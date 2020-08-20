Beauty
14 No-Brainer Beauty Picks From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
It's running from now through August 30th.
The much-beloved, annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived, and with it comes huge savings on beauty must-haves in every category imaginable, including makeup, skincare, hair products, fragrances, and even home goods like candles — all from the best and buzzy brands on the market today.
With the sale officially underway you can start shopping and saving now through August 30. Along with discounts on special beauty kits that contain literally every product needed for your routine from brands like Briogeo and Charlotte Tilbury, the sale spans markdowns on products from Clinique, NARS, Kate Somerville, and more.
New discounted items are being added to the virtual shopping page daily, but for shoppers that don't know where to start, you can find some of beauty buys you don't want to miss from the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, below.
BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: MAKEUP
This M.A.C. kit contains every product needed to nail a perfectly pink lip. When purchased separately, all three products would retail for $54, but thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, you get a trio of products that can be worn together, or separately, for just $35.
BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: SKIN
The experts agree — sunscreen is the one item you should always be including in your daily beauty routine. Thanks to this pack of three, you should never run out of the skin essential, and its spray formula makes application a breeze.
Whether you've been eyeing the Mario Badescu line, or you're in need of a product refill, now is the time to stock up. Three of the buzzy beauty brand's most popular items compromise this kit. Along with a lip balm, the trio features a drying lotion and the popular skin refresher spray.
BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: BODY
BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: HAIR
Never spend another morning rummaging through your bathroom storage for the perfect hair products again, because this trio has everything you need. Along with shampoo and conditioner, there's also dry shampoo, which is a perfect hair pick-me-up for in-between wash days.