9 Tinted Lip Balms To Add To Your At-Home Beauty Routine

Any occasion — be it a trip to the store or a day spent enjoying Netflix — calls for wearing lip color. Lipstick remains an always popular option for a quick beauty touch-up, but tinted lip balms are as popular as ever, delivering on colorful lip goodness. In case your current balm regimen is lacking, here are nine tinted lip balm options to get you started.

This low-maintenance favorite can be worn alone for a moisturizing wash of color or paired with your favorite lipstick or gloss to prevent dryness. According to celebrity makeup artist, Rudy Miles, tinted balms don't require knowing your skin's undertones, as colors are generally universally flattering. "The beauty of most tinted balms is that they provide a hint of color which makes them very wearable, flattering and forgiving," he noted.

Play up the addition of tinted lip balm by pairing it with other products in your lip routine, Miles suggested. "Tinted lip balm and lipstick is the perfect combination," Miles said. "The tinted lip balm acts as the first layer of color in the lip color system, while the lip liner shapes the lips and created longevity. Finishing with a lipstick in the same color family as the tinted lip balm and the lip liner only deepens and enhancing the total application." He also suggested applying tinted lip balm while you finish out your skin care routine and prepare for makeup application, saying, "When I get to the lip application, the lips are hydrated and healthy for the lips products I am going to apply."

With your application process officially studied, it's time to pick your next must-have lip balm. Below, find nine tinted options perfect for your at-home beauty routine — whether your plan to wear them layered or solo.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.