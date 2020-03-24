Madewell Just Released New Tie-Dye Crocs

Just when you thought Crocs was slowing down on its prolific (and successful) collaborations, a new partnership suddenly lands in our laps. Madewell just released a new pair of tie-dye Crocs as part of its recently launched spring collection, and the colorful clogs seem like a fitting addition to our quarantined wardrobes and WFH outfits.

Though Crocs already offers a few tie-dye versions of its own, the color palette that's exclusively for Madewell ties in well with the brand's penchant for neutral, subtle hues, and pastels. And if the trippy print isn't your thing, the online retailer is also stocked with solid-colored pairs in white, a brownish khaki, and lavender.

Crocs has run the gamut when it comes to collaborations, from high-end fashion with Balenciaga and Christopher Kane to cool streetwear brands, like New York's Alife, Chinatown Market, Pleasures, and Japan-owned Beams. Celebrities have cashed in on Crocs, too, including Post Malone, who's released multiple collections for the famous footwear brand. Though Madewell's collab technically doesn't come with the star power of Post Malone or meme-worthy internet buzz like Balenciaga, we still think these tie-dye Crocs will fly off online shelves very soon.

See more of the Madewell x Crocs tie-dye clogs, below.

Madewell x Crocs tie-dye classic clogs Photo Courtesy of Madewell

