14 Hydrating Lip Glosses That’ll Withstand The Summer Heat
From Marc Jacobs to Maybelline, the latest and glossiest formulas on the market
Frosted tips, ashy eyeshadow, barley-there brows — the early aughts were full of questionable beauty looks. And while (luckily) many of the trends have become a cautious beauty tale of the past, there were some outliers that continue to dominate the runway and the streets. Such is the case when it comes to the shiny, silky, and balmy creation that is lip gloss.
While the product may have first taken off thanks to its numerous appearances in teen romances and every Lizzie McGuire episode to ever exist, the best lip glosses of today have gotten their fair share of updates to maintain its spot in your bag. Over time, many brands have replaced the overly sticky and (honestly, annoying) texture of lip glosses for more seamless and pigmented formulas. The market now is inundated with an array of options, whether you're looking for something glassy and clear or a shade that'll add a wash of soft color to your lips.
Below, we’ve compiled a list the best new (and tried and true) lip glosses on the market today that'll have you swiftly swapping out your heavy, thick lipsticks for summer.
Part of M·A·C’s Bronzer collection – a limited-edition summer lineup of hot hues — the Lip Glass comes in four hot, pearlescent colours – from bronze to pink-coral. With a dramatic effect and a “glass-like finish,” the product is designed to be worn all on its own or to added a lustrous kick to your lipstick!
With the launch of KKW’s newest collection launch, Classic II, comes 11 new nude gloss shades, inspired by the brand’s best-selling Nude Crème lipsticks. Designed to deliver a huge punch of pigment — from light pinks to deep chocolates — the formula has moisturizing and definition benefits as well, thanks to collagen, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin E.
This coveted lip gloss has already been flush with glowing reviews customers — and with good reason. If you’re looking for something with a more radiant finish without looking like you’ve piled on a tub of gloss, this is the one for you. Infused with luminous oils for smooth lips, the Beauty Boss Lip Gloss offers intense shine that’ll last through the day.
Looking to go back to basics? NARS won’t disappoint. The classic non-sticky formula offers the shine of a lip gloss with only a subtle hint of color making it perfect for everyday. You can also choose from its wide range of 30 shades, which honestly, is probably one of the largest ones in the market right now.
If long-lasting shine is your major concern, then look no further than Marc Jacobs’ Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer. With a finish that feels like “30 coats of lacquer”and highly pigmented colors, the gloss also comes with a optical plumping effect, just in case you were looking for another reason to give this a shot.
Since its launch, Fenty has been a game changer within beauty circuits with its inclusive range of foundations and its breakthrough formulas. Expect no less from the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer that comes in six shades and work on all skin tones (obviously!). It’s also super non-sticky, and comes with a peach-vanilla scent that lasts as long as the its ultra shiny finish.
The name says it all. Fuller, radiant lips have become one of the most agreed upon beauty trends in the last few years, and with Buxom, it only gets easier. $21 is a relatively steep investment for a gloss, but according to the over 500 five-star reviews, it's one that’s worth it. Infused with Vitamin A & E, the rich formula comes with a shimmering effect that lasts all evening with a single swipe.
The Pat McGrath Labs Lust Lip Gloss is what you reach for you kind of need a gloss but with the intensity of a lipstick. Despite the high pigment, rest assured, it’s super smooth and is ultra light in its formulation. At $28, it may seem expensive, but much like Pat McGrath’s other products, the high performance gloss delivers spectacular and quality results.
Saie asked its community what it wanted out of a lip gloss, and they listened. The result is Really Great Gloss, designed to hydrate lips from within with its cushiony, oil-infused formula that relies on an apple-based exfoliator, hyaluronic acid, coconut milk, sunflower butter, and grape-seed oil. Its a barely-there hint of color was made for warm summer days.
This vegan and cruelty-free lip gloss is a great alternative to what’s on the market if you’re looking for something natural. With avocado oil, coconut oil, and mango butter, the super hydrating product can additionally double as a highlighter and as the names suggest, comes with a “galactic” finish.
The most expensive item on the list, the Armani Beauty Ecstasy Mirror Lip Gloss is one for the professionals. Quickly becoming a beauty staple among celebrity MUAs, the luxury gloss promises high shine, vivid color and a glass-y mirror-like finish all in one stroke. Definitely an investment but it might just end up becoming the most coveted item in your makeup kit.
From celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes — whose client list includes just about every famous person you know, from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé to Gwen Stefani — this new lip gloss formula was inspired by hi-shine glam, specifically developed to be worn on camera, with rich pigment and a non-tacky, long-lasting feel. In addition to shade Booty Call, a vibrant speckled lavender, the formula comes in an additional 12 playful shades.