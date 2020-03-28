Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of The Week

Every weekend, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK—your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 selections from our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.

Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield delivered her fifth solo album today, a project so vibrant and light it will transport any home-dweller right into the heart of springtime. It's the Americana and meandering folk that dwells in the warmth of breezy road trips and wildflower sightings. Of course, we can't have either of those right now, so here's the next best thing. "Oxbow," the yearning album opener that perhaps serves as the most concise preview for Crutchfield's vivid songwriting, is NYLON's pick this week, among plenty of other great contenders for weekend listening.

Rosalía dropped another loosie the past week: the prickly and charged "Dolerme," or "Hurt Me." A simple acoustic offering, the Spanish singer funnels her vocals through a vocoder, making for an incendiary and addictive hook. Elsewhere, Animal Crossing fever is seemingly taking over the country, and producer-wizard Shawn Wasabi contributes to the trend with his bubbly remix of the game's melodic theme song. Plus: bouncy, irresistible R&B from newcomer Jenevieve, and funky dance about getting high from Channel Tres. Find all of the above and more, below.

"Dolerme" - Rosalía

Never heard a mediocre song from Rosalía yet.

"Oxbow" - Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee sings of wanting it all through fleeting but vibrant vignettes of pastoral scenes.

"Hold It Down" - Spencer.

Spencer. makes his stance on unconditional love clear with lyrics like, "In the ride with you, Bonnie and Clyde/ I don't care if I die with you."

"In the Morning" - A.O. Gerber

L.A.'s A.O. Gerber delivers a sighing, swooning track that erupts midway through.

"Animal Crossing" - Shawn Wasabi

Funky beats for those days when you're happy just because or for when you're actually you know, playing Animal Crossing.

"Internet Gaming" - Wrenn

Wrenn's moody track encourages us to log off, sign out, and unplug.

"NO MORE CAKE" - CHAI

A riotous, spirit-raising new cut from Japan's CHAI.

"Nobody" - Coucou Chloe

A concoction of club flashbacks and vibrations for your soul, all under two minutes.

"Weedman" - Channel Tres

Dare we say, the *most* appropriate quarantine song at the moment?

"Baby Powder" - Jenevieve

Jenevieve's newest evokes memories of that first heartbreak on those pensive late-night drives.