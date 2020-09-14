Beauty
The Best September Beauty Launches Worth Your Attention
Get a sneak peak at holiday.
Just when you thought your makeup bag couldn't hold a single new item, September has arrived, and with this new month comes loads of new beauty products. From the much-anticipated debut of Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez to an entirely new, and very pink, collaboration from Barbie and PÜR, the September 2020 beauty product release calendar is already looking stacked.
All the newness is certainly a lot to keep tabs on, but never fear, because below, you'll find the complete guide to some of the best new beauty products released in September 2020. Whether you're looking to simplify your makeup removal routine, or you're eager to score a nail polish that pays homage to a popular '90s mani trend, these new items have you covered.
Fall makeup trends are already beginning to emerge, and along with marbled manicures and warm eyeshadow palettes, it's clear that September 2020 seems to be filled with new celebrity-approved makeup launches, and some products aimed at sustainability.
You don't want to miss out on this month's must-have beauty items. Keep your eye on this page as it's updated throughout the month with every new glamour goodie worth adding to your beauty routine.
BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS
Like a blast from the past, but clean. These plumping glosses from Bite Beauty are infused with antioxidant-rich cinnamon oil and sodium hyaluronate for hydrated, nourished, and fuller-looking lips — without any of those shady, stinging ingredients that made up the popular plumping glosses of the early aughts. Available in eight stunning and playful shades, you'll get a high-shine with a comfortable, non-stick wear.
BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: SKIN
A sustainable makeup remover alternative, the reusable and washable, Face Halo X was created for removing makeup in those hard to reach places. Fitting comfortably on two fingers, you can use the X to carefully remove dirt, grime, and even leftover liner without harming the skin. As an added bonus, its miniature size makes it a perfect option for stowing in your bag.
This pot from Versed was designed to take the place of a pricey in-office skincare treatment when used for only two minutes once a week. It’s packed with acids (AHAs + BHAs), plus pineapple and papaya enzymes to visibly improve skin’s clarity and radiance — including a smoother texture, softened fined lines, and lightened dark spots .
BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: BODY
This body cream — featuring banana peel extract, coconut oil, and açai fruit extract — will do wonders for the skin, ranging from protection from free radicals to locking in moisture. As an added bonus its tropical ingredient list will give you summer-scented vibes even in the middle of fall.
BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: HAIR
Sustainability in the beauty industry is more important than ever, and Kitsch solves the problem of shampoo bottle overuse with its bottle-free haircare line. Featuring zero-waste packaging, the bar can be applied directly to wet hair or massaged between hands for a shampoo-like lather.