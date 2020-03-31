'90s-Inspired Looks That Feel Totally Fresh

Sponsored by: adidas Originals

Some of the best '90s trends, like baby backpacks and cropped tees, are back and better than ever. But the true style staples never even left. Take the adidas Superstar, for example. From its metal shell toe to its iconic triple stripes, the Superstar is instantly recognizable, conjuring images of hip-hop legends and trendsetters with every step. But even though it was a star of the '90s, the Superstar, true to its name, is still a total classic. In the modern era, comfort and cool are nearly synonymous — and sneakers have never been more essential for a well-curated closet.

Part of the Superstar's magic is that the shoes seem to go with everything, from putting a sporty touch on baggy pants and a crop top to taking a minidress and teeny sunglasses from ordinary to girl group-worthy. So lace up your own Superstars, and check out these looks inspired by fashion's freshest decade.

The Off-Duty Pop Star

Spice up your backyard brunch look with this chunky knit dress and slick all-black Superstars. But before you say, "Wait, I would have worn this outfit even if the '90s weren't back," add some sparkly butterfly clips to your hair and slip on some teeny sunglasses. Now you're ready to be an international sensation — right after you finish those pancakes.The Guest DJ

Take it back to the early days of hip-hop with this bold crop top, chain necklace, and baggy faux leather pants. Throw on an oversized denim jacket (after all, it isn't summer quite yet) with some bold black-and-white Superstars, and you're ready to host your own virtual party.

(Psst: Need a new digital background for said-party? Download the below custom-designed background to shake things up for your next virtual hangout.)

The Pop Art Aficionado

We've already been inspired by pop music, but how about pop art? Start with a funky silhouette starring a short cardigan and paper-bag waist jeans. Then, pile on the sculptural accessories, like this bag with a bubbly handle, hoop earrings shaped like lips, and a playful pair of socks. Finish it off with some crisp all-white Superstars, and you'll feel like a true work of art yourself.The Rooftop VIP

Head up to your own rooftop (or fire escape) in this spring-ready look. The short overalls, modern tie-dye long-sleeved shirt, black-and-gold Superstars, and iridescent mini backpack are perfect for dancing to your favorite playlist — you'll stay cool in the heat and covered up when the chill comes in. The pièce de résistance? A baby-blue vinyl bucket hat.

Design: Julie Vaccaro