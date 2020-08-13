A Rico Nasty x Il Makiage Makeup Collaboration Is Here

It's finally happening. On August 13, Rico Nasty announced that she's working on a beauty line, and it officially debuts today. Serving as her own drumroll for this momentous occasion, the rapper directed fans to an online page that contained more information. "I’VE GOT A MOTHERF$CKING MAKEUP COLLECTION!!!! Hit the link for all the deets on my new, na$ty eye makeup collab with @ilmakiage," she wrote.

Rico further shared of her excitement with Instagram, writing, "15 year old, cant contour for shit, chunky eyebrow me is SCREAMING right now. I’m just happy all those other weird little girls eyeing some makeup, thinking “I’m sh*t, I suck at makeup” that I can give those little kids a product they can grow up with.”

Il Makiage later confirmed the "secret," sharing a first look at the launch . Ahead of that, interested fans can signup online for a VIP waitlist. In an Instagram post made on Friday, August 14, the brand further revealed some of the beauty goodies to be included in the vibrant collection, confirming that items are cruelty-free, and feature "bold, pigment-packed shades hand-picked by Rico."

Dropping online, the collection includes two palettes — LowFi, a 12-pan palette in shades of neutral and Neon Rage, a six-pan palette in shades of neon — two eye pencils, and a shader brush.

Embracing her inner YouTube MUA, Rico shared a tutorial and product breakdown. In the video, Rico Nasty shared that she had worked on the collection for more than a year, and she wanted everything to be perfect for fans. She also said that she prefers being able to do her makeup super fast, and she wanted the palette to present fans with that same ease of application and use.

Get a look at the collection and her tutorial, below.