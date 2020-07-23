Realistically, finding a good mascara is like finding the perfect shoe: there's no one size fits all. But with the numerous options on the market all promising long-lasting, perfect lashes, it can be tricky to find a product that actually works. A bad mascara can really ruin your entire eye look, from thick black clumps and smudged eyes thanks to non-water proof formulas to just an uncomfortable, heavy wear.

But every mascara is designed to excel at different things: some are good at volumizing , some can give it extra thickness, while others are great at lengthening your lashes. A great tip many makeup artists recommend, for an extra lift, is to apply the mascara to both the top and underside of your lashes. This is somewhat of an equivalent to eyelash extensions but can be a bit much if you want a more natural effect. But whatever it is that you're looking for, there's definitely a mascara out there for you.

The best things in life don't cost you fortune, so why should a good, voluminous mascara? We've rounded up the most effective, and beloved mascaras on the market, all under $15. Thank us later.

