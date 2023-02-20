Inside Sports Illustrated’s Exclusive “The Party”

The average Super Bowl party typically involves some chips, guac, beer, and a big-screen TV. But when Sports Illustrated throws an event to celebrate the biggest game of the year, they go all out.

On the eve of Super Bowl LVII, Sports Illustrated hosted The Party, a late-night blowout packed with music, lights, celebs, athletes, and fun activations. Performances from Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers took place underneath a massive circus-like tent on the grounds of Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. And guests lucky enough to nab one of the sold-out tables enjoyed premium views of the main stage along with VIP bottle service.

Stepping outside the tent, partygoers were able to indulge their inner kid on carnival rides like the neon ferris wheel and giant fun slide. They also hit up the many activations populating the village. At the OnePlus photo booth, guests got their picture taken with the brand new OnePlus 11 5G phone, which features a next-level, DSLR-quality camera. (One lucky winner walked away with a prize package including a phone, ear buds, and case.) They refueled at a Celsius beverage bar, recharged in a Thomasville Furniture lounge, and did some light shoe shopping with Nine West — among many other lively activities.

True to form, Sports Illustrated’s The Party (the most attended one to date) was a memorable night. Ahead, take an exclusive peek inside the event.

Inside SI’s The Party

All images courtesy of SI The Party