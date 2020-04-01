High Fashion Houses Are Launching Social Media Projects For Fans At Home

Fashion houses are finding ways to keep the creativity going, even while working from home. Alexander McQueen, Balmain, and Bottega Veneta have all launched new initiatives all meant to thrive while the world is in isolation.

On Wednesday, Alexander McQueen announced the McQueen Creators project, inviting fans to offer new interpretations of classic McQueen pieces presented through social media. For the first week, fans are encouraged to sketch, paint, or color the rose dress from its Fall 2019 collection, with some to be featured on Alexander McQueen's Instagram page.

Balmain is taking a different approach with #BalmainEnsemble, an online initiative that was announced on Tuesday. Over the coming weeks, the house's social media channels will publish "stories, inspirations, and creations" from the Balmain team, as well as friends and artists. There is bound to be at least one Kardashian/Jenner in the mix.

As for Bottega Veneta, the Italian house has launched the Bottega Residency, a virtual residency with a new creator each week who will share what inspires them. The residency will be available on Instagram, Youtube, Weibo, WeChat, Line, Kakao, Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. Some of the virtual residents include Steven Spielberg, David Hockney, and filmmaker and photographer Tyrone Lebon, which went live on Monday.

"Creativity and strength lie at the heart of Bottega Veneta," Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee told i-D. "In this highly distressing time, we feel a responsibility to celebrate those values and ignite a sense of joy and hope in our community and beyond."

See more of these new series from Alexander McQueen, Balmain, and Bottega Veneta, below.