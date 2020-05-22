Lauren Rearick
9 Tinted Lip Balms To Add To Your At-Home Beauty Routine

A wash of color you can forget about during the day.

Any occasion — be it a trip to the store or a day spent enjoying Netflix — calls for wearing lip color. Lipstick remains an always popular option for a quick beauty touch-up, but tinted lip balms are as popular as ever, delivering on colorful lip goodness. In case your current balm regimen is lacking, here are nine tinted lip balm options to get you started.

This low-maintenance favorite can be worn alone for a moisturizing wash of color or paired with your favorite lipstick or gloss to prevent dryness. According to celebrity makeup artist, Rudy Miles, tinted balms don't require knowing your skin's undertones, as colors are generally universally flattering. "The beauty of most tinted balms is that they provide a hint of color which makes them very wearable, flattering and forgiving," he noted.

Play up the addition of tinted lip balm by pairing it with other products in your lip routine, Miles suggested. "Tinted lip balm and lipstick is the perfect combination," Miles said. "The tinted lip balm acts as the first layer of color in the lip color system, while the lip liner shapes the lips and created longevity. Finishing with a lipstick in the same color family as the tinted lip balm and the lip liner only deepens and enhancing the total application." He also suggested applying tinted lip balm while you finish out your skin care routine and prepare for makeup application, saying, "When I get to the lip application, the lips are hydrated and healthy for the lips products I am going to apply."

With your application process officially studied, it's time to pick your next must-have lip balm. Below, find nine tinted options perfect for your at-home beauty routine — whether your plan to wear them layered or solo.

Roen Beauty Kiss My…Liquid Lip Balm
Róen Beauty officially launched its first lip product, creating this vegan tinted lip balm that provides a hydrating, soothing sheen thanks to ingredients like peppermint and mango oils.

Maybelline New York Baby Lips In Cherry Me
This classic is a classic for a reason. Layer the tinted, hydrating lip balm under your lipstick for color that keeps your lips hydrated throughout the day, or wear it alone for a popsicle-stained wash of color.

Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm
Available in sheer and satin finishes, these Clinique lip balms feature mango and shea butter for soft, colorful lips.

Lilah B. Tinted Lip Balm
This luxe formula features a creamy texture that relieves dry, chapped lips — adding a dose of richly pigmented color along with it.

BUXOM Power-Full Plump Lip Balm
Get an individual lip coloring with this tinted lip balm that changes color based on your lip's pH levels.

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm
A drugstore staple, Burt's Bees line of Tinted Lip Balms add a touch of color and leave lips nourished for up to eight hours.

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
Available in multiple shades, including a deep plum, Honest Beauty's Tinted Lip Balm earns frequent five-star reviews for its smooth application and moisturizing formula.

Tower28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
This multi-tasking leans on green tea extract to calm, and aloe vera extract to hydrate and soothe. Bonus? You can use these tinted lip balms on your cheeks and lids, too.

One Click Beauty b.ACTIVE 3-Piece Lip Kit, Longwear Makeup
This complete collection of lip products features a trio of product, including balm, that can easily be worn together or solo.

Lano Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment Balm & Tint
The latest addition to Lano's Rose Gold Collection, this soft baby pink shade offers a perfect flush to the lips and cheeks, along with a comfortable, hydrating feeling.

Pixi By Petra Shea Butter Lip Balm
Infused with shea butter and vitamin E to moisturize and protect the lips, this nourishing formula will wear comfortably all day long, adding just the right wash of color.