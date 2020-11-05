Lauren Rearick
The 11 Best Cleansers For All Skin Types Under $20

From Olay to Starface.

Introducing a new facial cleanser into your skincare routine doesn't have to break the bank. Likely a tool in your beauty routine that you'll reach for daily, the right facial cleanser should come with beneficial skincare ingredients, and the power to purify your face of pollutants, environmental stressors, and the day's leftover makeup. Although you can always splurge, especially when it comes to skincare, many brands offer affordable cleanser options, including these 11 facial cleansers that each cost less than $20.

From a brand that's favored among TikTok users to a tried-and-true Glossier staple, these cleansers come without the added sticker shock. And while these options don't have a hefty price tag, that doesn't make them any less effective than popular high-end treatments. In fact, as social media has so happily demonstrated, some of the best skincare results happen with affordable products found at your favorite drugstore.

Get familiar with some of the most affordable options in facial cleansers, and scroll through some of the best cleanser options that cost less than $20.

Blume Day Dreamer Cleanser
Chillhouse

Chamomile and lavender are combined in this cleanser, which was formulated to target skin redness and bacteria. Its creamy formula leaves skin feeling and looking clean, but won't cause dryness or a sticky post-cleanse residue.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
Ulta

A favorite brand among TikTok users for its affordability, CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser is packed with beneficial ingredients including hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. This is perfect for cleansing, without stripping the skin of moisture.

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier

A true fan favorite, Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser was made for those that want to wash away the day's makeup without making a mess. Use it on dry skin and then remove with water for soft, clean skin.

SuperClarify Cleanser
e.l.f. Cosmetics

Online reviewers praised this cleanser for its softness, noting it can be used twice a day, without irritating the skin. Plus, with ingredients including lavender and niacinamide, you should notice toned skin, without irritation or dryness.

Face Cleanser
Olay

Those with sensitive skin should be safe to use this cleanser that's formulated especially for them. Featured ingredients include cucumber and aloe leaf extract, which target dry skin, but don't feel harsh when applied.

The INKEY Salicylic Acid Acne + Pore Cleanser
Sephora

Sephora shoppers frequently praised this cleanser for clearing their faces of blackheads. And despite the small bottle size, many report that a little cleanser goes a long way.

Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Cleansing Bar
Carbon Theory

This cleansing bar went viral for its acne fighting abilities and affordability. The $10 bar features charcoal, tea tree oil, and shea butter, which all work together to purge and soothe pores.

Space Wash
Starface

Avoid breakouts caused by cleansing, and reach for this foaming face wash from Starface. White willow bark extract, sage leaf extract, and holy basil leaf extract combine for a formula that's soft on the skin, but effective in fighting back against bacteria and acne.

Peach Slices Peach Pudding Makeup Cleanser
Ulta

Dissolve makeup and dirt with this pudding-like cream. Made with a formula that doesn't leave behind any greasy residue, the cleanser earned top marks with reviewers for its soft formula.

Soap & Glory Face Soap & Clarity 3-IN-1 Daily Vitamin C Facial Wash
Target

Made for multiple skin types, the Soap & Glory Facial Wash exfoliates, cleanses, and purifies skin. Online shoppers praised the inclusion of beads, noting that skin felt refreshed and not dried out after use.

Herbivore Pink Clay Soap Bar
Sephora

Pink clay is the featured ingredient in this cleansing soap bar, which helps those suffering from dry skin and redness.