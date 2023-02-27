The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, bringing together all of the top actors from the best TV shows and movies of the past year. While getting to see all of our favorite characters from our screens as themselves is always a joy, this year felt particularly special, with all of the stars bringing their A-game when it came to both fashion and beauty.

Ahead, see all of the best hair and makeup looks from the 2023 SAG Awards.