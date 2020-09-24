Fall is the season for beauty experiments. In a year that's included little in the way of good news and reasons to celebrate, fall 2020 beauty is all about embracing shades of warmth and comfort. Experts have already predicted that fall manicures will feature soft, subtle colors inspired by nature, and when it comes to the season's eyeshadows, you can expect to see rich neutral shades and a continued use of color.

Along with predictions for a fall filled with subtle color inclusion, this season's eye makeup is slated to be filled with shimmer. Glitter has been showing up in palettes everywhere, and whether you dot the corner of your eyelids, or go all out, you can always make an eye look your own with the addition of something sparkly. For those that prefer a makeup routine free of starry-inspiration, the experts are also predicting a return to comforting neutral shades.

Below, find out what eyeshadow colors you'll see everywhere during fall 2020, and get the best tips on how to wear them.

Fall 2020 Eyeshadow Color Trend: Muted Purple

The arrival of cooler weather doesn't mean you can't continue playing with colorful shadows. Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, suggested embracing the fall's muted purple trend. "Try an all matte wash of color to rock during the day, and then you add a little dimension with a duo-chrome or shimmer to elevate the same look for your evening plans," she said. As for application, she suggested using a fluffy eyeshadow brush or your finger.

Fall 2020 Eyeshadow Color Trend: Warm Rose

Warm rose is a shade sure to compliment any skin tone, makeup artist and BECCA Brand ambassador, Emma Chen told NYLON. She suggested applying the color across the full lid and under the lash line, or apply the color, and then add a touch of shimmer along the brow bone and onto the inner eye corner.

Fall 2020 Eyeshadow Color Trend: Chocolate Brown

Expect to see plenty of rich chocolate shades inspired by all things autumn, AJ Crimson, founder & CEO of AJ Crimson Beauty, told NYLON. As the color is so vivid, Crimson cautioned against a heavy color application, saying, "A little goes a long way, so take your time to build and blend. Line the eyes with a dark brown or black liner and smudge for drama."

Fall 2020 Eyeshadow Color Trend: Copper

Copper is a universally flattering shade that can be played up for drama, or applied lightly for a hint of shimmer. To really amp up the look, Savannah St. Jean, owner of Savannah Rae Beauty, suggested defining your crease with an even darker shade of copper. She said to complete the look with a bronze highlighter, which will add definition and glow to your overall look.

Fall 2020 Eyeshadow Color Trend: Green

The beauty experts agree, green will be everywhere this season. Kattan predicts a season of muted green eyeshadow looks. You can go full out with the color, or for a more subtle look, Kattan suggested applying a shimmer shadow in the corner of your eyes or onto the brow bone.