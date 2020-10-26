11 Lip Liners To Recreate The Perfect '90s Pout

There are a handful of makeup products out there that are necessary to some, and completely irrelevant to others, from eye primer to lip liner. However, the latter product is shaping up to change that narrative, set to become beloved by makeup enthusiasts, yet again.

While they're out to make your lips look popping, lip liner was once a classic staple for a lot of women of color in Black and Latinx communities — before Kylie Jenner’s now-famous Lip Kits, or the world's rapidly growing love for all things '90s (again).

Today, the once overlooked product is quickly making it’s way back into routines everywhere as a necessary tool for virtually every and any lip look. Using a liner — especially with a swipe of color— can add definition to your lips making them appear fuller, and giving them just the right amount of definition. From a nude lip to a bold outline, below are a few favorite lip liners to recreate the '90s look of your dream.

