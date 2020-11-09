For those moments when your hair needs a change, or you're itching to try out something new, DIY hair dye is here to help. There are more hair dye options than ever before, and when it comes to creative coloring — think pastels and rainbow coloring — brands have made it totally easy to turn your bathroom into a makeshift salon. And with some brands offering brunette-focused dye, you can skip the bleaching process completely, and embrace a new color in minutes.

With so many colors and brand options to choose from, there's certainly a lot to decide on when It comes to dying your hair. If you're ready to try a new hue, grab your gloves and get ready for post-dye selfies, because below, you'll find the best DIY hair dye brands offering temporary and semi-permanent color.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best DIY Hair Dye Brands — Overtone

Overtone offers a variety of colored conditioners, which deliver on pigment without damaging the hair. Of the brand's most noteworthy releases are the collection of colors formulated for brown hair. Bleaching isn't required to get the color, and application is easy. Colors easily wash out over time, but with the application of colored-conditioner during each shower, you can extend the longevity of your dye job.

Best DIY Hair Dye Brands — Good Dye Young

Frequent hair color chameleon Hayley Williams of Paramore created this hair dye brand, which comes with semi-permanent dye and Poser Paste, a temporary coloring solution that fades after a single shampoo. Colors are vegan and cruelty-free, and for those brave enough to make a serious change, GDY offers lightener kits, too.

Best DIY Hair Dye Brands — Lime Crime

A brand favored by celebs like Kylie Jenner, Lime Crime offers a rainbow of pastel and neon dyes. Along with semi-permanent hair colors, the brand has tint, sprays, and sparkle options, making for a complete collection of creative colorings sure to fit your every mood. Hair tints will work better with light hair, but those with darker hair can expect some coloring or tint with the use of full coverage dye.

Best DIY Hair Dye Brands — L'Oreal Colorista

For brunettes that want a dye job without the bleach, L'Oreal Colorista's brunette option is the perfect fit. Like Overtone, the Colorista collection does feature colors for lighter hair, but those with brunette hair can take advantage of coloring without lightening their hair. Color fades in four to ten shampoos, but some online reviewers noticed a quicker fade.

Best DIY Hair Dye Brands — Punky Colour

Punky Colour is known for their bright semi-permanent coloring options. Best suited for pre-bleached or lighter hair, brunette users may notice a slight tint or coloring. Along with its popular dye options, Punky Colour released a 3-in-1 Color Shampoo and Conditioner, which extends the length of pre-dyed hair, or can temporarily dye lightened hair.

Best DIY Hair Dye Brands — Manic Panic

Manic Panic is a tried and true hair dye brand that's been around for years. Their vegan and cruelty-free color formula comes in numerous hues, including traditional colors, and pastel options. Best used on bleached or lightened hair, Manic Panic does offer complete bleach kits for those that want a change, but have darker hair. However, as with any bleaching process, you may want to seek the help of a hair professional.

Best DIY Hair Dye Brands — Arctic Fox

Another popular option for creative coloring, Arctic Fox is a cruelty-free, vegan conditioner formula. Some colors will work on shades of light brown without bleach, but for the most part, lightened hair is suggested. Long-lasting, the color is formulated to fade so as to keep the original color tone, ensuring that you aren't left with brassy, dull color residue.