A Rico Nasty x Il Makiage Makeup Collaboration Is Coming

It's finally happening. On August 13, Rico Nasty announced that she's working on a beauty line, and it's coming really soon. Serving as her own drumroll for this momentous occasion, the rapper directed fans to an online page that contained more information. "I’VE GOT A MOTHERF$CKING MAKEUP COLLECTION!!!! Hit the link for all the deets on my new, na$ty eye makeup collab with @ilmakiage," she wrote.

Rico further shared of her excitement with Instagram, writing, "15 year old, cant contour for shit, chunky eyebrow me is SCREAMING right now. I’m just happy all those other weird little girls eyeing some makeup, thinking “I’m sh*t, I suck at makeup” that I can give those little kids a product they can grow up with.”

Il Makiage confirmed the "secret," writing that the collaboration would drop on August 27. Ahead of that, interested fans can signup online for a VIP waitlist. The brand didn't reveal any details on what might be included in the collab, but Rico is wearing neon-colored eye product in the campaign imagery.

Even though the news is still fairly new, and there is little information on products to share with fans, social media is already excited. One person pledged that they will now learn how to properly apply makeup, while others expressed concern for their bank account.