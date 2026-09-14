GORDO Says Tuesday Is The New Saturday

There are few places better equipped to make you believe summer isn’t actually ending than Ibiza. The Mediterranean island, tucked between its larger Balearic neighbor Mallorca and the Spanish Costa de Valencia, has a legendary knack for stretching out the season: one more afternoon swimming in the crystalline waters of Cala Saladeta, one more hours-long lunch at Jondal, one more poolside Afrodita Spritz, and one more all-nighter rendering you nocturnal for the next 48 hours. But just when you think you’ve finally packed your suitcase and accepted reality, Pacha Ibiza has another reason to stay out late. This summer, that reason is GORDO.

Courtesy of Pacha Ibiza

The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer has brought his TARAKA party to Pacha Ibiza for a six-week Tuesday residency, running through September 29. Following a one-off TARAKA event at the club at the start of summer, GORDO has taken over the iconic cherry-adorned room with extended sets of his house and tech-house beats, plus a rotating roster of special guests including Nicole Moudaber, Vintage Culture, Patrick Topping, Shimza, Honey Luv, Wade, Alex Wann, ARODES, Manda Moor, Vanjee, and Gala.

The DC-native rhythm maker has spent the better part of the last decade turning local club sets into global bookings, working with industry heavyweights like Bad Gyal, Feid, and Maluma, and building a reputation for incomparably commanding some of the world’s biggest dance floors. Despite all of the accolades and Tinseltown success, a Pacha Ibiza residency is its own kind of career milestone. “This is something I’ve dreamed about my entire career,” says GORDO. “When the opportunity finally came to launch my own residency at Pacha Ibiza, I felt more prepared than ever.”

Courtesy of Pacha Ibiza

The island has never been particularly interested in letting the traditional rules of the week dictate its nightlife and TARAKA is leaning all the way in on a weeknight. “TARAKA is the sexiest party on the island, and I’ll take that to my grave,” he says. Dancers, TARAKA Girls, and glowing TARAKA x Pacha Ibiza signage hovering over the DJ booth composing the nightlong visual and auditory spectacle.

As someone who has spent more than a decade returning to Ibiza as both a fan and an artist, the DJ recognizes the particular pull — and sensory overload — of the island. “There’s nowhere else in the world like Ibiza,” he says. “Every summer you have the best DJs, the best audience, and the best people from every corner of the world coming together for the common goal of uniting around electronic music. That feeling you get when your plane touches down or when you walk into one of the best clubs in the world — sensory overload never fails to kick in.”

TARAKA continues every Tuesday through September 29, when GORDO will close out the residency alongside Roger Sanchez, Gala, and Abril Love.