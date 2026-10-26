Inside Givaudan’s Immersive Fragrance Party At ARTECHOUSE NYC

New York has no shortage of parties, but few come with a dress code of red lighting, floor-to-ceiling visuals, and a fragrance that smells like buttered popcorn. On October 22, Givaudan took over Manhattan's ARTECHOUSE for an exclusive event, bringing together the city's tastemakers for a night that blurred the lines between a gallery opening and a late-night party.

The occasion was Message in a Bottle, Givaudan's latest creative vision exploring the relationship between scent and human connection. For one night, the concept became a full-scale experience, complete with immersive installations, live performances, and a collection of fragrances designed to get people talking.

Guests arrived to find the venue transformed in shades of red, with a dramatic entrance tunnel leading into a room of sweeping projections. Anastasia Boo handled the music as NYLON Members made their way between the bar, the dance floor, and the installations.

The evening's centerpiece was a cinematic presentation that took over the walls of ARTECHOUSE, followed by a live performance in which dancers moved through the crowd and invited guests to explore Givaudan's 12 new fragrances. The collection had its share of unexpected notes: "Pop" Culture paired buttered popcorn with matcha, Where We Belong combined tomato with licorice, and Laughing Matter brought mushrooms, chocolate, and red currant into the mix.

There was plenty to explore beyond the performance, too. Guests sampled fragrances at interactive stations, chose favorites to spritz onto ribbon bracelets, and left with curated gifts to commemorate the evening. Between the music, the art, and the occasional double take at a particularly surprising scent, the party offered an unconventional introduction to the world of perfumery.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the night.