45 Cheap Products That Are So Freakin' Good You'll Use Them All The Time

Spending money is easy, but you know what isn't? Saving it. After a few way-too-high credit card bills, I've been trying my hardest save instead of spend. But truth be told, it's not going well. So as a compromise, I've made a deal with myself: I'm allowed to spend money, but only when it's on a cheap Amazon product I'll use on a daily basis. (And ideally, it'll come with free two-day Prime shipping.)

That might sound pretty restrictive, but don't be fooled — Amazon's got tons of handy gadgets that won't break the bank. Take the egg scoop I've included as an example. Not only is it made from rustproof stainless steel, but it also helps you separate your yolks from their whites without getting your hands dirty. And if you aren't into cooking, don't worry. There's still a miniature iron that can do so much more than cook waffles, as well as a shampoo brush that can help stimulate blood flow in your scalp. Because if there's one thing I'm definitely allowing myself to spend money on, it's a soothing scalp massage that I'll give myself every day.

With so many freakin' good products available on Amazon, don't be surprised if you find yourself reaching for them constantly. Keep scrolling for some of my favorites.

1 These Beauty Sponges For Different Parts Of Your Complexion EcoTools Perfecting Blender Duo Amazon $10 See On Amazon These beauty sponges come in two sizes: one large for blending your cheeks and forehead, as well as a second smaller one for the tight spaces around your eyes. They work wet or dry, and many reviewers raved about how they're "easy to clean."

2 A Salicylic Acid Facial Exfoliant Made With Calming Green Tea Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're trying to remedy clogged pores that've caused unwanted blackheads, this liquid exfoliator can help. It's formulated with salicylic acid, green tea, and other gentle ingredients to help cleanse your skin — and it can even help calm unwanted redness while brightening up your complexion.

3 The Beauty Blender Holders That Put Them On Display LanMa Beauty Sponge Blender Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon The spiral design of these beauty sponge stands allows for air to flow through, while the stainless steel metal is resistant to rust. They'll even help keep them safe from dust and give them a place to dry off after you wash them. Choose from two finishes: rose gold or silver.

4 A Silicone Shampoo Brush That Can Help Stimulate Circulation Maxsoft Hair & Scalp Massager Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add a dollop of your favorite shampoo to this brush, and then gently massage it into your scalp to wash your hair. The bristles are made from soft silicone that can help stimulate blood circulation in your scalp, and it's also suitable to use on all types of hair.

5 This Mini Waffle Maker That Does So Much More Than Cook Breakfast Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $10 See On Amazon Weighing in at less than 2 pounds, this miniature waffle maker is perfect for cramped kitchens. And you aren't limited to solely waffles — you can also use it to make delicious paninis, hash browns, or even biscuit pizzas. Pick from fun shades like aqua, red, orange, and even a fun galaxy print.

6 A Nutrient-Packed Leave-In Conditioner For Curly Hair SoCozy Curl Leave-in Conditioner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Formulated without parabens or sulfates, this leave-in conditioner can help inject life back into curly hair that's feeling dry. Jojoba and olive oil deliver moisture to parched strands, while vitamin B5 can help repair damage. "It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers," raved one reviewer.

7 These Natural Whitening Strips Made With Coconut Oil Zimba Teeth Coconut Whitening Strips (14-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These ones are not only gentle on your teeth's enamel, but they're also suitable for sensitive mouths. They're formulated with coconut oil for a refreshingly natural flavor, and you only need to wear them for 30 minutes (once per day).

8 A Brush Specially Designed For Detangling Textured Hair Sabado Textured Hair Detangling Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon This detangling hair brush by Sabado is made with nylon bristles that can be adjusted with the attached bracket based off your hair type. And while it can be used to detangle any type of hair, it was specifically designed for natural, textured hair. Plus, the open-air construction can help dry your strands evenly. It's available in three colors: black, green, and pink.

