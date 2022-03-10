These days, you can’t hide from Y2K fashion. Celebrities born after the new millennium are wearing the biggest looks from the 2000s on the red carpet. Miniskirts are officially inescapable. Butterfly clips are back. And while some of these trends might have you raising a skeptical (not over-plucked) eyebrow, others have an undeniable draw. The easiest way to take the time machine back to 2002 is by playing with the hair and makeup looks that you can try on and try out without committing long-term. Luckily, the Fall 2022 runways have a lot of inspiration in this arena, with hairstyles and makeup looks that are easy to try just for a day or night.

Click through for the best fashion month beauty moments that threw it back to the 2000s.