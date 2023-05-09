How Grace McKagan Got Ready to Take the Stage With Iggy Pop

The term “rock royalty” is thrown around frequently these days, but in the case of 25-year-old Grace McKagan, it’s objectively true. The daughter of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan is making a name for herself on the music scene with her retro alt-rock; her first solo EP after fronting LA-based five-piece The Pink Slips, “Heart of Hearts,” dropped late last year. To cement her status as a garage rock girl to watch, she took the stage with genre icon Iggy Pop at The Pearl in Las Vegas on April 29. Here, McKagan shares her getting ready diary for the night exclusively with NYLON.