9 The Compact Coffee Grinder Made With Super-Sharp Blades Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $19 See On Amazon With blades made from sharp stainless steel, this grinder easily powers through coffee beans, spices, nuts, and more. It's large enough to make grounds for up to 12 cups of coffee, and the built-in cord storage helps keep it looking neat when you're not using it.

10 A Facial Spray Formulated With Rosewater & Aloe Vera Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Complexion feeling a little dry? Give yourself a few spritzes of this facial spray from Mario Badescu. It's formulated with hydrating ingredients, including rosewater and aloe vera. And unlike many other sprays, this one won't disturb your makeup.

11 These Hair Wraps Made From Gentle, Yet Absorbent Microfiber HWASHIN Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don't walk around your house with a heavy towel weighing your head down; throw on one of these lightweight wraps instead. They're made from microfiber, which can absorb more water than regular cotton. The best part? They're large enough for fit nearly any length of hair.

12 A Pair Of Pillowcases Made From Hair-Friendly Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Satin creates less friction against your hair than cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help tame unwanted, totally normal morning frizz — all while you're sleeping. Each one features an envelope closure to help keep your pillow from slipping out, and they come in a variety of colors to match your sheets.

13 The Silicone Baking Sheets You Can Use Over & Over Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon There's no need to waste money on parchment paper or baking sprays when you have these mats. They're made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit — and since they're flexible, you can even use them to roll out pastries.

14 A Handheld Immersion Blender Made With Durable Stainless Steel Mueller Austria Hand Blender Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its high-quality copper motor that lasts a while, this immersion blender from Mueller Austria is a must-have for any avid home cook. The exterior is made from sleek stainless steel, and it's perfect for whipping up everything from smoothies to marinades.

15 These Mesh Bags That Help Keep Your Laundry Sorted BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of discovering your delicates have gotten tangled in the wash? Start washing your clothes inside these laundry bags. They're made from strong, breathable mesh — and each order comes with five: two small, two medium, and one large.

16 The Natural Foot Peels Made With Coconut Extract DERMORA Coconut Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whereas many other peels rely on harsh chemicals, this one is made with coconut and papaya extract to help moisturize your feet as they shed away old, flaking skin. It's meant for use on dry skin, and most reviewers saw their feet begin to peel within just five days.

17 The Cell Phone Stand Made From High-Quality Aluminum Lamicall Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep this stand on your workstation, and you'll always have a convenient place to set your phone while it's charging. The hole in the back allows you to thread a cable through — and since it's made from tough aluminum, there's no need to worry about it bending. Plus, it even features non-slip pads to help keep your phone safe from scratches.

18 A Soothing Eye Mask Filled With Cooling (Or Warming) Gel Beads NEWGO Reusable Gel Eye Mask Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep this mask in your fridge, and it'll be ready to help soothe tired eyes the moment you wake up, all thanks to the gel beads which can offer coolness. Many reviewers also raved about how it feels great during headaches — and you can even pop it in to the microwave for a few seconds for some warmth.

19 This Teeth-Whitening Toothpaste Powder Made With Bentonite Clay Primal Life Organics Natural Tooth Paste Powder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for a natural alternative to toothpaste? This powder is not only made without any aluminum, but it also contains three different types of clay to help absorb impurities: bentonite, kaolinite, and French green. Each tub comes with enough for about 200 uses — and it's even suitable for sensitive teeth.

20 A Water Spray Bottle That Produces A Fine Aerosol Mist YAMYONE Mister Spray Bottle Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether your skin needs a quick refresh or your hair could use a dose of hydration, this spray bottle has got you covered. It produces a continuous spray of fine, even mist, and it won't lose pressure if you turn it upside-down.

21 These Face Masks That Are Loaded With Vitamin E & Collagen DERMAL Collagen Essence Eye Mask (26-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are these face masks loaded with vitamin E, but they're also infused with collagen and extra minerals and ingredients (based on which ones you're using). In fact, tach one contains a different skin-nourishing ingredient, from apricot to seaweed and everything in between.

