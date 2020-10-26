Jacquelyn Greenfield
Beauty

11 Lip Liners To Recreate The Perfect '90s Pout

Pucker up.

There are a handful of makeup products out there that are necessary to some, and completely irrelevant to others, from eye primer to lip liner. However, the latter product is shaping up to change that narrative, set to become beloved by makeup enthusiasts, yet again.

While they're out to make your lips look popping, lip liner was once a classic staple for a lot of women of color in Black and Latinx communities — before Kylie Jenner’s now-famous Lip Kits, or the world's rapidly growing love for all things '90s (again).

Today, the once overlooked product is quickly making it’s way back into routines everywhere as a necessary tool for virtually every and any lip look. Using a liner — especially with a swipe of color— can add definition to your lips making them appear fuller, and giving them just the right amount of definition. From a nude lip to a bold outline, below are a few favorite lip liners to recreate the '90s look of your dream.

Lip Pencil in Oak
MAC Cosmetics

This shade is a favorite for nude lipstick lovers around. The smooth application is perfect for shading before applying your lipstick.

PAT McGRATH LABS Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Structure
Sephora

This smooth smudge free formula is will do wonders for sculpting your lips.

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil in Completely Sepia
Sephora

This rusty pink is just the shade to work great on your lips and eyelids.

ColorSplurge Precision Lip Definer
BLK/OPL

This super pigmented cherry colored pencil will blend just right for your best autumn look.

Straight Living Lip Liner
The Lip Bar

This shade is just what you need to add definition to a chocolate lip.

Juvia's Place Lux Lip Liners
Ulta

Juvia's Place new lip liner is super long lasting and offers a smooth tip for great application.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner - Pillow Talk Collection
Sephora

From the Pillow Talk Collection, this warm nude-pink looks great on every skin tone for a natural lip.

NudeStix Cream Lip & Cheek Pencil
Ulta

This creamy formula is super soft on your lips leaving them feeling nice to the touch.

Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Rich Wine
Ulta

This deep bordeaux is just the right shade to create and 90s liner look.

NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil
Sephora

Who doesn't love a liner and lipstick in one? With a velvety application and matte finish, it's your entire lip look in one.

Lip Definer in Red
Victoria Beckham Beauty

This smooth application will give your lips everything it needs to give it a contoured look.