helps Strengthen Weak Nails Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your nails are chipped and cracked, it might be time to give this fortifying cream a try. It's formulated with hydrating jojoba oil and calcium to help strengthen weak nails — and it even has a light coconut scent that reviewers wrote "smells good."

16 This Convenient Running Belt That Won't Slide Down Stashbandz Running Belt Amazon $23 See On Amazon While some running belts may be thinner, they'll start sliding down your hips after just a few steps. This one, on the other hand, is extra-wide to help it stay up — and the added space gives you four large pockets for everything from money to your phone.

17 These Mini Spatulas That Help You Get Every Last Drop The Spatty Last Drop Spatula Amazon $12 See On Amazon Condiments, makeup, cleaning supplies — you name it, these spatulas can help you get every last drop out of your bottles. The heads on both are made from flexible silicone, allowing them to contour to the shape of your container walls. Plus, they're also completely BPA-free.

18 The Cable Organizers Made From Tough Silicone ABZON Magnetic Cable Organizer (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only are these cable organizers made from durable silicone, but they also feature magnets on both ends so that they easily latch onto themselves. They stretch out to three times their size without tearing — making them great for extra-thick cables — and work perfectly for helping to keep knots out of headphone wires.

19 These Washcloths That Help Exfoliate All Over Buddha Bath Exfoliating Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unlike some washcloths, these ones are made from exfoliating polyester to help you get rid of old flakes from head to toe. They're also extra-long, allowing you to stretch them behind your back to reach any awkward spots that typically go unwashed. Choose from three textures: soft, medium, or rough.

20 The Stainless Steel Chains That Extend Bracelets & Necklaces D-buy Jewelry Extenders (8-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you've got a necklace or bracelet that's a little too tight for comfort, just clip one of these chains into it. They're made from stainless steel, and the lobster claw clasps are easy to hook onto your jewelry. Plus, each order comes with four gold chains and four silver chains.

21 A Mirror That Clips Onto Your Sun Visor Jetec Car Visor LED Makeup Mirror Amazon $12 See On Amazon Most visor mirrors are too small for doing your makeup properly, whereas this one is extra-large — and it even features LED lights to help you see what you're doing. It easily clips onto your sun visor without any tools necessary. Plus, batteries come included.

22 This Bath Pillow For Oh-So Indulgent Soaks Epica Bath Pillow Amazon $14 See On Amazon Need to de-stress after a long day? Turn your bathroom into a spa with this bath pillow. The strong suction cups on the back keep it in place as you soak, while the two-panel design keeps your head and shoulders supported.

23 The Marble Contact Paper That Updates Outdated Surfaces practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon I've used this white marble contact paper on outdated countertops, old tables, and even as a wallpaper for a boring wall in my home. It's made from thick vinyl that's not only glossy, but also water-resistant — I've even left spills on it overnight without any problems. The best part? It easily peels off without leaving behind any sticky residues.

24 These Toe Separators That Can Help Alleviate Foot Pain Agile Toes Toe Separator Amazon $7 See On Amazon Plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammer toes — you name it, these separators can help alleviate pain from a variety of foot ailments. They're made from lightweight, medical-grade gel that won't leave your skin feeling irritated. They’re also BPA-free.

25 A Makeup-Removing Pen Made With Honey & Olive Oil Extract Superface Makeup Corrector Pen Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don't erase your entire face when you mess up part of your makeup — allow this pen to help you fix any mistakes. The narrow tip — which is formulated with honey and olive oil extract — is perfect for the tight areas around your eyes, and it's even effective on waterproof eyeliner. One reviewer even raved that "it totally removed my eyeliner mishap, and left my skin feeling moisturized without a sticky residue!"

26 These Silicone Brushes That Help Exfoliate Your Lips LUTER Exfoliating Silicone Lip Brush (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon When chapsticks and balms aren't helping with your flaking lips, it may be time to exfoliate them using these brushes. The scrubber heads are made from soft silicone, and they're dual-sided: one for massaging your lips, and a second textured side for exfoliating.

27 A Tool That Help You Chop & Mash While You Cook Zulay Kitchen Meat Chopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you're cooking ground beef or making guacamole, this tool can help lighten the workload. The X-shaped head allows you to chop, mash, and mix ingredients easier than a wooden spoon would allow. Plus, the ergonomic handle is coated with a nonslip surface to help you maintain a firm grip.

28 These Fake Turtleneck Collars Made With 100% Cotton Joyci Fake Turtleneck Collar (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Too warm for a regular turtleneck? Allow these collars to add style without adding warmth. They pair effortlessly with everything from blouses to cardigans — and since each one is made from 100% cotton, they're also breathable.

29 A Pack Of Reusable Silicone Straws That Fit Into Tumblers Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not all reusable straws are the same; these ones are extra-long so that you can easily use them with tumblers up to 30 ounces. They're made from food-grade silicone, that's BPA-free, and each order even comes with a cleaning brush to help you scrub their insides.

30 This Shelf That Sticks To The Back Of Your Stove Collections Etc Magnetic Stove Shelf Amazon $28 See On Amazon Don't have space for a spice rack in your kitchen? Just keep them on this convenient stove shelf. It attaches to nearly any stove using the built-in magnets, and it's wide enough that you can also use it to store larger oil bottles. Choose from three finishes: stainless, white, or black.

