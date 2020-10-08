Lauren Rearick
October is truly a special month for fans of beauty. The month falls right ahead of the holidays, meaning gift sets abound, and with fall only just beginning, there are plenty of seasonal items to stock up on, too. As you begin to make your holiday shopping list, and contemplate what new goodies to add to your beauty regimen, allow this list of the best new beauty launches from October 2020 to be your guide.

Autumn has arrived, but that doesn't mean you still can't have fun with color. From metallic coloring in the Makeup By Mario collection to a multipurpose makeup stick that's a featured item in Byredo's beauty line debut, October's newest launches come packed with pigment. For those that prefer something a little more subtle, the October beauty calendar has comes with arrivals sure to ail your every autumn beauty woe, including dry skin and unruly hair.

Below, check out the October beauty treats worth stocking up on, and bookmark this page to stay updated on every new release you don't want to miss.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS

Pressed Powder Palette
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner launched her newest Kylie Cosmetics Collection, and the very animal-printed line features Jenner's "favorite" palette ever.

Rare Beauty Confident Energy Eyeshadow Palette
Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty went with bold colors and shimmer for its debut eyeshadow palette. The limited-edition offering gives pigmented payoff, and comes in a colorful keepsake case.

Make It Big Volumizing Mascara
Morphe

Morphe launches its first-ever mascara. Called Make It Big, the volumizing product gives your lashes lift without leaving behind clumps.

Chameleon Coat
Holo Taco

Holo Taco goes monochromatic with its newest polish launch. This green shade is a perfect take on fall's biggest color, and joins hues including blue, purple, and pink.

Slip Cover Tinted Moisturizer
Saie

Infused with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, sweet pea extract, and natural oils for smooth and sheen coverage, Saie's first ever complexion product applies like a lightweight serum on the skin.

Colour Stick
Byredo

For its makeup debut, Byredo went all out. Everything in the collection is worth checking out, but these pigmented Colour Sticks, which can be used on your eyes, lips, and skin are particularly great. Create an entire look using one color, or mix and match with your other faves.

Volume 1 & Volume 1.2 Artistry Palette
Midas Cosmetics

Formulated with bright, colorful pigments that will show up on all skintones, Midas Cosmetics unveiled a pair of pastel palettes. Each palette features five matte shades and one shimmer, making this perfect for a complete look.

Makeup By Mario Master Metals Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Arriving just ahead of the holidays, this palette, created by master celebrity MUA Mario Dedivanovic, features five shadows that give liquid-foil effects, and pigmented shine.

Balm Dot Com in Fig
Glossier

The brands same cult-favorite, hydrating lip balm — full of antioxidants and natural emollients — in a new, limited edition Fig flavor. Lightly tinted, this'll leave a sheer red berry stain on the lips.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: SKIN

Scrubbing Clay
Cocokind

Upcycled coffee grounds are the featured ingredient in this creamy clay scrub.

Hueglow in Dawn
Live Tinted

Makeup meets skincare in this highlighter serum, featuring a blend of linden flower, ginseng, and passion fruit.

Acid Gold
Bybi

Now available online in the US, Bybi is a brand focused entirely on sustainable beauty offerings. This Acid Gold mask will leave your face feeling luxe and fresh, with exfoliating ingredients including natural AHAs, and a pumpkin byproduct that gives it an orange-gold coloring.

Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream
Fenty Skin

Fenty Skin is expanding, adding an overnight skincare product featuring ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and aloe.

Exfoliating Night Water
Starface

The newest addition to Starface's galaxy of skincare goodies is formulated with AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs. Use nightly before bed to help reduce redness, unclog pores, and leave skin glowing.

Spongebob 7-Day Set
Makeup Eraser

The act of removing your makeup has never been so fun. Spongebob, along with all his friends, are the faces of this new Makeup Eraser collection. The sustainable alternative to makeup wipes removes your every beauty product with just the addition of water.

Kosasport LipFuel Extra Strength
Kosas

Kosas gave its popular LipFuel an extra strength makeover, adding hyaluronic acid, CBD, and konjac root. The new ingredients will make for a hydrating, soothing lip product that's perfect for chilly fall weather.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: BODY

The Big Reveal
Oui the People

Turn your shaving routine into something special with this toner that exfoliates and tones skin after shaving. The Big Reveal is packed full of beneficial skin ingredients including PHA and witch hazel.

Body Moisture Trio
Flamingo

The body care brand's first line of skincare products deliver a ton of moisture in three different formulas and textures — from a classic daily moisturizing lotion ($8), a deeply nourishing, rich cream ($10), and light hydrating spray ($10). Each infused with hydrating superstars like squalane, papaya extract, shea butter, vitamin E, and more, each product is available individually under $10.

Soap & Glory All The Right Smoothes In-Shower Moisturiser
Ulta

TikTok's favorite beauty brand released this in-shower moisturizer that soothes skin, while you shower. The product is packed with beneficial skin ingredients, including avocado, vitamin C, and vitamin E.

Dahlia Creamy Petal Body Scrub
Bath & Body Works

This creamy body scrub will leave your skin feeling nourished from head-to-toe. Cooler weather often points to dry, tired skin, but this body wash is an exfoliant, meaning your skin will seriously thank you for using.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: HAIR

Peach Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner Bar Set
Grove Collaborative

The arrival of cooler weather can often result in dryness and disaster for your hair. Thankfully, Peach is here to save the day, with its moisturizing shampoo and conditioner set. Coming in a bar form — which helps reduce plastic waste — the product is scented with coconut lavender, and features moisturizing babassu oil.

Dry Texture Finishing Spray
Elaluz

This nutrient-rich, clean formula is crafted with Brazilian oils like Buriti and Brazilian nut oil that helps to deliver healthy-looking texture and serious volume without weighing the hair down.

Rapid Repair Hair Mask
Hers

Designed in collaboration with the Jennifer Lopez, this five-minute hair mask is driven by keratin to help repair damaged hair, along with other nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and more.

Fragrance-Free Blow-Out Creme
SEEN

A new take on the same classic formula, the fragrance-free version of Seen's Blow-Out Creme was made with sensitive, acne-prone skin in mind, delivering more volume, bounce, and hold to straight hair.

Flower Hair Tools Titanium 1.25” Rotating Styling Iron
Walmart

Drew Barrymore expands her Flower empire, unveiling a collection of hair tools. The collection includes a hairdryer, straightener, and this rotating styling iron that can do it all.

Good Behavior
IGK

This pre-styling hairspray solves your every hair woe, including tangled knots, heat damage, and frizz. Spray before you begin styling to ensure 24-hour protection.