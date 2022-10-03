Going out? Need a playlist? Then NYLON’s NYLON Nights playlist is here for you. Each month we invite a guest artist to curate an exclusive playlist that will keep you going from pre- to post-game. This October 2022, singer-songwriter Chloe Moriondo shares her favorite nostalgic going-out tracks.

Chloe Moriondo’s favorite going-out songs mine the glitz and EDM glamour of the early 2010s. On her NYLON Nights playlist for October 2023, Black Eyed Peas’ mega hit “Rock That Body” sidles up next to the Far East Movement’s then-inescapable anthem, “Like A G6,” and Kesha’s sparkly sleaze track, “C’Mon.” If those don’t already have you rushing to put on your best business casual clothes to hit the club, add in Britney’s “3” and Gaga’s “Paparazzi” to complete the heady throwback to one of pop’s most maximalist, wacky eras.

Though Moriondo, 20, was technically too young to be partying when she first heard these songs — “I secretly pictured myself getting ready to [these songs] as a teenager when I was actually eight years old in the backseat of my dad's Ford Escape,” Moriondo tells NYLON — they’ve still unfailingly shaped her taste regarding what going out music, and pop star music, should sound like today. In fact, these songs heavily informed the making of her latest album, SUCKERPUNCH, out Oct. 7, which finds Moriondo definitively shedding her ukulele and acoustic roots and taking up the steely and technicolor mantel of a pop star.

“I wanted to convey the feelings that I felt growing up and that I still feel now of really striving for and really wanting to be this pop star character that I always saw in my head, on TV, and heard on the radio — just really dreamed of all the time,” Moriondo says.

On her new record, she flies full force into hyperpop, drum ‘n’ bass, and an exuberant electronic palette, and you can hear her inspirations in the second half of her playlist as it veers into Gupi, Ashnikko, Rina Sawayama, and Charli XCX. Though it may be new sonic territory for Moriondo, it was also a necessary evolution. “I want people to see this album and view genuine, exciting, authentic change in me, personally,” she says. “And then, I want people to be inspired to make new things and dress really cute and have a really fun time, whatever that means to them.”

Stream Moriondo’s playlist below, and read on for her thoughts about each of the songs.

“Rock That Body” - Black Eyed Peas

This was truly one of the Black Eyed Peas’ peak songs and I think it deserves a moment of spotlight. Every time I hear this song I wanna rock RIGHT NOW.

“Like A G6” - Far East Movement, The Cataracs, DEV

Now THIS SONG… This took over the radio and my world as an 8-year-old in the backseat of my family’s Ford Escape. I didn’t even know how to pop bottles in the ice and I definitely wasn’t even old enough to want to, but it stuck with me this long nevertheless.

“C’mon” - Kesha

I would be a sinner if Kesha wasn’t on this playlist in at LEAST the first three tracks. We’re going on an initial pretty strong nostalgia wave for this going-out playlist, and this specific song will never not make me feel like I am 10 and on a psychedelic journey whilst completely sober.

“3” - Britney Spears

Once again, a classic. Britney is an essential to a going-out playlist, and I think this song is HEAVILY overlooked.

“Va Va Voom” - Nicki Minaj

Nicki is another crucial part of this vibe curation. “Va Va Voom” is another overlooked party anthem, and I can’t remember how this song actually came into my life, but I thank it every day for staying. Just met a boy just met a boy when.

“Whip My Hair” - WILLOW

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?! WILLOW did this when she was HOW OLD?!?!?! A f*cking classic. Long or short, it doesn’t f*cking matter — whip your godforsaken hair. I love this song.

“Paparazzi” - Lady Gaga

I think I’d die if I didn’t include one or two Gaga songs in this playlist. “Paparazzi” is such a simple yet genius song. I love it.

“Plastic Doll” - Ashnikko Remix - Lady Gaga, Ashnikko, Oscar Scheller

I have so much to say about this song — I love everyone on it and love the original to pieces, but just died when I first heard this collab. Ashnikko and Oscar Scheller are some of the sweetest and most talented beings!

“Full Circle” - The Pom-Poms

This song is simply perfect. It is perfect for girls who like to party everywhere they go (me).

“XS” - Rina Sawayama

I love Rina’s music to tears, and this song takes the cake for me. It is so Libra-core (believe in it or not, it just makes sense) and so material and extravagant yet vulnerable, which I love.

“8 now” - food house, Gupi, Fraxiom

Gupi and Fraxiom are unstoppable and I can’t not move at least a little when I hear this song. It’s plainly f*cking insane in the best way, and incredibly fun to listen to — I recommend them to literally everyone who doesn’t already know them somehow.

“Hot Girl” (Bodies Bodies Bodies) - Charli XCX

I definitely had this song on repeat for many, many minutes on accident while getting ready in my room and it definitely had a positive impact on how I looked that day. It’s a perfect getting-ready-to-go-out song, in my opinion.