31 An Organizer That Can Handle Pans & Lids SimpleHouseware Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon With space for up to five pans or lids, this organizer is great for tidying up cluttered cabinets. You can install it vertically or horizontally, and each order even comes with all the hardware needed to secure it in place.

32 These Clips That Keep Leggings Snug Inside Boots Boottique Boot Clips Amazon $13 See On Amazon Leggings and jeans can gradually ride up inside of your boots, giving them a wrinkled look — unless you're using these clips. Not only do they help keep your pants from bunching up, but the length is also adjustable. One reviewer raved that they're "amazingly comfortable, and easy to use."

33 The Droppers That Help Reduce Sulfites From Wine Drop It Wine Drops Wine Purifier (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a few of these drops to your next glass of red or white, and they can help reduce the sulfites and tannins within the glass. Each dropper comes with enough for up to 55 glasses of wine — and the formula is completely non-GMO.

34 This Pillowcase Duo That Feels Like Smooth Silk Love's cabin Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Since they’re gentler than cotton, these satin pillowcases can help prevent unwanted frizz while you're sleeping. They're breathable and soft, while the envelope closure helps keep your pillow from sliding out. Plus, they come in a variety of colors to match your current sheets.

35 A Magnetic Knife Bar That Helps You Save Space Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don't have enough counter space for a knife block? Be sure to check out this magnetic bar. It easily mounts to your walls using the included hardware, all while the stainless steel exterior complements any kitchen.

36 The Genius Dispenser For Your Plastic Grocery Bags simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of jamming all your plastic grocery bags into a drawer, keep them in this dispenser. It's large enough for up to 30 bags, and it even comes with adhesive for easy mounting — just think of what you'll be able to do with all that newfound storage space.

37 A Stainless Steel Drain Catcher That's Rustproof LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See On Amazon There's no need to worry about this drain catcher deteriorating over time, as it's made from stainless steel that's completely rustproof. The elliptical holes latch onto hair without impeding the flow of water down the drain — and unlike some catchers, this one is also easy to clean.

39 A Dustpan Set With Teeth That Helps You Clean The Bristles SANGFOR Dust Pan and Broom Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tired of reaching down to clean all that dust out of your broom bristles? Simply use the scraper teeth on this dustpan set instead. Not only is the broom easy to clean, but each order also comes with a handle extender — just in case you need to sweep deep underneath furniture.

40 These Patches That Help Flatten Blemishes In Hours Avarelle Acne Pimple Patch (40-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pop one of these patches onto a surprise blemish, and the hydrocolloid dressing can help shrink its appearance within just six hours. Each patch is also completely transparent, and 40 come in each pack. Plus, they're all suitable for sensitive skin.

41 A Heated Eyelash Curler For Dramatic Volume WU-MINGLU Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $20 See On Amazon Striving for an ultra-chic look using minimal makeup? This heated eyelash curler is a must-have. Not only is it rechargeable, but it can also help shape your eyelashes for up to 24 hours. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels, and each order even comes with an eyelash comb.

42 The Kitchen Scubbers That Are Odor-Resistant Top Clean Dish Washing Nets (3-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Sponges can develop mildew over time, whereas these scrubbers dry quickly to help prevent unwanted odors from building up. They're made from tough polyester with triple-stitched edges to help prevent fraying. And unlike some scrubbers, these ones are safe to use on nonstick cookware.

43 A Set Of Rubber Grippers For Stubborn Jars Prepworks by Progressive Jar Grips (3-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon No matter how large or small your jar is, these rubber grippers can help. Each order comes with three in varying shapes to accommodate lids of nearly any size, while the textured surfaces help you twist and pull. One reviewer also wrote about how you can put them underneath cutting boards to help keep them from sliding away.

44 These Mats That Help Keep Your Fridge Clean BAKHUK Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don't have scrub away at spills in your fridge; just keep it clean in the first place with these mats. They're made from high-quality EVA material, and you can easily trim them to fit your shelves. Plus, each one is also waterproof, mildew-proof, as well as dust-proof.

45 The Straps That Help Your Sheets Stay In Place Bed Band Sheet Fasteners (4-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Few things ruin my sleep than when the fitted sheet rides up over my mattress, which is why I have a set of straps like these ones holding it in place. The tension is adjustable (depending on how tight you prefer your bedding), and the clamps are coated with smooth nickel to help prevent snags.

46 These Outlet Shelves That Can Hold Up To 10 Pounds Storage Theory Outlet Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Toothbrushes, phones, Alexa — you name it, these outlet shelves are the perfect spot to keep it stored and out of the way. They're sturdy enough to support up to 10 pounds, while the cord management system helps keep them looking tidy. Choose from three finishes: white, black, or almond.

47 The Tape That Helps Prevent Fashion Faux Pas Scotch Essentials Wardrobe Tape Strips (36-Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can easily secure your outfit with this fashion tape. It's gentle enough that you can put it directly on your skin, yet strong enough that it'll keep your clothes held firmly in place. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how it didn't irritate their sensitive skin.