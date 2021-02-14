44 Ridiculously Useful Things Under $25 Amazon Reviewers Say They Can't Live Without

Have you entered that stage of adulthood where you finally realize that all those appliances and gadgets your parents had around the house cost a lot of money? Hard same. As if adulthood, with all of its bills and responsibilities, weren’t enough, you have to shell out cash to outfit your home as well. Luckily, some of the most useful products on Amazon won’t drain your entire life savings. In fact, plenty of said items can be found on Amazon for less than $25.

Lately, I’ve been able to slow down and truly hone in on my cooking skills, which has fostered a new-found appreciation for appliances and tools that makes the whole process simpler. That’s why I’ve been eyeing this mini waffle maker for a minute. It takes the guesswork out of preparing waffles that reach fluffy, golden perfection each and every time. Plus, it’s available in a variety of hues, so you can add a pop of color to your kitchen.

As you spend time at home, it also becomes crystal clear that organization is key. This three-tier organizer can be super helpful during the decluttering process, and it can be used in just about any room to store everything from spices to cosmetics to office supplies, and more. I’ve compiled a list of over 40 must-have items on Amazon that are useful and under $25. Check them out below.

1 A Mini Waffle Maker With A Nonstick Surface Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mini waffle maker ensures you can prepare a perfect breakfast every time. The compact appliance is lightweight, easy to use, and designed with a nonstick surface that allows for a clean release. You can use the maker to whip up other delicious treats as well — think: hash browns, paninis, and biscuit pizzas prepared in a flash.

2 The Satin Pillowcases You’ll Want In Every Color Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Just one night on these satin pillowcases will make you wonder where they’ve been all your life. They’re luxe, soft, and best of all, gentle on the skin and hair. The pillowcases help prevent hair breakage and pillow creases on your face, and they even help regulate temperatures, so you don't get hot while you sleep. They're available in four sizes and two dozen colors, including airy blue, burgundy, and teal. Available colors: 24

3 This Milk Frother With Astronomical Ratings Zulay Kitchen Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 40,000 ratings, this milk frother has gained a loyal following, with reviewers praising its ability to create thick, delicious foam for hot beverages in just seconds. It can also be used as a whisk to make smoothies and shakes, making this a versatile buy. The battery-operated device is easy to clean and even comes with a metal stand for storage.

4 The Grips That Keep Rugs Firmly In Place Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These grippers ensure your rugs don't budge but stay firmly on the ground. They utilize vacuum technology to create a strong suction that prevents slippage and curling, and the best part is that they won't leave behind any sticky residue the way adhesive might. So wave goodbye to rugs that curl up at the corners — which isn't just an eyesore but a tripping hazard as well.

5 This Space-Saving Silverware Drawer Organizer Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This compact kitchen drawer organizer is truly a godsend when you're working with limited space. Not only does it allow you to stack your utensils on top of each other to save room, but it allows you to quickly grab whatever you need by the handle. It even has little icons that let you know what's stored in each slot.

6 A 2-In-1 Snow Broom That Collapses When It's Not In Use Snow Joe 2-in-1 Snow Broom Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep this two-in-one snow broom handy for whenever inclement weather hits. It has a built-in ice scraper that clears ice from your windshield and a non-abrasive foam head that is gentle on glass surfaces. The broom is lightweight and can be quickly disassembled for convenient storage.

7 The Toilet Spray That Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $5 See On Amazon This toilet spray will be your secret weapon against fighting unpleasant bathroom odors. The fragrance is a blend of daisy, vanilla, cloudberry, and essential oils that together provide a fresh scent, and when you spray it over the surface of water, it traps odors inside. It's formulated without the use of harsh ingredients, so you can feel good about using it. Available scents: 16

8 A Sleek Cabinet Organizer For Any Room In Your House Copco Basics Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep all your knickknacks within eyeshot with the help of this cabinet organizer. The three-tier rack can be used anywhere in your home, from the kitchen to the bathroom to the bedroom or office. It's designed with deep shelves that can store even bigger objects, and you can grab it in 10 cool colors, including pistachio, steel blue, and cream. Available colors: 10

9 These Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Delicates In The Wash BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These mesh laundry bags will help you save lot of cash at the dry cleaners. The durable bags are perfect for your lingerie and delicate items that require a little extra care when being washed. Simply pack them with your items, zip, and toss in the washing machine and dryer. They're available in a slew of size options and can be purchased in white or a blue dot pattern.

