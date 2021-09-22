The world lost a force of an actor on September 21, with the tragic death of Willie Garson, who is best known for playing Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City. Stanford himself is unforgettable: a style icon, a rabid gossip, a loyal friend, and the only person who consistently calls out Carrie for not being one back. He was a kind of gay character who hadn’t been shown on TV yet, as the writer Evan Ross Katz points out, and despite being written as the Gay Best Friend, gave depth to an otherwise caricatured role. Here, we revisit some of the Stanford’s most fabulous Sex and the City moments.