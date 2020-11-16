Bustle and Girls Inc. have released the lineup for the annual Girls Inc. fundraiser. This year's event will be held digitally on Sunday, Dec. 6, streaming exclusively on Bustle's YouTube channel and hosted by Tina Fey.

"Girls Inc. helps young women around the country recognize their potential and gain access to opportunities, which has always been very important to me," Fey said in an official statement. "I'm excited to join in this gathering as they share wisdom, skills and knowledge to empower our next generation of female leaders."

Speakers during the event include Hillary Rodham Clinton, Gloria and Emily Estefan, Tamron Hall, Jameela Jamil, Simone Biles, and more.

"I am thrilled to be a part of an event that empowers the next generation of female leaders to break down stereotypes and challenge what is expected," said Emma Rosenblum, Editor-in-Chief of BDG Lifestyle. "It is critical that our youth feel empowered to raise their voices and thus become change-makers within society."

Prior to this year, Girls Inc. has hosted its annual fall fundraising event in Los Angeles for almost 25 years, as well as a spring fundraiser in New York for 36 years.

"Girls urgently need access to role models who embody confidence, leadership, and achievement. That’s what helps them imagine their own success," said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, Girls Inc. President & CEO. "Girls Inc. is committed to increasing opportunities for girls and inspiring them to embrace new possibilities. We are grateful that so many donors, friends, and supporters make our work possible."

Mark your calendars for Dec. 6 and tune into the event on Bustle's YouTube.