22 A Rejuvenating Face Cream Packed With Vitamins & Botanical Ingredients LilyAna Naturals Face Cream Moisturizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only is this face cream vegan, but it's also free from any artificial fragrances, colors, or gluten. Aloe vera and vitamin E help moisturize your complexion while working to protect your skin from free radicals — but other ingredients such as vitamin C, rose distillate, organic cranberry extract, and more work to rejuvenate your complexion.

23 The Maybelline Concealer With A Gentle, Cushiony Applicator Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you're hoping to conceal the appearance of dark shadows underneath your eyes, this haloxyl-infused concealer stick can help. It comes in a variety of shades to suit various skin tones, all of which can be applied gently with the rounded, cushiony felt tip. Available in 18 shades from deep bronze to ivory.

24 A Dermatologist-Approved Moisturizer Formulated With Hyaluronic Acid CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon The hyaluronic acid in this moisturizer works with three added ceramides help hydrate your skin while simultaneously creating a protective barrier on the surface — all without leaving behind any greasy residue. It's dermatologist-recommended and can be used on your complexion, hands, and even your body.

25 These Hydrocolloid Patches To Help Absorb Blemishes Overnight Mighty Patch Pimple Patches (36-Pack)v Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you're trying to remedy a surprise blemish, you can cover it up with one of these patches and the hydrocolloid dressing can help absorb and flatten it out overnight. More specifically, it could work within six hours (which is really quick). These are also transparent, and 36 patches come in one pack.

26 A Tongue Scraper Made From Medical-Grade Stainless Steel BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This tongue scraper is made from medical-grade stainless steel that's rustproof, and it can help remove odor-causing bacteria on the surface of your tongue. Plus, the wider scraping head allows you to clean your tongue with a single stroke, and the handle is easy to grip while you clean.

27 This Foot File With Over 41,000 Positive Ratings RIkans Colossal Foot File Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with surgical-grade stainless steel, this foot file helps you get rid of stubborn, unwanted calluses when serums aren't doing the trick. The large filing head helps make quick work with any patch of skin — and one reviewer even wrote, "I struggle with dry cracked heels terribly and within a few minutes my feet look amazing!"

28 A Cooling Ice Roller To Help Soothe & Rejuvenate Your Complexion LATME Facial Ice Roller Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep this ice roller in your fridge for the next time you feel a headache coming on, and the icy sensation will feel great as it moves across your forehead while stimulating blood circulation. You can also use it to help ease away unwanted puffiness within your complexion, or even to help soothe aching muscles post-workout.

29 The Rose Gold Makeup Brush Set That Covers All The Bases BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with soft, silky bristles, these brushes allow makeup to easily glide onto your skin — everything from eye shadow to foundation. The rose gold handles give them a chic touch that looks great on any vanity, and they're also 100% cruelty-free.

30 A Double-Sided Face Roller Made From Soothing Rose Quartz BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $17 See On Amazon Allow this roller and gua sha scraper to help sooth your complexion while easing pain and increasing blood circulation. They're both made from genuine rose quartz, and the roller is is constructed with high-quality parts that shouldn't squeak while you use it.

31 These Pumice Stones That Are Dual-Sided For Different Exfoliation MARYTON Foot Pumice Stone (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With these pumice stones, you've got two sides to choose from: one extra-coarse for tough calluses, and a second, finer side that's great for exfoliating cracked heels. They're sized so that they fit perfectly in hands, and you can even use them on dry, flaking elbows.

32 A Pair Of Earbuds That Play Tunes For Up To 30 Hours TOZO Wireless Earbuds Amazon $24 See On Amazon When used in conjunction with the charging case, these earbuds can play music for up to 30 hours. They're also waterproof, and the built-in microphone allows you to answer calls handsfree. Oh, and did I mention that they've accumulated over 119,000 five-star ratings? Because they definitely have.

