ThredUP And Reformation Are Having A Big Sale For Charity

Buying clothes from Reformation is already something to feel good about, thanks to its dedication to sustainability, but now the brand is giving people another reason to shop. The Los Angeles-based brand has donated more than 1,000 Reformation pieces to secondhand online marketplace thredUP with 30 percent of the proceeds from the each item going toward Feeding America.

"Even in these unprecedented times, we can't forget our sustainability efforts," said Erin Wallace, thredUP's VP of Integrated Marketing, in an official statement. "Earth Month is always a big moment at thredUP and we are excited to offer our customers some celebratory sustainable fashion at thredUP prices, while providing an opportunity to give back to the community."

Reformation's exclusive drop with thredUP will include coats, skirts, jeans, dresses, and more that are perfect for the summer days we will all (hopefully) be experiencing in the near future. In addition to some of the proceeds going to charity, the pieces will also be discounted to buyers.

The items will only be available to purchase through the thredUP app. The sale officially starts on April 7, Tuesday, at 9 a.m. EST, so download that bad boy now, set your alarm, and check out a handful of the pieces that Reformation has donated, below.

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP

Courtesy of ThredUP