10 The Handheld Clothes Steamer Reviewers Swear By Hilife Handheld Clothes Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Do yourself and your wardrobe a favor and invest in this handheld steamer. Trust me. It's affordable, lightweight, and super effective at keeping your clothes wrinkle free. The device is designed with a long 9-foot power cord that gives you plenty of room to move around, and it can steam for 15 continuous minutes before needing to be refilled. "Cannot express how much I love it," wrote one reviewer. "Super easy and convenient to use and does a great job."

11 These Nonstick Baking Mats That Don't Need To Be Greased Amazon Basics Nonstick Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Roll up your sleeves and get your baking on with these nonstick mats. Made from silicone, they're heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and let you bake without the use of sprays, oils, or parchment paper. Plus, they're easy to clean, so you don't have to worry about food getting baked onto your pans.

12 A Convenient Rack For Storing Pans & Lids YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Pan Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Step your organization skills up a notch with this pan and lid rack. It comes with six steel dividers that can be adjusted to fit items of varying sizes, and the nonslip protective feet keep it in place. And if you're a dedicated chef who doesn't mind spending a little more cash, the rack is also available in a larger expandable version.

13 This Bakeware Sling That Makes It Easy To Remove Pans From Your Instant Pot Instant Pot Bakeware Sling Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this silicone bakeware sling to remove hot pans from your Instant Pot with ease. You can also use it without a pan to roast meats, fish, and vegetables in your Instant Pot. This clever gadget has locking handles that keep it secure under the lid and a grid base that's perfect for draining fat.

14 The Scrapers That Clean Your Cast Iron Pans Lodge Grill and Pan Scrapers (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your cast iron skillet in pristine condition with these pan scrapers. The tiny but mighty tools are designed with notches and curves that gently rid the skillet of excess food and grime but without removing seasoning. They're heat-resistant up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit and are dishwasher-safe.

15 These Genius Silicone Stretch Lids That Replace Plastic Wrap ExcelGadgets Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Ditch your plastic cling wrap and opt for these reusable silicone stretch lids instead. The pack includes six lids in varying sizes, all made from BPA-free silicone, and you can stretch them across bowls, plates, glassware, and jars. This is a great way to preserve everything from fruit and vegetables to sauces and meats.

16 A 3-Tier Shelf That Will Help Organize Your Cabinets Smart Design 3-Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $19 See On Amazon Let's be honest, sometimes cabinets can turn into a catchall for random cups, plates, and containers, and it can end up being a mess. Luckily, this three-tier corner shelf helps keep things a bit more organized. The sturdy iron rack not only declutters, but frees up extra space for more efficient storage, since you can stack items on top of each other.

17 The Nonstick Rings That Make Perfect Fried Eggs COTEY Nonstick Egg Rings (Set of 4) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from BPA-free stainless steel with a nonstick coating, these egg rings are tailor-made to prepare fried eggs that are perfect for breakfast sandwiches. Simply place the rings in the pan, drizzle with oil, crack the eggs, and then allow them to form before removing the rings. They also come in handy for pancakes, hamburgers, omelets, and more.

18 A Microwavable S'Mores Maker Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This s'mores maker comes in clutch when you need a quick, nostalgic snack that reminds you of summer camp. The best part is that it doesn't require a campfire. All you have to do is fill its water reservoir, place the graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow on the tray, then place in the microwave for up to 30 seconds for melty goodness.

19 The Clip-On Strainer That Makes Draining So Easy Kitchen Gizmo Snap n Strain Amazon $16 See On Amazon How clever is this clip-on strainer? It's designed to snap onto the edge of any pot or bowl, so you can use both hands to tip it over and strain. Just as good, it takes up so much less cupboard space than a standard strainer. It's dishwasher-safe and comes in bright colors like red and lime green.

20 An Adjustable Tablet Stand For Easy Viewing Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place your tablet on this adjustable metal stand to help combat neck and hand fatigue. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, it has rubber feet that protect surfaces from scratches, and it can be used for vertical and horizontal viewing. The tablet stand is available in black, rose gold, and silver.

