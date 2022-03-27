Beauty
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Oscars
Red carpet glamour in peak form.
In the past few years, we’ve watched many things about award season change. We’ve seen virtual ceremonies and celebrities accept awards in sweatshirts. We’ve seen host-less events and much smaller guests lists. But finally, for the culmination of the most recent awards season with the 2022 Oscars, we’re finally back to a busy and buzzing red carpet full of stars who are pulling out all of the stops in head-to-toe glamour.
We love seeing every detail, from the elaborate manicures, to thoughtful hair accessories. For the first time in a long time we, alongside the red carpe hosts, can get an up close and personal look at the attendees to fully scope out the beauty details. How else to better appreciate the best beauty moments from the Oscars?
For many years loose, undone waves dominated the red carpet, but the earliest entrances on tonight’s red carpet confirmed the return of the formal updo. There are tight and highly styled buns, as seen on the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Carson, and Tracee Ellis Ross, softer, wispier looks as worn by Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, and everything in between. Luptio Nyong'o took updos to the next level with braids towering high in a sculptural style.
The stars are still arriving on the most hotly anticipated red carpet of the year. See all of the chicest hair and makeup looks from the 2022 Oscars, here, and keep checking back in for more as the night goes on.