For DJ Ana Boo, Spinning Is A Form Of Art

Introducing The Membership Files, a recurring series where NYLON spotlights its favorite tastemakers across beauty, culture, entertainment, and more.

Anastasia Bondarenko is on her own frequency. The international model-turned-DJ known as “DJ Ana Boo” has changed our perspective behind the decks, and the lens. “I’ve been in front of the camera my whole life, but I’ve always had a passion for music.” The Ukrainian artist moved to New York City at the age of 20, and after years in the modeling business and making playlists for fun, her taste in music caught the attention of industry regulars. “People at work started to tell me, ‘You should be a DJ,’ and it wasn’t until three or four years ago that I said to myself, ‘Maybe I should.’”

As a former ballet dancer and piano player in childhood, Bondarenko was ultimately inspired by the underground club scene in Europe where she modeled full-time throughout her teens. “My taste in music developed from being physically there — at the parties, at the venues.” This lifestyle is also what refined Bondarenko’s ability to recognize new talent for her sets, like Adam Ten and Desiree. “It’s all about practice,” DJ Ana Boo adds when reflecting on her journey from modeling to DJing for top venues like Chez Margaux, Surf Lodge, and of course, NYLON’s first rodeo at Desert Five Spot.

“It always comes down to your music selection, and your ability to read the room. That’s what makes the difference between a good DJ, and a great one.”

On that note, scroll ahead for DJ Ana Boo’s take on balancing wellness and nightlife, model-approved beauty treatments, and the GRWM soundtrack of her dreams.

The best place to throw a party?

I like the membership clubs, like Chez Margaux. I actually DJ’d their opening party. Or Casa Cipriani. It’s a different vibe, but it's beautiful. In terms of actual clubs, I still think Gospel is number one. They try to make better ones, but you can’t beat Gospel if you’re looking for a real late-night party.

What is your getting-ready soundtrack for a night out?

I listen to my own sets!

What is the best cocktail in the city and from where?

I barely drink, but I love wine once in a while — rosé, red, white — I love it all. Just a glass. I don't smoke, I live a clean lifestyle, and I’m very active.

What are the wellness rituals you keep up with, even on your busiest day?

I work out every day because I love it. I do hot yoga, tennis. I love to go skiing. My favorite lately is boxing — I go to Gotham Gym.

How do you balance leading a wellness lifestyle while being in the thick of nightlife?

I love deep house music — that's my main genre. Those are usually late-night parties. Honestly, I love to sleep, and I always make sure to get eight hours. I try to rest as much as I can — especially being a woman, it’s important we take care of ourselves!

How does being in the fashion industry impact your style in the booth?

The relationship between modeling and DJing is twofold; [being a public figure] opens more doors, but at the same time, you have to prove even more that you have a talent. Oftentimes people assume pretty girls have no idea what they’re doing up there.

From a fashion perspective, I always want to bring my best to each gig. I dress differently depending on the type of event or the venue, too. I like wearing a T-shirt and being a little bit of a rock star. So I mix up my style. I don't want to be too glamorous. I think a DJ actually shouldn't be too pretty or too cute.

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What is the most underrated beauty product in your makeup bag?

Anything Biologique Recherche.

What is your best piece of dating advice?

Trust your gut.