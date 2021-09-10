Olivia Holt starred in one of this year’s biggest must-watch TV shows, Freeform’s Cruel Summer, but due to the timing of it all, has been missing one particular aspect of her job: getting dressed up for a big night out. “The whole process can be so fun,” she says. “I miss playing dress up and exploring new looks with the whole glam team and then arriving at the event that so much planning has gone into and experiencing the hard work that so many people put in to bring a memorable experience to every person that comes.”

On Wednesday night, she was finally able to scratch that itch in a big way, attending the VIP opening of Dior’s new exhibition, “Dior: Designer of Dreams,” at the Brooklyn Museum. “When I think of Dior, what comes to mind is timeless, feminine, effortlessly stunning,” Holt says. “The evolution of Christian Dior was genuinely the most exciting part of the exhibition, and seeing how the pieces evolved over time but never lost its shape or detail.” For her look of the evening, the actress chose a collared dress edged up with knee-high boots. “I'm obsessed with including the little details with stacked Dior bracelets and a ring to complete this fall look,” she added.

And as for that long-desired getting ready process? “It was the most calming,” she says. “We had some classical music playing in the background of our conversations with a glass of wine and it was just a really good, relaxing time. No one felt overwhelmed or rushed or stressed, which is hands down the best way to get ready for an event.” Here, find an exclusive look at Holt’s night out.