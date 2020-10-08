October is truly a special month for fans of beauty. The month falls right ahead of the holidays, meaning gift sets abound, and with fall only just beginning, there are plenty of seasonal items to stock up on, too. As you begin to make your holiday shopping list, and contemplate what new goodies to add to your beauty regimen, allow this list of the best new beauty launches from October 2020 to be your guide.

Autumn has arrived, but that doesn't mean you still can't have fun with color. From metallic coloring in the Makeup By Mario collection to a multipurpose makeup stick that's a featured item in Byredo's beauty line debut, October's newest launches come packed with pigment. For those that prefer something a little more subtle, the October beauty calendar has comes with arrivals sure to ail your every autumn beauty woe, including dry skin and unruly hair.

Below, check out the October beauty treats worth stocking up on, and bookmark this page to stay updated on every new release you don't want to miss.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: SKIN

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: BODY

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: HAIR