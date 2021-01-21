Jacquelyn Greenfield
Courtesy of Briogeo

Beauty

9 Soothing Products For A Clean, Irritation-Free Scalp

There's more to it than just shampoo and conditioner.

Having a full head of luscious strands with volume and sheen is cool and all, but maintaining a clean and healthy scalp—now that’s really where it’s at. Especially considering you really can’t have a healthy version of the former without doing the latter. You may be thinking, but doesn’t my scalp get clean when I wash my hair? The answer is yes — but only to a certain extent.

Depending on your hair type, along with how your hair follicles grow in general, your scalp can experience build up from a variety of sources from hair products to regular 'ole dirt and sweat from everyday activities. Next to experiencing natural build up there's also the issue of dandruff. The two look very similar and depending on the type of dandruff, it can be caused by natural build up if you don't tend to it regularly. (While there are various types of dandruff — stemming from conditions like psoriasis or eczema — the most common is dry skin dandruff, where you can experience a dry and flaky scalp, which affects about 50 percent of the general adult population worldwide.)

To be certain, all of these scalp-related issues are completely normal, but there are things you can do to both get rid of and prevent them. Below, you’ll find nine treatments, oils, serums and more under $40 that'll help give you and your scalp the health it needs.

Pre-Shampoo Scalp Mask
Prose

This pre-shampoo scalp treatment is specifically designed for your hair and scalp needs and helps hair cuticles to be more open before you shampoo.

Pink Charcoal Scalp Cleansing Oil
Amika

This charcoal and pink clay infused cleansing oil absorbs dirt, oil, and toxins and also has antioxidants that help promote a healthier scalp. *Writers pro tip: Use the amika reset exfoliating jelly shampoo after for an extra scalp tingle.*

charcoal + tea tree scalp treatment
Briogeo

This highly concentrated oil is made with tea tree oil to help purify your scalp and reduce flakiness.

Canviiy Scalp Bliss Organic Serum
Target

This serum is infused with jojoba and peppermint oil for a nourishing and cooling effect to an irritated scalp.

Dove Hair Therapy Leave-On Scalp Treatment Dry Scalp Care
Walmart

As part of Dove's new concern-focused Hair Therapy line, this leave-on scalp treatment was designed to relieve the scalp of irritation and dryness. Its formulated with vitamin B3 to help lock in moisture and moisturize the surface, while a blend of moisturizing and nourishing ingredients revitalize the hair and scalp from the root.

SOOTHE ME Daily Scalp Serum
Sunday II Sunday

This serum is infused with peppermint oil to help dry and irritated scalps before and after a workout.

NaturalTech Purifying Gel
Davines

This scalp gel is made with dandelion phytoceuticals which is an anti-inflammatory with strong antioxidants to help tackle dandruff and dry scalps.

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub With Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
Ulta

If you're one of those people that need to feel the product working, this scalp scrub is for you. Made with apple cider vinegar, aloe vera and avocado oil to help balance your pH levels and soothe irritated scalps.

Restoring Serum
Jupiter

This serum can help relax an oily scalp in between washes. With it's active zinc ingredient it can help reduce itching and redness.