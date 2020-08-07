There's an unmistakable power that comes with finding your perfect shade of lipstick. From an instant confidence boost to serving as a literal makeup mood ring, lipstick can bring an entire look together. And some days, lipstick is really all you need to complete a beauty routine.

Lipstick is often included and reached for when it comes to makeup, but Black women have had to deal with loaded misogynoir surrounding what shades they should and shouldn't wear based on the color of their skin. It makes the idea behind beauty and makeup — that it remains an individual's choice and personal preference — that much more empowering for Black women.

With that, finding a shade of lipstick you can rely on takes practice, and sometimes, it means you have to be willing to try something new. Ahead, five Black women weigh in on their personal favorites, and share their tips on how to find yours.

Diarrha N'Diaye, Founder of Ami Colé; Brand Consultant

Tell us about your favorite lipstick of all time.

I’d be lying if I said MAC’s Ruby Woo wasn’t my favorite lipstick (shade) of all time. Yes — I know it’s drying but that red lipstick was the first time I felt seen at a beauty counter. It was an immediate WOW and I can’t forget the feeling as much as I try to. It was the perfect red for my deeply melaninated skin.

How do you feel when you apply the lipstick?

Today, it feels like pure nostalgia. I’ve since been experimenting with different formulas like that of Nars (the lipstick pencil in shade “Cruella” and “Dragon Girl”) to get the look but there’s something that just makes me smile when I swipe on Red Woo. For a long time, it was a code for Black girls every where. On the line in the bathroom or at the supermarket, you could tell who was wearing Ruby Woo. That head nod from a fellow wearer always feels so warm and friendly. The packaging itself is so iconic and sleek.

What suggestions do you have for others looking to find their perfect lipstick?

Finding the perfect lipstick is like finding the perfect pair of jeans. The formula, the shade and even your teeth’s coloring affect the perfect shade. To start, I would look for an influencer with the same skin tone/undertone as you and your preferred “makeup” style. From there, I’d experiment with the right fit using their suggestions as a launching ground. Don’t be afraid to try a liner to bring the lip look together. (Chestnut for Brown girls is fool-proof.) And for those looking for the perfect red, ask a makeup artist for a red with a blue base. Those types tend to make our teeth look whiter and match with our skin tones more seamlessly.

Joyce Omolo, Beauty Influencer

Tell us about your favorite lipstick of all time.

Ruby Woo by MAC. I can apply it in the morning, and just do a few touch-ups through the day. It’s perfect to wear in winter, spring, summer and fall.

How do you feel when you apply the lipstick?

This red lipstick helps me channel my feminine energy to the fullest! When I apply the lipstick, I feel as if I can conquer the world. Whatever I needed to do that day will get done, while I’m slaying in my lipstick.

What suggestions do you have for others looking to find their perfect lipstick?

Find something that won't cause you to have to grab a lip liner, concealer, and all the works just to reapply your lipstick. Look for a shade or formula that's easy to touch up. I like matte formulas better because they tend to have the most staying power.

Hannah Harris, Creator of BrownGirlHands

Courtesy of Hannah Harris

Tell us about your favorite lipstick of all time.

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Lipstick in Tang Thang.

How do you feel when you apply the lipstick?

I feel like it showcases my lips but better. It's a sheer lipstick, so it's very buildable for someone like me who isn't the biggest fan of traditional lipstick or matte. A swipe or two instantly makes me feel more put-together while the red-orange color gives off sun-kissed vibe (I'm a tropical girl at heart). It gives me joy and bliss, mixing the intensity and energy of red with the sunshine of yellow. It is also extremely versatile and flexible.

If I'm looking for a clean look, I'll use a lipliner underneath, for something more fun layer with a gloss or even mix with other lipstick shades. I think my attachment to the brand also affects my relationship with the product. I love the story of Fenty Beauty, which makes the beautiful tube that much more meaningful.

What suggestions do you have for someone on finding their perfect lipstick?

Know yourself and don't think you have to get what everyone else is buying or trending (ie. when matte was the big trend). I know from my competitive dance days that I'm not the biggest fan of lipstick, maybe this will change one day. So when looking for my perfect one, I knew it needed to be light in weight, and enhance what I already have, which narrowed down my search.

Shira Soto, Content Creator

Courtesy of Shira Soto

Tell us about your favorite lipstick of all time.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid lipstick in Sepia. It’s such a lovely nude. Since the first day I tried it, I was in love. The color is so beautiful on girls with my skin tone, and it’s even better paired with a brown lip liner and the Sepia lipgloss, if you’re into the glossy look.

How do you feel when you apply the lipstick?

I feel like my look is complete. Whether I’m rocking full glam or soft makeup; it just completes the look for me.

What suggestions do you have for someone on finding their perfect lipstick?

Try on as many as you can, even if the color is not something you’d usually go for. Just try it out. If you feel beautiful in it, then it’s for you. It’s so fun to try on different colors of lipstick, because in the end you just might be surprised at what looks great on you.

Kristine Thompson, Owner of Kin By Kristine

Tell us about your favorite lipstick of all time.

I don’t know if I can name just one favorite lipstick (I have so many!), but I will name the one where I receive the most compliments. That lipstick is a vibrant and bright purple shade from Coloured Raine. It is so fun and a great conversation starter.

How do you feel when you apply the lipstick?

I love a bold lipstick. I feel so empowered and confident when I’m applying it. It shows off my personality and how I’m not afraid to be noticed. Plus, the shade is so complimentary to my skin tone.

What suggestions do you have for someone on finding their perfect lipstick?

I always suggest trying lipsticks outside of your comfort zone. That is when I have found the shades that I love the most. Go in with an open mind and just have fun with it.