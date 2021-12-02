Going out? Need a playlist? Then NYLON’s NYLON Nights playlist is here for you. Each month we invite a guest DJ to curate an exclusive playlist that will keep you going from pre- to post-game. For December 2021, we have Grammy-nominated Canadian DJ Jayda G.

If you aren’t yet up on Jayda G, now is a great time to sit down and do the work. The brilliant Canadian DJ, now based in London, released her entry into the venerable DJ-Kicks mix series this past May, a package of vibrant, energetic mixes that showcase the special touch she brings to the table as a DJ, curator, and producer: never over-the-top, always accessible groovy house music.

She delivers that same vibe in her curation of the latest NYLON Nights playlist with its playful mix of shimmering disco and deep, undulating house. She calls on other deft DJs like Frankie Knuckles and David Morales, and musicians Gwen McRae, Dynasty, A Taste Of Honey, and more throughout its upbeat hour. “Honestly this playlist has all the elements of my sets, but mostly the beginning and middle,” she tells NYLON. “I often start with grooving disco tunes then ebb into some vibe-y house tracks.”

Stream it below, and read on for Jayda G’s thoughts on each pick.

“You’re a Melody” - Aged in Harmony

Love this song, a sweet grooving tune.

“Don’t Make Me Wait” - NYC Peech Boys, MAW

So many classic house sounds in this old ‘80s disco track.

“Feelin’ Lucky Lately” - High Fashion

Such an uplifting track with the piano intro, 80s R&B at its best with that bass — definitely makes you want to dance.

“Danger Zone” - Midnight Express

Danger zone! Such a classic song reissued by PPU again with the soulful guitar and trumpets.

“I Don’t Want You Back” - Ramona Brooks

This really gets you in the mood to start dancing — I play this track out A LOT.

“I Don’t Want To Be a Freak (But I Can’t Help Myself)” - Dynasty

The original disco track that Mike Dunn referenced — if you don't’ know Mike Dunn look that shit up.

“All I Need (DJ-Kicks)” - Jayda G

Yours truly ;)

“Because Of Love - Frankie & David Trick Mix” - Janet Jackson, David Morales, Frankie Knuckles

This epic intro that just blasts you off into the world of house with Janet and Frankie by your side.

“Funky Sensation (Bobby and Ernies Instrumental Sensation)” - Gwen McCrae

Classic house version of Gwen McCrae’s “Funky Sensation.”

“People Make The World Go Round (Kenny Dope Remix)” - Joi Cardwell

Love this house tune with the classic MAW salsa drums — a good rump shaker.

“Ain’t Nothin’ But A Party” - A Taste of Honey

I LOVE taste of honey - such a great song that makes you really get down.

“Dance” - ESG

ESG — I love you! Such a classic dynamic mix of soul-funk and habit of dance-punk.

Jayda G will play Desert Air Festival in Palm Springs, California on December 10 - 11.