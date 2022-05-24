In my personal relationship with coffee, I’ll drink everything from a stale bodega cup to my obsessed friend Greg’s primo civet-poo brew. And I’ll enjoy it. However, we’re in an era of the more “treat yourself” moments, the better. Why not make that coffee ritual really sing?

Trade is here to help with that. Whether you’re a sophisticate or plebe like me, they get to know your particular taste, then sift through hundreds of beans from across the country to deliver the perfect match(es) right to your door. If only Hinge were this easy.

A Coffee Subscription Service That Plays Mocha Matchmaker

There’s a huge array of delicious, unique, locally-made coffees out there waiting to meet you. Short of going on a nationwide café crawl, though, the options for discovering your next favorite cup are pretty limited. This is where Trade’s online quiz comes in. Questions range from how you brew to your preference for milk (dairy or non) and sugar, to your preferred roast (if you know it) and works to pinpoint flavorful beans you’ll love that meet you where you are.

I very much appreciated the judgment-free feel of the quiz, and the option to “defer to [Trade]” when I didn’t know what my answer was. The whole thing was quick and breezy, and when I was done, Trade’s sophisticated computer gears started churning, sifting through their roster of over 450 beans from dozens of local roasters to find matches that would make my heart sing (or palpitate, depending on how caffeinated I like it).

Despite my modicum of coffee prowess, the beans they suggested sound precisely up my alley in an almost eerie way. Oh, and it’s also up my alley knowing Trade’s coffee library is legit — they handpick the highest quality, ethically-sourced coffee, bolstering small and mid-sized independent roasters.

Tweak The Subscription How You Like

After analyzing your quiz results, Trade serves up a featured bean as a starting place for your coffee journey. The reasons you’ll love it are listed right there, and if you feel like poking around before committing to your selection, they have other options queued that are also up your coffee alley.

You then choose the bag size you like, how often you want it sent, and what grind you want — it savvily notes your favorite brew method, so selects a complementary grind (that can be changed, if you prefer). You choose if you want to go a la carte or do a bundle. If the latter, Trade will email you each time before the beans go out so you can rejigger your queue and delivery dates as needed.

Further, after you enjoy your first beans, Trade wants to know how you felt. Based on your feedback and ratings, they calibrate your coffee selection so your recommendations keep up with your tastes as they evolve.

Gift A Trade Subscription To Your Favorite Dad (Or Coffee Lover)

True to their MO, Trade has customizable gift options made to delight the coffee enthusiasts in your life. You can gift a subscription ranging from two to 24 bags — your recipient will be sent the quiz, then that delectable coffee train gets rolling, at the frequency they prefer.

Or Go For A One-Time Celebration Box

If you prefer to gift a diverse flight of coffees, Trade’s Celebration Box treats your receiver to three craft coffees that showcase the top-rated flavors of their roasters in light, medium, and dark roasts.

Each box also includes a gift code for a fourth bag of coffee, which is matched specifically to your giftee’s preferences and roasted to order.