33 The Ring Light That Illuminates Your Video Calls With 10 Brightness Levels LETSCOM Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Amazon $26 See On Amazon Got a Zoom meeting on the calendar? If so, this ring light can help brighten you up. There are three lighting modes to choose from: cool white, warm light, or daylight. The brightness is also adjustable up to 10 levels — and since there's a built-in phone mount, it also works great for regular video calls.

34 A Wireless Charger That's Ultra-Sleek & Made With Aviation Aluminum TOZO Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This isn't any ordinary wireless charger. Not only does it take up hardly any space on your desktop or nightstand, but it's also compatible with any Qi-enabled phone. It's made from sturdy aviation aluminum, it's easy to see when your phone is properly connected — just check the LED indicator lights.

35 This Fitness Watch That Also Tracks Sleeping Patterns LETSCOM Fitness Tracker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Find yourself waking up feeling tired a little too often? This fitness watch features a sleep tracking feature that allows you to see how much time you spend in REM sleep. There are also 14 different sport modes to choose from when exercising — and it'll even alert you when your phone receives a text or call.

36 A Charging Tower That Boasts 6 USB Ports Jelly Comb USB Port Charging Station Amazon $16 See On Amazon There's no need to go looking for a power brick when you've got this charging tower. With six built-in USB ports, you can easily charge nearly every device in your home. Plus, this one features a rubberized base to help keep it from tipping over.

37 A Foot Soak Made With Tea Tree Oil, Epsom Salt & More DAILY REMEDY Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Athlete's foot, unwanted odors, and even soreness — this foot soak can help alleviate those situations and more. It's formulated with a detoxifying blend of tea tree oil, pure epsom salt, Dead Sea salt, and more, while the peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils give it an invigorating scent.

38 This Cool Mist Humidifier That's Perfect For Bedrooms raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon This humidifier is perfect for bedrooms, since it produces hardly any noise when running. The slim profile allows it to fit on tight nightstands, while the water reservoir is large enough to produce up to 10 hours of continuous steam. Plus, the automatic shut-off feature should kick in when the reservoir runs dry.

39 A Nighttime Hand Cream That'll Provide Extra Moisture O'Keeffe's Night Treatment Hand Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon This isn't your average hand cream. not only is it formulated with deep-conditioning oils, but many reviewers saw results after just one day. It's hypoallergenic as well as non-greasy, and it's even been tested by dermatologists. Where it at night and wake up with smoother, more hydrated skin.

40 This Rippling Foot Spa With A Massage Attachment For Your Feet Conair Foot Pedicure Spa Amazon $25 See On Amazon When your sore feet are in need of some relief, give them a soak in this foot spa. The vibration function can help melt away soreness, while the soothing heat can help your pre-heated water stay warm for about 10 minutes. Plus, it also features toe-touch controls — no need to bend over.

41 A Honeycomb Organizer For Delicates, Accessories & More StarratS Drawer Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You'll definitely want to check out this honeycomb organizer — especially if your drawers are overflowing with mismatched socks. They feature 59 slots where you can keep your socks, belts, scarves, and more looking tidy. Plus, they're made from durable plastic that's completely moisture-proof.

42 This Acupressure Mat That Can Help Alleviate Pain ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon With thousands of raised points that dig deep into aching pressure points, this acupressure mat can help alleviate pain simply by lying on it for about 20 minutes per day. It can also help release endorphins that block pain, and many reviewers raved about how it helped with their back pain.

43 These Super Strong Zig-Zag Hangers Made For Your Pants Bennavy Pants Hangers (8-Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whereas most hangers will warp under the weight of your pants, these ones are made from tough stainless steel that won't sag under heavy loads. Each rung features a nonslip sleeve to help keep your pants from sliding off — and they also work great for storing everything from scarves to towels.

44 The Spoon That Separates Egg Yolks From Whites Ytuomzi Egg Separator Tool Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don't have to get your hands dirty with egg goop; use this spoon to scoop out the yolks from their whites. You can also crack eggs directly into it, as the elongated handle allows it to rest overtop small bowls. It's also made from durable stainless steel that'll fit right in your utensil drawer.