25 Pretty Chill Gifts That Have To Do With Weed Or CBD

From trendy smoke accessories and merch to sweet edibles you might want to keep for yourself.

If there's anything to be grateful for from 2020, it's that this year has further expanded the legalization of cannabis throughout the U.S., which could mean that weed and CBD gifts might be at the top of a few holiday wishlists right now. Luckily, there are plenty, plenty of options to choose from when it comes to picking out the best gift for those who love weed and CBD or are just getting into it.

From trendy smoke accessories and merch to edibles, tinctures, and, yes, actual weed, we rounded up a few gift choices from some of our favorite cannabis/CBD brands and retailers to ease you from your decision fatigue this season. And hey, treat yourself to something, too. We won't tell.

Signature Grinder
Sackville

This is not your average smoke shop grinder. The four-tier piece has all of the necessary details when it comes to a grinder: sharp teeth to cut up bud, a magnetic enclosure, and a mesh screen and bowl to catch kief. The gold look is just an aesthetically pleasing bonus.

All Times
Miss Grass

Dubbed the "Goop of cannabis," Miss Grass recently dropped these adorable mini pre-rolled joints in three different varieties. Our favorite is All Times, a balanced mix of 1:1 CBD:THC flower that will keep you happy, high, and chill all at the same time.

Cash Onies
Cash Ceramics

A cute smiley-face-covered one-hitter that you'll want to show off on Instagram.

Dawn
Gossamer

Following the debut (and successful) launch of Dusk, Gossamer released a complementary full-spectrum CBD tincture called Dawn for those who need a pick-me-up in the morning.

Psychedelic Dreams For Social Occassions
Pure Beauty

Pure Beauty's merch is just as good as its weed. Its psychedelic-inspired long-sleeve tee is the latest addition to a cool collection of always-sold-out gear, like a beach towel, tie-dye face mask, and cozy loungewear.

Le Sleep Kit
Fleur Marché

Fleur Marché packaged its best finds into coveted starter kits for the CBD curious. The "Le Sleep Kit" includes a tincture, patch, and lavender face mask to keep you calm and rested through the night.

Magnetic Rolling Tray
Burb

Canada-based cannabis culture brand Burb created this gold tray and matching poking tool with magnetic capabilities, so all of your joint-rolling needs stay in one place.

Sea Salted CBD Caramels
Mello

Who can resist a sweet treat during the holidays? Mello's sea-salted caramels are individually wrapped and each one boasts 15mg of active (and relaxing) CBD. Plus, the pretty packaging won't need to be gift-wrapped, either.

Good Fun Motel Keychain
Jane Parade

A daily reminder that cannabis is, well, good. =)

Petal Pipe
Edie Parker Flower

Leave it to Edie Parker to create a pretty pipe to enjoy your flower. The Instagram-friendly piece comes in a soothing lavender hue, too.

Get High & Stay Inside Kit
Sweet Flower

LA-based dispensary Sweet Flower created giftable packs in fun themes, like the very timely "Get High & Stay Inside" kit, which includes THC-infused popcorn, a lemon-and-lavender-flavored cannabis tonic, and hybrid pre-rolls from Northern California's LitHouse.

Checkered Marble Ashtray
Tetra

Tetra's checkered ashtray is both on-trend home decor and a visual trip.

Glow CBD Bath Bomb
Kush Queen

A CBD bath bomb that also glows in the dark? Yes, please.

Smoke & Petals
Piecework

A leisure activity to spend your high. The finished result of this Piecework puzzle, in a gorgeous floral arrangement in collaboration with cannabis magazine Broccoli, is well worth the effort.

Joint Locker
Besito x Another Room

This cheeky neon green lighter, made by cannabis company Besito and smoke goods brand Another Room, has a special section to hold one joint.

Sugarplum Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops
Lord Jones

You can't go wrong with gummies from Lord Jones. The CBD brand made holiday-inspired releases for the gifting season, including a sugarplum flavor with a hint of ginger.

The Humidor/Stash
Mae & Joe Doucet

Did you know that cannabis is best kept in a humidified environment to maintain its maximum potency? This rose gold humidor is made for the cannabis snob who stashes their weed in style.

Chanukah Candles 5 Pack Dad Stash
Dad Grass

Dad Grass made a Hanukkah-inspired pack of pre-rolled CBD joints to stay festive and chill during the eight-day holiday.

Single Booklet Sunset
Choice Blooms

A pack of ombre-colored papers for the friend with award-worthy joint-rolling skills.

Bong Water Nalgene Bottle
Mister Green

Mister Green's "Bong Water" Nalgene bottle is one of the brand's bestselling products. We recommend spending the few extra dollars to add on a carabiner, too.

Bong
Pot LA

Made by Pot, a POC-owned and operated pottery studio in LA, these handmade bongs, in a striking Persian blue, are meant to be put on full display.

Mint Glass Container
Hay

Ditch the plastic baggies and keep your supply in this minty glass container from Hay.

Queue Lighter
Tsubota Pearl

This Japanese-made slim lighter from Tsubota Pearl is a low-key flex.

SCREW U Hoodie
Sundae School

Sundae School pays homage to cannabis culture through clothing, and this hoodie features a small pocket on the sleeve to nicely fit your joint and lighter.

Best Buds Scented Three-Set Candles
Boy Smells

If gifting actual weed or CBD isn't your thing, these Boys Smells kush-inspired candles are the next best thing. The trio set will last for plenty of smoking sessions.