21 A White Noise Machine That Will Help Soothe You To Sleep Letfit White Noise Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone looking for a good night's sleep, this sleek white noise machine is programmed with 14 soothing sounds that include lullabies and nature sounds. It also has a built-in night light and a timer that will automatically power down the device after you've drifted off to dreamland. Gets yours in white, black, gray, or wood grain.

22 This Door Draft Stopper That Keeps Out The Chill Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon This door draft stopper is made from adjustable silicone that easily slides onto the base of any standard-sized door, where it keeps the heat inside during the colder months and blocks the hot air during the warmer months. It's engineered with waterproof adhesive that stays put through all weather conditions, and it's available in black, brown, gray, and white.

23 The Waterproof Desk Pad That Protects Surfaces From Scratches YSAGi Multifunctional Office Desk Pad Amazon $16 See On Amazon This reversible desk pad not only adds some style to your work space, but it protects your table or desk from scratches and scuffs as well. The large mat covers a considerable amount of surface area and is big enough to fit your laptop, a mouse, a beverage, and your phone. It’s waterproof (which is crucial for accidental spills) and can easily be cleaned with a damp cloth. Plus, when you get tired of the color, you can flip it over and enjoy another color. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 16

24 A Multipurpose Over-The-Door Organizer mambabydad Over-the-Door Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have a lot of loose items around your house (I mean, who doesn’t?), an over-the-door organizer can be a huge help. The storage accessory is designed with four perforated compartments that can be used to store everything from accessories to office supplies to bathroom essentials. Plus, by hanging it on the door you’ll save precious space in crowded rooms. The organizer is available in black, green, gray, and navy blue.

25 The Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels Like Walking On Clouds Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s no better feeling that stepping out of the shower and onto this plush memory foam bath mat. It has a soft, velvety microfiber layer that quickly absorbs water and ensures it doesn’t linger at the surface, and it also features a nonslip backing that prevents skidding. Snag yours in over a dozen vibrant colors including blue, camel, and lavender. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 20

26 A Power Strip Cube With Over 25,000 Reviews Anker Power Strip Cube Amazon $19 See On Amazon With over 25,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating, shoppers have declared this power strip cube a must-have. It includes three AC outlets and three USB ports in a single compact hub, and for flexibility, you can plug in from multiple sides. The strip has overload protection to keep devices and appliances safe, and it's available in two sizes: 5 feet and 8 feet.

27 The Laptop Stand That Prevents Muscle Tension Banshou Ergonomic Laptop Stand Amazon $22 See On Amazon Help limit a sore neck and eyestrain with this laptop stand. It elevates your device by several inches, so you don't have to hunch over while working, which can help keep your muscles from freezing up. The stand is sturdy but lightweight and can fit laptops sized anywhere between 10 to 17 inches.

28 This Hot Air Brush That Makes Blowouts A Breeze Revlon Ceramic Hot Air Brush Amazon $21 See On Amazon This hot air brush is lets you dry and style your hair at the same time, and since it comes with two barrels — a 1-inch barrel and a 1.5-inch barrel — you can choose how much volume you get. The brush is designed with a ceramic coating and ionic technology to help prevent heat damage while leaving hair with a smooth finish. The brush is lightweight, easy to use, and has a tangle-resistant swivel cord. One reviewer wrote: "Makes styling your hair so much easier than juggling a blow dryer and a round brush."

29 An Electric Egg Cooker That Prepares A Quick & Healthy Breakfast DASH Electric Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prepare the perfect eggs every time with this electric cooker. It can cook up to six eggs at once, exactly to your liking, whether that's poached, omelets, or soft, medium, or hard boiled. The best part is the shells come out ready to be peeled, so you won't have to struggle with the final step in the preparation process.

30 The Sneaker Balls That Keep Your Footwear Smelling Fresh Sof Sole Sneaker Balls Deodorizers (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don't let the smiley faces fool you — these sneaker deodorizer balls are tough on smells and will keep your kicks smelling fresh. Simply twist the ball, and it will immediately release a fresh scent that can last for up to six months. Aside from the smiley faces, you can also opt for other styles, like a tie-dye option or mini basketballs.

31 This Bluetooth Key Finder That's A Legit Life Saver Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Lost keys can finally be a thing of the past with the Tile tracker. The Bluetooth tracker can be paired with your phone (it's compatible with both Android and iOS devices) and used to locate misplaced keys, purses, and more. The process is simple: Use the app to find your item and the tile will ring when you're within 200 feet. Just as good, you can use this vice-versa product to ring your phone any time you lose that.

