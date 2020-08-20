Lauren Rearick

Beauty

14 No-Brainer Beauty Picks From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It's running from now through August 30th.

The much-beloved, annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived, and with it comes huge savings on beauty must-haves in every category imaginable, including makeup, skincare, hair products, fragrances, and even home goods like candles — all from the best and buzzy brands on the market today.

With the sale officially underway you can start shopping and saving now through August 30. Along with discounts on special beauty kits that contain literally every product needed for your routine from brands like Briogeo and Charlotte Tilbury, the sale spans markdowns on products from Clinique, NARS, Kate Somerville, and more.

New discounted items are being added to the virtual shopping page daily, but for shoppers that don't know where to start, you can find some of beauty buys you don't want to miss from the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, below.

BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: MAKEUP

Charlotte Tilbury Glowing, Gorgeous Eye Secrets Set
Nordstrom

Get your glow on with this kit of eye makeup goodies from Charlotte Tilbury. Mix and match the cream-to-sheen shadows, or wear them solo.

MAC Love Me Lip Kit
Nordstrom

This M.A.C. kit contains every product needed to nail a perfectly pink lip. When purchased separately, all three products would retail for $54, but thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, you get a trio of products that can be worn together, or separately, for just $35.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit
Nordstrom

Give your brows a quick, and effective makeover with this brow grooming kit from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The set includes the brand's top-rated eyebrow gel, along with its Brow Wiz pencil, which adds definition.

BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: SKIN

Kiehl's Day-to-Night Hydration Duo
Nordstrom

Your entire skin routine is covered with this day-to-night set from Kiehl's. As an added bonus, the trial-size products make for the perfect testers, allowing you to see whether this routine is right for your skin.

Supergoop! Full Size Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 Sunscreen
Nordstrom

The experts agree — sunscreen is the one item you should always be including in your daily beauty routine. Thanks to this pack of three, you should never run out of the skin essential, and its spray formula makes application a breeze.

Mario Badescu The Essentials Set
Nordstrom

Whether you've been eyeing the Mario Badescu line, or you're in need of a product refill, now is the time to stock up. Three of the buzzy beauty brand's most popular items compromise this kit. Along with a lip balm, the trio features a drying lotion and the popular skin refresher spray.

BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: BODY

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Jumbo Body Lotion & Travel Size Eau de Parfum
Donna Karan

Wrap your senses in perfume warmth of Cashmere Mist from Donna Karan.

MALIN+GOETZ Jumbo Rum Body Wash
Nordstrom

Indulge in some soapy self-care with the addition of this dark rum-scented body wash.

KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump
Nordstrom

This best-selling body moisturizer is ideal for anyone with dry or flaking skin, as it uses a blend of rich, hydrating ingredients to balance the skin’s texture and moisture.

BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: HAIR

Briogeo All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Nordstrom

As you prepare to welcome the fall season, leave your summer split ends behind, and indulge in some much-needed hair care. Some of Briogeo's most popular products are included in this set, including its Deep Conditioning Mask.

T3 Midnight Blue Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer
Nordstrom

Using innovative, digitally controlled heat, this dryer from T3 uses a gentle airstream to dry hair quick while reducing heat damage.

Living Proof Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set
Nordstrom

Never spend another morning rummaging through your bathroom storage for the perfect hair products again, because this trio has everything you need. Along with shampoo and conditioner, there's also dry shampoo, which is a perfect hair pick-me-up for in-between wash days.

BEST NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE 2020: HOME

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Nordstrom

Fill every room in your home with the scent of these influencer-approved candles.

Voluspa Maison Blanc Pink Citron Maison Metallo 2-Wick Candle
Nordstrom

Enjoy this candle scented of sweet pink citron, and use its colorful packaging as a great piece of decor.