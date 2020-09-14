Lauren Rearick

The Best September Beauty Launches Worth Your Attention

Get a sneak peak at holiday.

Just when you thought your makeup bag couldn't hold a single new item, September has arrived, and with this new month comes loads of new beauty products. From the much-anticipated debut of Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez to an entirely new, and very pink, collaboration from Barbie and PÜR, the September 2020 beauty product release calendar is already looking stacked.

All the newness is certainly a lot to keep tabs on, but never fear, because below, you'll find the complete guide to some of the best new beauty products released in September 2020. Whether you're looking to simplify your makeup removal routine, or you're eager to score a nail polish that pays homage to a popular '90s mani trend, these new items have you covered.

Fall makeup trends are already beginning to emerge, and along with marbled manicures and warm eyeshadow palettes, it's clear that September 2020 seems to be filled with new celebrity-approved makeup launches, and some products aimed at sustainability.

You don't want to miss out on this month's must-have beauty items. Keep your eye on this page as it's updated throughout the month with every new glamour goodie worth adding to your beauty routine.

BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation
Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty launched with foundation in an impressive 48 shades, and its lightweight formula has already make a splash among online reviewers.

Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
Sephora

Like a blast from the past, but clean. These plumping glosses from Bite Beauty are infused with antioxidant-rich cinnamon oil and sodium hyaluronate for hydrated, nourished, and fuller-looking lips — without any of those shady, stinging ingredients that made up the popular plumping glosses of the early aughts. Available in eight stunning and playful shades, you'll get a high-shine with a comfortable, non-stick wear.

Ambient Lighting Edit, Sculpture
Hourglass Cosmetics

This palette features three of the brand's best-selling and exclusive shades of blush bronzer, highlighter, and finishing powder for a glowy, warm complexion.

SinfulColors So Savage Nail Polish, Snake it Happen
Wal-Mart

The once popular trend of crackle nails has returned, and SinfulColors is leading the charge with its collection. Add this black top coat to a colorful shade of your choice for a snake-inspired crackle effect.

VIVA Glam Lipstick 26
MAC Cosmetics

Debuting on September 24, this newest Viva Glam lipstick from M.A.C comes in a bright orange-red made for fall glam.

BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: SKIN

FACE HALO X 4 PACK + WASHBAG
Face Halo

A sustainable makeup remover alternative, the reusable and washable, Face Halo X was created for removing makeup in those hard to reach places. Fitting comfortably on two fingers, you can use the X to carefully remove dirt, grime, and even leftover liner without harming the skin. As an added bonus, its miniature size makes it a perfect option for stowing in your bag.

Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum
Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe expands their sweet skincare offerings with this serum that combines plum and hyaluronic serum for a liquid-based formula that will plump skin, and provide hydration.

DOCTOR'S VISIT INSTANT RESURFACING MASK
Versed

This pot from Versed was designed to take the place of a pricey in-office skincare treatment when used for only two minutes once a week. It’s packed with acids (AHAs + BHAs), plus pineapple and papaya enzymes to visibly improve skin’s clarity and radiance — including a smoother texture, softened fined lines, and lightened dark spots .

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray
Sephora

A multipurpose skincare staple, this spray provides a moisturizing refresh for skin, leaves you looking dewy fresh, and sets your makeup in place for up to 12 hours.

BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: BODY

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Body Cream
Sephora

This body cream — featuring banana peel extract, coconut oil, and açai fruit extract — will do wonders for the skin, ranging from protection from free radicals to locking in moisture. As an added bonus its tropical ingredient list will give you summer-scented vibes even in the middle of fall.

Cheirosa ’71 Body Fragrance Mist
Sol de Janeiro

Meet your new favorite fall scent, which features a blend of caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia nut, sea salt, white chocolate and coconut blossom. Give your body a spritz, or surround your senses and spray on linens.

BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: HAIR

Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron
Ulta

This wonder product can do it all, with interchangeable barrels that will give you define waves, curls, and loose beach-inspired waves.

Nourishing Shampoo Bar
Kitsch

Sustainability in the beauty industry is more important than ever, and Kitsch solves the problem of shampoo bottle overuse with its bottle-free haircare line. Featuring zero-waste packaging, the bar can be applied directly to wet hair or massaged between hands for a shampoo-like lather.

Wild Primrose by scünci Glitter Salon Clip Barrettes
Walmart

These barrettes, featured in the recent collaborative collection between Sazan Hendrix, Conair, and Scünci, adds a bit of fall-inspired glitz to the current barrettes revival.