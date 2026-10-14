Inside Starbucks Run Club: The 5K That Turned Into A Party

For many runners, run clubs have become the new night clubs. And this past Sunday morning, NYLON and Starbucks teamed up in NYC to prove them right.

Photo Credit: Kit Karzen

Photo Credit: Kit Karzen

Over 80 early-risers gathered at Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District for a 5K that was only half the plan. Guests picked up custom embroidered quarter-zip sweatshirts and bandanas matched to their preferred pace group, then took part in a group stretch before hitting the route along the iconic Hudson River Greenway, which still gave postcard-worthy views despite the rainy conditions.

Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat Photo Credit: Kit Karzen 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Photo Credit: Kit Karzen

Photo Credit: Kit Karzen

Photo Credit: Kit Karzen

Between group cheers, mid-run selfies, and an energy no forecast could dampen, 3.1 miles flew by and in no time, the first pace group was back at Starbucks Reserve Roastery, with the second and third hot on their heels. The promise of protein-packed treats and a party complete with curated beats carried them through the rain, and it was time to cash in.

Endorphins flowing and Starbucks Run Club merch donned, participants made their way upstairs to the Arriviamo Bar, where DJ Jackie Hollander (and Billboard’s recent Up-And-Comer Of The Month) kept the crowd on their feet with a playlist that ranged from classic house to indie dance favorites and sing-along moments, plus a few of her own original tracks.

Photo Credit: Kit Karzen

Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat

Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat

Two signature drinks — the Vanilla Protein Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Banana Protein Cream Matcha — made refueling a literal treat, with partygoers playfully debating which was best — and many opting for one of each. As an exclusive surprise, guests also got the chance to try the new Pink Protein Drink if they were craving something fruitier and more refreshing to accompany them to the dance floor.

Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat

Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Trays of steaming Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites and Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes made the rounds, and those wanting more of a grab-and-go refuel moment had their pick of protein bars, bites, overnight oats, and popcorn stationed in baskets around the bar.

A finish line-inspired photo moment gave guests something to do during dance breaks (and a spot to claim first place, no matter what their run time was) — and it quickly became a scene of its own. New friends who’d met in their pace groups posed for shots together, and runners traded personal bests and favorite routes while waiting for their turn on the podium.

Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat

Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat Photo Credit: Poupay Jutharat 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

By the time everyone headed out to wherever the rest of their day would take them, the consensus was clear: this had been the best kind of Sunday morning — part run, part party, and entirely worth getting a little wet for.

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