Jeena Sharma
svetikd via Getty Images

Beauty

10 Mascaras Under $15 That’ll Give You Luxe Results

From Flower Beauty to Rimmel London.

fb
tw

Realistically, finding a good mascara is like finding the perfect shoe: there's no one size fits all. But with the numerous options on the market all promising long-lasting, perfect lashes, it can be tricky to find a product that actually works. A bad mascara can really ruin your entire eye look, from thick black clumps and smudged eyes thanks to non-water proof formulas to just an uncomfortable, heavy wear.

But every mascara is designed to excel at different things: some are good at volumizing , some can give it extra thickness, while others are great at lengthening your lashes. A great tip many makeup artists recommend, for an extra lift, is to apply the mascara to both the top and underside of your lashes. This is somewhat of an equivalent to eyelash extensions but can be a bit much if you want a more natural effect. But whatever it is that you're looking for, there's definitely a mascara out there for you.

The best things in life don't cost you fortune, so why should a good, voluminous mascara? We've rounded up the most effective, and beloved mascaras on the market, all under $15. Thank us later.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lash Warrior Mascara
Flower Beauty

If ultra-bold and dramatic lashes are your goal, the Lash Warrior Mascara is your best bet. It doesn't flake or crease and comes in 3 shades!

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Ulta

Over 1,300 five-star reviewers on Ulta have dubbed this this mascara the very best drugstore option to exist. The volume and length-boosting formula won't smudge or clump and comes in washable or waterproof options.

Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
L'Oreal Paris

This L'Oreal classic promises long-lasting, defined lashes with a single stroke, and a brush designed to never leave behind clumps

LashCraft Big Volume Mascara
Sephora Collection

Infused with jojoba oil to nourish your lashes while adding volume and drama, the long-lasting results are bound to make an impression

Volum' Express The Colossal Mascara
Maybelline

Coveted by beauty experts for years, the mascara is known for its special "plumping formula" that ensures bold lashes with one single coat

Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Mascara Extreme Black
Amazon

There's only so many ways you can go wrong with a Rimmel product, this is definitely not one.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara
Walmart

With a special hydrating formula that simultaneously plumps and nourishes the lashes. A no-brainer, in our opinion.

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
Amazon

No 'best mascara' list is complete without Covergirl. Formulated to "max out" every single lash, this one is not for the faint of heart.

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Amazon

If you're looking for a faux lash effect without the extra work, this waterproof mascara will do the trick

Maybelline Full 'N Soft Waterproof Mascara
Ulta

More of a natural lashes fan? Infused with Vitamin E, this Maybelline mascara comes with an advanced thickening formula that will last all day without looking extra