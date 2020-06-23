14 Hydrating Lip Glosses That’ll Withstand The Summer Heat

Frosted tips, ashy eyeshadow, barley-there brows — the early aughts were full of questionable beauty looks. And while (luckily) many of the trends have become a cautious beauty tale of the past, there were some outliers that continue to dominate the runway and the streets. Such is the case when it comes to the shiny, silky, and balmy creation that is lip gloss.

While the product may have first taken off thanks to its numerous appearances in teen romances and every Lizzie McGuire episode to ever exist, the best lip glosses of today have gotten their fair share of updates to maintain its spot in your bag. Over time, many brands have replaced the overly sticky and (honestly, annoying) texture of lip glosses for more seamless and pigmented formulas. The market now is inundated with an array of options, whether you're looking for something glassy and clear or a shade that'll add a wash of soft color to your lips.

Below, we’ve compiled a list the best new (and tried and true) lip glosses on the market today that'll have you swiftly swapping out your heavy, thick lipsticks for summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.