32 The Wool Dryer Balls That Speed Up Drying Time Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These reusable dryer balls are made from 100% wool and are an eco-friendly alternative to fabric softeners and dryer sheets. They cut down drying time and help soften laundry without the use of harsh ingredients. One reviewer offered a helpful tip, "I use a lavender essential oil dropper to sprinkle a few drops of oil on each ball every load. My clothes come out soft and they smell fantastic."

33 An Electric Heating Pad With 6 Heat Settings BEAUTIKEN Electric Heating Pad Amazon $23 See On Amazon This electric heating pad can be used to relieve aches and pains throughout the body, and it's designed with six heat settings that can be adjusted to your comfort. The soft flannel fabric tops off the soothing factor, and the timer means you can rest assured it'll turn off, even if you fall asleep.

34 This Portable Charger That Quickly Powers Devices On The Go Anker Portable Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon This portable charger ensures your devices never run out of power while you're on the go. It's small, compatible with Android and iOS devices, and charges quickly. Each purchase comes with a travel pouch and a micro-USB cable. Get yours in black, blue, red, or white.

35 An Electric Wine Opener With A Cool Blue Light Chefman Electric Wine Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon This electric wine opener is all about vibes and efficiency. Sleek, rechargeable, and cordless, it pops bottles with the press of a single button, so you don't have to deal with a corkscrew. It even has a blue LED light that adds a cool touch and comes with a foil cutter for fuss-free unwrapping. "Works perfectly," shared one reviewer. "We open several bottles of wine a week and have had no problems."

36 The Kitchen Tool That Pits & Slices Avocados Flycingan 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $6 See On Amazon Slice and dice your avocado like a pro with this three-in-one slicer. The kitchen tool splits, pits, and then cuts your avocado into uniform pieces. It has a nonslip grip that gives hands a firm hold, and the blade is designed to cut through the fruit but isn't sharp to the touch. Once you're done, place it on the top rack of the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

37 This Bed Light That Adds A Warm Ambiance To Your Room Vansky Motio- Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking to add a little something extra to your room? Try this motion-activated bed light that not only adds to the ambiance but also guides you in the dark. It automatically turns on when it senses motion within 11.8 feet, and then turns off again after inactivity.

38 This Personal Microwave Popcorn Popper Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Craving a snack to go with your movie? Whip up a personal batch of popcorn in this microwave popper. Made from durable borosilicate glass and silicone, it makes popcorn without the need for oil or butter (though you can add to your own taste), and all you have to do is measure the kernels with the lid, place them the cup, and then stick in the microwave. Choose from colors like black, red, and yellow.

39 These Memory Foam Slippers You Won't Want To Take Off UBFEN Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These memory foam slippers are the stuff dreams are made of. They're designed with breathable knit uppers, plush memory foam insoles, and anti-skid rubber outsoles that give you firm footing. They're lightweight, warm, comfortable, and can be worn both indoors and outdoors. Available sizes: 5 — 16

Available colors: 6

40 A Knee Pillow That Helps Reduce Back Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're a side sleeper, you can turn to this memory foam knee pillow for a more comfortable night of sleep. It has an ergonomic design that supports the legs and improves spine alignment, so you don't wake up with a sore back. Plus, the memory foam molds to your body for totally tailored support.

41 The Bluetooth Headband That Lets You Listen To Music While You Sleep Winonly Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon These Bluetooth headphones aren't your average headphones. They're built into a soft headband that you can both work out in and comfortably wear to bed at night. (You can even sleep on your side wearing it.) It has built-in controls and can operate for up to 10 hours on a full charge. Get yours in black, gray, or navy blue.

42 A Sleek Toothpaste Dispenser iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Why squeeze your own toothpaste, when this automatic dispenser can do it for you? Utilizing suction power, i's durable, convenient, and easy to install. Simply mount it to the wall using the adhesive strip, and you're good to go. It's available in black, pink, and gray.

43 The Dish-Drying Rack That Rolls Up When Not In Use KIBEE Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon This dish-drying rack will be especially useful if you're working with limited space in your kitchen. Made from durable, rust-proof stainless steel with silicone tips that grip the counter, it can be used to drain fruits, vegetables, and dishes, and then rolled up when no longer in use.