Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of The Week

—your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 selections from our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.

Ah, another week spent doing who knows what down the drain again. If someone told me the past seven days were actually longer than all previous ones, I would believe them. Still, we must soldier on much like the music industry, continuing to churn out songs like always, a comforting constant to always look forward to. Yet another constant is Rico Nasty's track record for making Great Songs. Her latest, the bubbly and energetic "popstar" is the quarantine mood-boost everyone could use, and great party fodder if any upcoming Zoom gathering needs it.

Omar Apollo also returned with a loosie: the retro-sounding "Imagine U." If your home is big enough to strap on roller-skates and zoom across the floors, please do so to this track. Elsewhere in the world, someone is burning incense to India Shawn and 6LACK's languid collaboration "NOT TOO DEEP," and actual summer is being experienced to the effortless vibes of Ghanian artist Darkovibes' "Inna Song." I'd also be wrong to not mention the excellent new selections from Black Dresses, Ashley McBryde, and Luna Li too, all of whom capture rage, love, and greener pastures (respectively) with equal precision. Stream all of the above and more, below.

"Imagine U" - Omar Apollo

More retro glam from Indiana's heartthrob Omar Apollo.

"Popstar" - Rico Nasty

RIco Nasty makes the convincing case for popstar status.

"Woo!" - Remi Wolf

Welcome to Remi Wolf's colorful and fantastically bizarre mind.

"Power Freaks" - Jean Dawson

Just when you think you've got Jean Dawson's "Power Freaks" pinned down, he switches it up.

"NOT TOO DEEP" - India Shawn

A cut for those crucial incense-lighting hours.

"Velvet Red" - Ashley McBryde

A tender love story plays out across Ashley McBryde's acoustic and warm "Velvet Red."

"Inna Song (Gin & Lime)" - Darkovibes ft. King Promise

Press play on the newest from Ghana's Darkovibes to lasso in the summer.

"Mikaela Corridor" - Baths

Friendly, DIY-sounding electro-pop from Los Angeles musician Baths.

"CREEP U" - Black Dresses

The abrasive, addictive noise-pop duo is at their most accessible on "CREEP U."

"Afterglow" - Luna Li

A spin of this to help you dream of better days.