Can You Find Your Musical Soulmate At Coachella?

We come to this place for music. We come to Coachella to laugh, to cry, to listen.

Sure, there are the parties. There are the daytime off-site activations from every brand and Kar-Jenner imaginable. The fit checks and the endless TikToks to chronicle them. But at the end of the day, the real reason for the festival season is to enjoy some good tunes with a crowd of fellow music-lovers.

Now, Heineken is making it easier to connect. This year, the Coachella mainstay upped the ante on festival activations with the launch of the Clinker, a smart band for their signature beer cans and bottles that allows you to match with like-minded music fans.

Think of it like a really smart koozie. To the uninformed eye, the Clinker is a small band that wraps around Heineken cans and bottles. Cute, right? But here’s where the magic — or clinking — comes into play. Cheers your band with another banded drink and the tap will compare each person’s streaming data (users were encouraged to link their streaming services ahead of time) to see just how compatible your music tastes are. If it turns green, you’re a match. Cameron Winter son, meet Julian Casablancas daughter. Red? Maybe find someone else to hit the Sahara tent with.

The Clinker, in all it’s glory. Coi Leroy performs at Heineken House. 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

“"We are proud The Clinker will make its debut at our legendary Heineken House footprint that delivers on magnetic and rewarding social energy,” says Alison Payne, Chief Marketing Officer Heineken USA. “From day one our goal has been to open doors for fans to join in and make connections over Heineken.” The innovation is the latest in the brand’s 23-year partnership with Coachella.

The Clinker was particularly helpful in finding a buddy to hit up weekend one’s pop-up acts within Heineken House. On Saturday, Sean Paul and Coi Leroy hit the stage (you could hear rumblings over excitement for Paul from stage to stage); Sunday was a NYLON throwback special: both Motion City Soundtrack and Less Than Jake gave top tier pop-punk performances. So Clinkers out — where are my Warped Tour baddies at?