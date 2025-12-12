It’s no secret that NYLON hosts the best parties during Miami Art Week — but with NYLON Membership making its first Basel debut, we wanted the experience to come full-circle: from unforgettable nights out to peak wellness moments worth skipping snooze. With Pvolve and Fuze House hot Pilates, members were in for a treat from sunrise to sundown.

To kick off the week, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, NYLON Membership partnered with Pvolve and Fancy Peasant for a must-have functional movement session at the W Hotel in South Beach. The workout’s founder, Rachel Katzman, led her signature workout with balls, bands, and a round of shots — Fancy Peasant’s olive oil was the pre-game. Pre-party wellness? Sign us up.

Following Friday night’s annual NYLON House with Adriatique and Ellie Goulding — where friends of the brand like Alix Earle, Tyga, Ice Spice, and more were spotted throughout the evening — Saturday called for a much-needed morning reset. NYLON Membership and Miami’s hottest Pilates and sculpt method Fuze House continued the party at the Moxy South Beach rooftop with gorgeous views. Guests were treated to wellness and beauty gifts from Farmacy’s go-to cleanser, Cymbiotika sachets, Lake and Skye rollerball fragrances, and a healthy dose of “princess protein” courtesy of David. Members left the roof feeling strong, sun-kissed, and ready for Breakaway Beach.

NYLON Membership loves living well, and this is just the beginning. If you’re looking to pre-game our next party with a workout, apply here for the full series of events.